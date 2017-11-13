Conor McGregor jumps into the octagon to celebrate with SBG Ireland teammate Charlie Ward after his Bellator 187 victory and goes after the referee. (0:45)

Conor McGregor posted a short explanation of his recent actions at a Bellator MMA event early Monday morning, before quickly deleting the post.

McGregor, the UFC's lightweight champion, caused a ruckus at a Bellator event on Friday in Dublin, when he leaped into the cage after teammate Charlie Ward won via knockout.

Veteran referee Marc Goddard attempted to remove McGregor, which prompted McGregor to shove him in the back. McGregor was escorted away, but returned moments later. He slapped a Bellator staff member, who tried pushing him away from the cage.

In a short-lived post on social media, McGregor expressed no regrets, saying, "Bloke KO'd on floor bout a minute straight and ref trying to say fights not over Conor. That's when I lost it. F--- yous all."

Ward's knockout occurred with one second remaining in the first round. McGregor's post seems to indicate he felt Goddard took too long to officially declare the fight had ended.

The U.S.-based Mohegan Tribe Department of Regulation, which oversaw the event, characterized McGregor's actions as an "assault" on Goddard, and said he "jeopardized the health and safety of the bout participants."

The MTDR has not formally disciplined McGregor, however, citing its lack of jurisdiction. McGregor was not a licensed fighter or cornerman for the event.

The UFC has not yet commented on the situation.

McGregor (21-3) hasn't fought in mixed martial arts in 2017. He made his lucrative professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in August, losing via TKO. The UFC wanted McGregor to return at UFC 219 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas, but negotiations have not produced a deal yet.