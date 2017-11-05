UFC 217 will go down as one of the biggest nights in MMA history

Dana White recaps a wild UFC 217 from Madison Square Garden with Georges St-Pierre returning to win the middleweight title, TJ Dillshaw reclaiming the bantamweight championship and Rose Namajunas upsetting Joanna Jedrzejczyk. (3:32)

NEW YORK -- UFC 217 was a shot in the arm for the entire sport of mixed martial arts -- and the fact it had nothing to do with Conor McGregor actually made it that much sweeter.

It's felt like a down year in MMA, if we're being honest. Even if UFC president Dana White would disagree.

Last week, White said 2017 would be "the biggest year" in company history. The statement was met with such skepticism that White vehemently defended it days later against people who "don't know what the f--- they're talking about."

Editor's Picks Namajunas embraces champion's role with class Few gave Rose Namajunas a chance leading up to her title fight at UFC 217. But after a week of poor sleep, verbal attacks from her opponent and more, Namajunas knocked out previously undefeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk to become UFC strawweight champion.

He's back: GSP submits Bisping to win belt Georges St-Pierre returned from a four-year layoff to win the UFC middleweight title Saturday night, submitting champion Michael Bisping by rear-naked choke in Round 3 of the UFC 217 main event.

Dillashaw KO's Garbrandt in 2nd to reclaim belt TJ Dillashaw knocked out undefeated champ Cody Garbrandt in the second round of their grudge match Saturday night at UFC 217, reclaiming the 135-pound championship he lost in early 2016. 2 Related

And as White pointed out, he obviously knows better than most. But it's hard to share his enthusiasm from the outside.

Every week, this sport gives its fans something to talk about. It showcases amazingly tough, strong-willed human beings overcoming adversity and realizing their full potential. That is unlikely to ever change.

But in 2017, it's often felt as if those stories have gone somewhat unnoticed. There's a brief pop in the news cycle for the lucky handful of fighters that week, and then it's right back to McGregor.

Who's he fighting next? When? What's his relationship with the UFC?

McGregor cornering a UFC teammate in Poland -- where he was warned by a referee for his leaving his seat and caught on camera using a homophobic slur -- seemed to cause more of a stir than the event itself.

And that's not to suggest McGregor's stardom is anything but an overwhelming positive for the sport, but it's also why UFC 217 was an incredibly welcome change.

No hyperbole: UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden was one of the best nights in MMA history.

Georges St-Pierre's victory capped a thrilling night at UFC 217 that saw three title changes in as many fights -- the most in a single night in UFC history. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Rose Namajunas, 25, gave the performance of her life against a previously invincible champion in Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

TJ Dillashaw recovered from a near-knockout loss in the first round to defeat former teammate Cody Garbrandt in one of the most emotionally charged matchups -- between the fighters themselves, and friends and family -- in years.

And Georges St-Pierre reasserted himself atop the "Greatest fighters of all time" argument, winning his second UFC title coming off a four-year layoff.

The night was virtually devoid of trash talk, which has become routine in modern MMA. Namajunas, who has spoken about an abusive past, implored people to just be good to one another.

St-Pierre let the most innocent F-bomb of all time slip out, for which he apologized immediately.

Nothing about the evening felt fake, scripted or forced.

It was just a deeply rewarding event for the sport's fanbase. And as much as this sport loves McGregor, it was nice to see a night like that could still exist without him.