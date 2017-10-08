LAS VEGAS -- Tony Ferguson is the UFC's interim lightweight champion as of Saturday night.

And if Conor McGregor isn't willing to face him next, Ferguson believes the "interim" tag in his title needs to be dropped.

Ferguson (23-3) claimed the interim 155-pound championship at UFC 216 inside T-Mobile Arena, submitting Kevin Lee via triangle at 4:02 of the third round. It is his 10th consecutive win in the division.

The undisputed belt still belongs to McGregor (21-3), who won it last November. McGregor hasn't fought in MMA this year, due to his summer boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. He's mentioned several options for his next opponent, but Ferguson demanded to be next if McGregor wants to keep his title.

Tony Ferguson challenged Conor McGregor immediately after claiming the interim lightweight belt on Saturday night at UFC 216. Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ferguson used colorful language in challenging McGregor, yelling, "Where you at McNuggets?" immediately after the win. "I'll kick your ass. Defend or vacate."

It was a statement win by Ferguson, who was actually supposed to fight for an interim title in March. He was robbed of the opportunity, however, when then-opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out.

The California native was dropped by a Lee right hand in the opening round, but bounced immediately back to his feet. He allowed Lee (16-3) to mount him later in the round, but survived to see the next frame.

In the second round, Lee, who fights out of Las Vegas, started to tire. Any strike he landed was significant, but the energy used to throw the hard shots took a toll on the 24-year-old. Ferguson, who is known for his endurance, said afterward that was part of the plan.

"This went exactly the way I wanted," Ferguson said. "I wanted him to come at me and use all that aggression, and leave no energy for the submission."

Ferguson went to work with the jab and leg kicks in the second round. In the third, he surrendered a takedown to Lee, but didn't seem to mind. He threw slicing elbows off his back and wrapped the right leg around Lee's neck to set up the submission.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Friday he remains optimistic McGregor could fight by the end of the year. The UFC has a pay-per-view scheduled on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas. McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, has said he prefers a later day, possibly in March 2018.

A trilogy fight with Nate Diaz is another potential option for McGregor's next fight.