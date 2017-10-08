LAS VEGAS -- One of the most prestigious records in mixed martial arts history fell in style on Saturday at the hands of UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

Johnson (27-2-1) defended his title for the 11th consecutive time at UFC 216 on Saturday, finishing Ray Borg via armbar at 3:15 of the fifth round. The victory breaks Anderson Silva's previous mark of 10 title defenses in a row.

The finish itself, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena, was historic. After moving behind Borg on the feet, Johnson suplexed him through the air and transitioned to the armbar as Borg was still midair.

"That's what we do," said Johnson, who added that he has practiced the unique move in the gym. "I'm not in the business of taking hits and concussions. That s--- is overrated. I'm here to make a fool of you. Throw you like a bag of potatoes and break your arm."

Johnson, 31, is the only flyweight champion in UFC history. He won the inaugural title in 2012, and he has dominated competition since. He has finished six of his 12 championship fights.

Final statistics illustrated how lopsided the bout was. According to Fightmetric, Borg landed 22 total strikes, as compared to 172 for Johnson. Borg converted two of seven takedowns.

The only even halfway dramatic moment of the bout occurred in the second round, when Borg jumped on Johnson's back in a scramble. From a standing position, Johnson simply wiggled Borg right off him and turned into top position.

Beyond that, it was a clinic -- which is par for the course for Johnson. He took Borg down multiple times, hurt him with knees to the midsection and cut through him with lead right hands.

Fighting out of Kirkland, Washington, Johnson has fought at 135 pounds in the past. He even challenged for the UFC title in that weight class back in 2011; he lost to Dominick Cruz.

Johnson has said he's willing to move up in weight for the right superfight, as long as the UFC pays him for the additional risks of fighting bigger opponents.

He is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, according to ESPN, and arguably the greatest of all time.