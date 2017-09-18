Ronda Rousey's longtime trainer Edmond Tarverdyan believes there is a "50-50" chance the UFC star ever fights again.

Rousey (12-2) has declined to address her fighting future since a one-sided knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 last December. UFC president Dana White has stated he believes it's unlikely she'll fight again.

Speaking to The MMA Hour on Monday, Tarverdyan admitted Rousey, 30, struggled with injuries in the later part of her career, but did not rule out a comeback.

John Locher/AP Photo

"It's going to be her decision," Tarverdyan said. "Maybe one more. I've spoken to her, I don't know if she'll do it. If her body does give her one more fight and she really wants to, mentally, she might. It's 50-50 right now, I'd say."

Tarverdyan, who trained Rousey out of Glendale Fighting Club in Southern California, said he still holds out hope for a super fight against current UFC featherweight champion Cris 'Cyborg' Justino -- a bout that teased fight fans for years while Rousey was still at the top.

"I would love her to fight one more fight and a fight I always wanted for her was 'Cyborg' versus Ronda," Tarverdyan said. "When I trained Ronda, I knew Ronda could beat 'Cyborg.' I know that. 'Cyborg' is too slow.

"I'm telling you, she's too slow for us. Ronda would beat her. And Ronda needs a challenge. She really needs to be like, 'This person is no good. I need to prove something to the whole world.' That's how Ronda works good. She didn't have that Holly [Holm] ... This one, she has it."

Justino (18-1) is currently eyeing a potential title defense against Holm in December, although that bout it not yet official.

There's been speculation Rousey is considering a move to professional wrestling. She attended a WWE event last week in Las Vegas in support of close friend and former professional fighter Shayna Baszler. The WWE has not announced any deal, however, at this time.