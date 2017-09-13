        <
        >

          Jon Jones' KO of Daniel Cormier changed to no-contest after CSAC gets 'B' sample from failed test

          play
          Jones facing same battle after 'B' sample confirms failed drug test (0:58)

          Brett Okamoto breaks down what Jon Jones' team is doing to attempt to prove his innocence after his "B" sample confirmed the presence of a banned substance. (0:58)

          2:40 PM ET
          • Brett OkamotoESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • MMA columnist for ESPN.com
            • Analyst for "MMA Live"
            • Covered MMA for Las Vegas Sun

          The California State Athletic Commission has officially changed the result of UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones' knockout victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in July to a no-contest.

          CSAC officials formally made the change on Wednesday, one day after receiving the results of Jones' "B" sample from a failed drug test on July 28. Results confirmed Jones tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid.

          Jones (22-1) reclaimed the UFC title by knocking out Cormier in the third round. The UFC has not yet announced its immediate plans for the division, now that Jones' victory has been erased.

          Jones, 30, has denied knowingly taking a banned substance. Under the UFC's anti-doping program, he faces a maximum four-year suspension. He served a one-year suspension in 2016, after testing positive for two banned anti-estrogenic substances in July.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.