Featherweight Jeremy Stephens (26-14) put on absolute clinic against Gilbert Melendez (22-7), battering his legs with kicks until he was unable to stand.

All three judges awarded Stephens effort, scoring the fight 30-25, 30-26 and 30-26.

Melendez' lead left leg looked terrible from the opening minute. An enormous welt emerged on his shin and forced him to switch stances. He fell down from leg kicks in each round. By the end of the fight, it was clear he could put absolutely no weight on it.

Stephens, who fights out of San Diego, mixed in effective uppercuts and body punches, but the leg kicks were what stood out. The 31-year-old picks up his first win in 2017, which he delayed his wedding for.

Melendez, of San Francisco, drops to 0-4 in his last four fights. The former Strikeforce 155-pound champion dropped down to 145 pounds for the first time for this bout.

Latifi cruises to decision over Australian prospect Pedro

Swedish light heavyweight Ilir Latifi (13-5) rebounded from a devastating knockout in his last fight, out-pointing Aussie Tyson Pedro (6-1) via unanimous decision.

Pedro, 25, had some success with his length, utilizing front kicks to keep Latifi on the outside. But the more experienced Latifi eventually closed the gap and took Pedro down in every round, en route to 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 scores.

Latifi also out-struck Pedro 77-to-38. He landed several hard right hand counters after catching Pedro kicks. Pedro opened a small cut over Latifi's left eye, but it did not seem to affect him.

It was Latifi's first appearance since a scary one-knee knockout loss to Ryan Bader on September 2016. He is now 4-1 in his last five. Pedro falls to 2-1 in the UFC.

Ketlen Vieira defeated Sara McMann by arm-triangle at UFC 215 in Edmonton. Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Title hopeful McMann stunned, taps to Vieira arm-triangle

Brazilian bantamweight Ketlen Vieira (9-0) scored a stunning submission upset over former title challenger Sara McMann (11-4), who was potentially knocking on the door of a second title shot. McMann, 36, looked dominant early, as she took Vieira down and moved quickly to full mount. She unloaded a barrage of punches from that position, but never came close to getting a finish and was eventually shucked off by Vieira. An Olympic silver medalist in wrestling, McMann went back to the takedown in the second round but had trouble securing it. Vieira scored a takedown of her own and moved into half-guard, where she eventually finished the fight with an arm-triangle at the 4:16 mark. The 26-year-old Brazilian moves to 3-0 in the UFC. McMann sees a three-fight win streak snapped.