UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley had planned to take the rest of 2017 off to nurse a shoulder injury, but he's willing to make an exception.

Woodley, of St. Louis, told ESPN on Wednesday that he's healthy enough to defend his title against Nate Diaz at UFC 219 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

"If Nate wants to go UFC 219, I'm ready," Woodley said.

According to sources, the UFC has looked into the possibility of a 170-pound title fight between Woodley (18-3) and Diaz, but a deal hasn't been made yet.

Tyron Woodley is ready to defend his welterweight title at UFC 219 if Nate Diaz would be his challenger. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The promotion needs to book a main event for its end-of-the-year card, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena.

Diaz (19-11) hasn't fought since he lost a close majority decision to Conor McGregor in their second fight, at UFC 202 in August 2016.

Diaz's camp did not respond to requests for comment.

Woodley, a two-time defending champion, has talked openly about a desire for "money" and "legacy" fights. An end-of-the-year matchup with Diaz would qualify.