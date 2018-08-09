        <
          Ex-UFC champ Mark Coleman says he was victim of alleged doctor misconduct

          7:00 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Former UFC champion Mark Coleman says he's among the victims of a now-deceased Ohio State team doctor who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 100 former students.

          Coleman released a statement Thursday saying he wants to cooperate with investigators reviewing allegations against the late Dr. Richard Strauss.

          He also says that he never saw or has any direct knowledge that Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan knew about the sexual misconduct when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State from 1987 to 1995.

          Coleman says previous comments attributed to him about Jordan in media reports weren't accurate or were misconstrued.

          Jordan has denied some wrestlers' claims that he was aware of Strauss' abuse.

          Coleman wrestled for Ohio State in the late 1980s and later was an assistant coach there. He also wrestled at the 1992 Olympics.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

