LAS VEGAS -- The UFC will donate $1 million to the families of those affected by Sunday's mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, according to president Dana White.

White told ESPN the company took a "full count of employees" on Monday morning in the wake of the tragedy. UFC operations are based in Las Vegas, inside a newly opened headquarters just west of the Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Las Vegas Police Department stated at least 59 people were killed and 527 were injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert.

"At the end of the day, this is our city -- we love this place," White told ESPN. "The first thing when we got up this morning, everybody, personally, got it together and made sure anybody they know or love was OK. Then we came in here and made sure all of our employees are OK.

"Then you start thinking about this city, our hometown, and we felt we needed to do this. This is something we needed to do."

In addition to the $1 million donation, a planned UFC 216 pay-per-view event on Saturday inside T-Mobile Arena will be "dedicated to the entire city of Las Vegas," White said.

The UFC has been directly tied to Las Vegas since 2001, when casino owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta purchased the company for $2 million. Many of the UFC's biggest events take place in Las Vegas, and the company signed an anchor tenant deal with T-Mobile Arena earlier this year.

White, along with the Fertitta brothers, attended high school in Las Vegas.

"I grew up here. All my friends and the people I've worked with in the UFC for the last 17 years live here," White said. "I love this city. It's good to go on vacation but when I land in Las Vegas and see those Strip lights, I'm always excited to be home.

"This is a place people come to have fun, unwind and relax. Last night is just disgusting. It makes me sick."

White expects the city will come together to support those affected by the shootings.

"Las Vegas has [billionaire businessmen] Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn. We have MGM Corporation and tons of other businesses that thrive in Las Vegas," White said. "We'll take care of our own.

"If anyone else out there wants to help Las Vegas right now, plan that next trip. Don't be afraid to come here. This city is safe. Tragedies are happening all over the world right now and it's horrible, but don't let it make you afraid to live."