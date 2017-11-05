NEW YORK -- And just like that, Georges St-Pierre is back. And a two-weight UFC champion.

Stepping back into competition for the first time since 2013, St-Pierre (26-2) choked out Michael Bisping in the third round of their middleweight championship fight on Saturday. The fight headlined UFC 217 inside Madison Square Garden.

The finish came at the 4:23 mark, moments after St-Pierre knocked Bisping (30-8) down with a left hook. The Canadian star rained down shots as Bisping attempted to recover, before jumping to his back and applying a rear-naked choke.

Bisping refused to tap and went unconscious from the hold.

St-Pierre, 36, moves into a tie with Bisping on the UFC's all-time wins list with 20. He also becomes the fourth fighter in UFC history to win titles in multiple weight classes.