Conor McGregor is being sued by a security guard he hit with a can aimed at Nate Diaz during his news conference with Nate Diaz in August 2016. (1:43)

UFC star Conor McGregor is being sued by a man who claims he suffered injuries during a UFC news conference last year in Las Vegas.

According to a report by The Blast, a security guard named William Pegg claims he was struck by a Monster Energy can McGregor threw during a UFC 202 news conference in August 2016. Per the report, Pegg is seeking damages of at least $95,000.

ESPN confirmed through court records that Pegg filed a lawsuit against McGregor and McGregor Sports and Entertainment in Nevada district court in March. The court denied McGregor's motion to dismiss the case in May.

Editor's Picks McGregor camp wants Diaz rematch for next tilt Conor McGregor's UFC coach John Kavanagh said he wants Nate Diaz as an opponent for their next fight, which he said might not take place until 2018.

Diaz: McGregor doesn't learn from his mistakes Nate Diaz took to Instagram on Tuesday, saying Conor McGregor doesn't learn from mistakes and lost to Floyd Mayweather in similar fashion to how he'd lost in UFC competition. 1 Related

The news conference, in anticipation for McGregor's second fight against Nate Diaz at the MGM Grand Las Vegas, is one of the UFC's most infamous promotional events in recent memory.

McGregor, 29, was late, which prompted Diaz and his team to walk out shortly after he arrived. As Diaz left the theater where the media conference was held, the two sides hurled insults at one another, which eventually led to cups, water bottles and cans being thrown.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission fined McGregor $25,000 and ordered 25 hours community service for his actions. Diaz, 32, was fined $15,000 and ordered 15 hours community service.

According to The Blast report, Pegg claims he suffered $5,000 in medical bills. He has based the rest of his damages around McGregor's estimated $15 million payday for the Diaz rematch, which McGregor won via majority decision.

McGregor (21-3), of Dublin, is the UFC's lightweight champion. He made his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather last month, which drew a gate of more than $55 million. Showtime executives have said that event is also on track to sell more than 4 million pay-per-view buys domestically.