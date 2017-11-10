UFC star Conor McGregor created a scene at Bellator 187 on Friday in Dublin, which he attended in support of SBG Ireland teammate Charlie Ward.

McGregor, 29, was captured on video leaping over the Bellator cage, after Ward (9-3) successfully defeated John Redmond on the Bellator prelims.

In an Instagram video posted by BellatorMMA, veteran referee Marc Goddard is seen addressing McGregor directly, before turning around to evaluate Redmond.

McGregor then followed Goddard across the cage before giving him a slight shove him in the back, just before officials intervened. In the video, McGregor continued to point and yell in Goddard's direction before eventually exiting.

The Bellator 187 event took place Friday evening in Dublin and is scheduled to air on tape delay in the U.S. on Spike TV.

Last month, Goddard issued McGregor a formal warning during a UFC Fight Night event in Gdansk, Poland. McGregor also attended that event in support of a teammate, featherweight Artem Lobov. Goddard warned McGregor for walking around the cage during the fight.

It is not immediately clear whether McGregor will face any disciplinary action by the UFC or a regulatory body.

McGregor (21-3) hasn't fought in mixed martial arts in 2017. He made his massively hyped professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in August. The UFC is currently in negotiations regarding McGregor's potential return in December, according to recent comments by president Dana White.