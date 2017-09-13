Brett Okamoto breaks down what Jon Jones' team is doing to attempt to prove his innocence after his "B" sample confirmed the presence of a banned substance. (0:58)

The California State Athletic Commission has officially changed the result of UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones' knockout victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in July to a no-contest.

Editor's Picks UFC champ Jones' 'B' sample confirms positive UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' "B" sample has confirmed his failed drug test from July 28 in Anaheim, California, a USADA spokesperson said Tuesday.

CSAC officials formally made the change on Wednesday, one day after receiving the results of Jones' "B" sample from a failed drug test on July 28. Results confirmed Jones tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid.

Jones (22-1) reclaimed the UFC title by knocking out Cormier in the third round. The UFC has not yet announced its immediate plans for the division, now that Jones' victory has been erased.

Jones, 30, has denied knowingly taking a banned substance. Under the UFC's anti-doping program, he faces a maximum four-year suspension. He served a one-year suspension in 2016, after testing positive for two banned anti-estrogenic substances in July.