Less than one week after losing his UFC middleweight title, Michael Bisping has already accepted a short-notice fight against Kelvin Gastelum.

According to sources, Bisping (30-8) has agreed to face Gastelum in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Nov. 25 in Shanghai. MMAFighting.com first reported the 185-pound matchup.

Gastelum (13-3) was originally scheduled to face Anderson Silva, but Silva was removed from the card this week because of a potential doping violation.

It's a very quick turnaround for Bisping, 38, who suffered a submission loss to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 last weekend in New York. Bisping had broached the subject of a potential retirement before the fight, but later made it clear he intended to fight again.

Michael Bisping will replace Anderson Silva and fight Kelvin Gastelum on Nov. 25, just three weeks after losing his belt to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217. Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Bisping, who fights out of Southern California, is no stranger to short-notice fights. He won the UFC middleweight championship in 2016 in a short-notice fight against Luke Rockhold.

For Gastelum, it's the second time a scheduled fight against Silva has fallen through. They were supposed to fight at UFC 212 this summer, but Gastelum was pulled after testing positive for marijuana.