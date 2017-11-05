        <
        >

          Georges St-Pierre submits Michael Bisping to win middleweight belt

          12:58 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          NEW YORK -- And just like that, Georges St-Pierre is back. And a two-weight UFC champion.

          Stepping back into competition for the first time since 2013, St-Pierre (26-2) choked out Michael Bisping in the third round of their middleweight championship fight on Saturday. The fight headlined UFC 217 inside Madison Square Garden.

          The finish came at the 4:23 mark, moments after St-Pierre knocked Bisping (30-8) down with a left hook. The Canadian star rained down shots as Bisping attempted to recover, before jumping to his back and applying a rear-naked choke.

          Bisping refused to tap and went unconscious from the hold.

          St-Pierre, 36, moves into a tie with Bisping on the UFC's all-time wins list with 20. He also becomes the fourth fighter in UFC history to win titles in multiple weight classes.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.