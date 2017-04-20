Conor McGregor isn't just a champion fighter. It appears he's a pretty good teacher, as well.

On Tuesday, the two-division UFC champion posted a video of him giving boxing advice that he originally sent as a reply to one of his proteges. He used the opportunity not only to throw jabs but also to throw some shade at potential opponent Floyd Mayweather -- that is, if negotiations for the proposed superfight pan out.

McGregor then steered the conversation back to his role as a mentor, writing that he wants to teach his son to be a free fighting champion, just like his dad. McGregor's girlfriend, Dee Devlin, is due to have the couple's baby boy next month.

UFC president Dana White is targeting September for a potential Mayweather-McGregor fight, which could net the Irish fighter an estimated $75 million.

--Alex Tekip