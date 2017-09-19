Current featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino said that she'd fight Ronda Rousey again, but not in the UFC.

"If Ronda is wanting to make the fight for the fans, I would still be willing to give them it," Justino said on her website Tuesday. "But I think it would be better to take place inside the WWE ring. For her it gets her one step closer to Hollywood and for me it would be another exciting challenge and a chance to test my athletic ability."

Edmond Tarverdyan, Rousey's trainer, told The MMA Hour on Monday that he wants Rousey to fight once more in the UFC -- against Justino.

Editor's Picks Rousey trainer says 50-50 she fights again Ronda Rousey's longtime trainer thinks that there is a 50-50 chance that she ever fights again.

Justino (18-1) has taken over Rousey's title as the most feared female fighter in MMA. Coming off a TKO win against Tonya Evinger at UFC 214, the Brazilian has 16 knockouts. Rousey, meanwhile, has dropped two consecutive fights since starting her career 12-0. She hasn't fought since losing in the first round by punches to Amanda Nunes in December 2016.

The matchup was discussed in past years but never came to fruition.

"When I wanted to fight her, it was because she was at the top of her game and she had all of the confidence in the world," Justino said. "She had not been KO'd twice in a row, and some people were actually saying she could beat Floyd Mayweather in a fight.

"I wanted the challenge so bad I almost killed myself trying to make the lowest weight possible just to give this fight to the fans, and she made every excuse for it not to happen. Both of us are now at different chapters in our careers, and for me that chapter is finished."