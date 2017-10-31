UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor apologized for his use of a gay slur in a postfight talk with teammate Artem Lobov in Gdansk, Poland, on Oct. 21.

Following Lobov's unanimous decision loss to Andre Fili, McGregor was seen on camera backstage calling Fili a "f----t" at least three times.

Appearing on the RTE One's "The Late Late Show" on Tuesday, McGregor said he was caught up in the moment and did not mean any harm.

"I meant no disrespect," McGregor said. "I campaigned when we were trying to get same sex marriage legalized. Things just get blown up. Any chance they get, they love to throw me under the bus. It is what it is. I'd like to say sorry for what I said and try to move on from it."

McGregor is coming off a TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather last August in a boxing match. He plans on returning to the UFC in the coming months to defend his belt, but his next opponent is undecided. The likely options are either interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson or a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz.