        <
        >

          Michael Bisping to fight Kelvin Gastelum on three-week turnaround

          8:49 PM ET
          • Brett OkamotoESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • MMA columnist for ESPN.com
            • Analyst for "MMA Live"
            • Covered MMA for Las Vegas Sun

          Less than one week after losing his UFC middleweight title, Michael Bisping has already accepted a short-notice fight against Kelvin Gastelum.

          According to sources, Bisping (30-8) has agreed to face Gastelum in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Nov. 25 in Shanghai. MMAFighting.com first reported the 185-pound matchup.

          Gastelum (13-3) was originally scheduled to face Anderson Silva, but Silva was removed from the card this week because of a potential doping violation.

          It's a very quick turnaround for Bisping, 38, who suffered a submission loss to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 last weekend in New York. Bisping had broached the subject of a potential retirement before the fight, but later made it clear he intended to fight again.

          Bisping, who fights out of Southern California, is no stranger to short-notice fights. He won the UFC middleweight championship in 2016 in a short-notice fight against Luke Rockhold.

          For Gastelum, it's the second time a scheduled fight against Silva has fallen through. They were supposed to fight at UFC 212 this summer, but Gastelum was pulled after testing positive for marijuana.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.