UFC Fight Night headliners Thiago Santos and Jan Blachowicz each made weight Friday for their light heavyweight main event in Prague, Czech Republic.

A former middleweight, Santos (20-6) checked in at 204 pounds, 2 pounds under the allowable limit for a non-title bout. Blachowicz (23-7) weighed in at 205 pounds.

The light heavyweight bout will headline UFC Fight Night inside O2 Arena. The event will air on ESPN+ on Saturday.

Fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Santos is on a 2-0 run at light heavyweight and has won seven of his last eight overall. He is coming off a second-round knockout of Jimi Manuwa in December. This will mark his sixth fight in the last 12 months.

Blachowicz, of Poland, is riding a four-fight win streak against Nikita Krylov, Manuwa, Jared Cannonier and Devin Clark.

All 26 fighters scheduled to compete on the Fight Night card made weight, with the exception of light heavyweight Klidson Abreu and lightweight Diego Ferreira. Both of those fighters' contests will continue as planned, however each was fined 20 percent of his purse.

An intriguing bantamweight fight between 26-year-old Russian prospect Petr Yan (11-1) and UFC veteran John Dodson (20-10) is also on Saturday's card.