A UFC featherweight championship fight between Cris "Cyborg" Justino and Holly Holm will take place at UFC 219 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

Officials announced the 145-pound title bout Thursday. The promotion has not yet determined if it will serve as the main event. The UFC 219 pay-per-view takes place at T-Mobile Arena.

With former champion Ronda Rousey still inactive, and possibly retired, Justino-Holm is easily the biggest fight to make in women's mixed martial arts.

Justino (18-1) is one of the most dominant female fighters of all time. Sixteen of her 18 career wins have come via knockout, including nine inside the first round.

Originally from Brazil, now fighting out of Southern California, Justino debuted with the UFC in May 2016. She claimed the UFC's featherweight championship in July, knocking out Tonya Evinger in the third round at UFC 214.

According to sources, in addition to a UFC 219 bout agreement, Justino also has agreed to a new contract with the UFC.

Holm (11-3) is a former boxing champion and UFC bantamweight champion -- a title she infamously took from Rousey in a head-kick knockout in late 2015.

Fighting out of JacksonWink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Holm is coming off a third-round knockout over Bethe Correia in June. This will be her second UFC featherweight title fight. She fought Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural title at UFC 208 in February. Holm lost that bout via decision.