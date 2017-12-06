Former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy's next amateur mixed martial arts bout is likely to take place in Dallas, the city where his professional football career ended in 2015.

Current plans are for Hardy, 29, to fight at a yet-to-be announced Legacy Fighting Alliance event in mid-February. Representatives for Hardy and LFA confirmed the plans to ESPN on Tuesday.

Hardy began training in MMA late last year and is 2-0 as an amateur, with two first-round knockouts. He trains out of American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida.

According to Hardy's representatives at First Round Management, the team is still focused on "bringing him along," and there is no timetable for his professional heavyweight debut. Barring unforeseen changes, February's amateur fight will mark Hardy's first appearance in the LFA promotion.

LFA CEO Ed Soares told ESPN he's looking forward to Hardy's debut and would be "very interested" in promoting his first pro fight, whenever the time comes.

It's worth noting LFA is considered one of the premier regional promotions in the U.S. and has a history of placing athletes in bigger shows.

LFA has an especially strong relationship with the UFC. It was formed in 2016, following a merger of Legacy Fighting Championships and Resurrection Fighting Alliance. Former Legacy owner Mick Maynard is now a UFC matchmaker.

Hardy has expressed a desire to eventually fight in the UFC. UFC president Dana White has not ruled it out, but said multiple times that Hardy's development has a long ways to go.

Hardy hasn't played football since 2015. He was arrested in 2014 after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. The domestic violence case against him was eventually dropped and expunged from his record.

Hardy was also arrested in 2016 for possession of cocaine.

Born in Tennessee, Hardy had six sacks in 12 games for the Dallas Cowboys in his final season. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013, as a member of the Carolina Panthers.