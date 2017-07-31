UFC president Dana White wasn't happy with what he saw from Tyron Woodley on Saturday night, and apparently the feeling is mutual.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour on Monday afternoon, Woodley, who retained the welterweight title via a unanimous decision win over Demian Maia at UFC 214, demanded "a public apology" from his boss for comments made following the fight.

"If you're going to publicly scrutinize me -- Dana White, he needs to apologize to me," Woodley said. "I've done nothing but good stuff for the sport. I've done nothing but be a good [role] model for the organization. I fight with f---ing integrity. I covered your sport from the FOX desk a week before my fight. I always uphold my responsibilities with the organization.

"The word behind business is 'man.' You need to be a man, and owe me a public apology. And if I don't get that, I'm going to start leaking some s--- that people don't want to be out in the wind. I'm not kidding about that."

Woodley's bout with Maia on Saturday saw little action. The champion's strategy was clearly designed around avoiding being taken to the ground by Maia, arguably the top Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner in the sport.

Woodley was impressive in stopping all 24 of Maia's takedown attempts. Woodley admitted to MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani that his labrum was torn in the opening round, limiting his ability to throw hard strikes. But the performance wasn't enough for the fans, who booed throughout the bout, and White, who didn't hold back afterward.

"If you ask fans if they want to see Woodley fight again, I think that will be a flat out 'no,'" White told reporters in a news conference following UFC 214. "Who wants to pay to see Tyron Woodley fight again?"

White also said the initially promised matchup between Woodley and UFC legend Georges St-Pierre would no longer happen.

Woodley didn't appreciate how White communicated these thoughts.

"When your job title is 'promoter,' promote your f---ing fighters. Promote your f---ing champions," Woodley told The MMA Hour.

"I don't have an issue with Dana. But the thing about it is, be a straight shooter to me. That's how I operate ... you come and talk to me. If you thought I had a s---ty fight? Come pull me to the side before going to the podium ... I'm a communicator. Come to me. I don't want to hear about it afterwards."