Conor McGregor isn't the only MMA star in line for a big day Saturday.

Former champion Ronda Rousey will marry Travis Browne in Hawaii on the day of the McGregor-Floyd Mayweather showdown, UFC president Dana White said on Friday.

"Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow. Tomorrow is her wedding," White told "The Rich Eisen Show". "And she's in a good place; she's really happy, and she hasn't announced her retirement or anything like that. She's focusing on this wedding."

Rousey announced her engagement to Browne in April.

Browne, 35, also a UFC fighter, said he popped the question while the two were under a waterfall in New Zealand.

Rousey (12-2) became the first female champion of the UFC in 2012 and went on a dominant run of six consecutive title defenses. She lost the 135-pound championship in November 2015, when she suffered a knockout loss to Holly Holm via head kick.

After missing nearly all of 2016, Rousey returned to challenge current champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas but was knocked out in just 48 seconds.

Rousey hasn't said publicly whether she will fight again.

Speaking last month, White told ESPN she remains in the UFC's anti-doping program, but there's been no discussion regarding another fight.