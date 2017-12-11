Donald Trump is the most powerful person in sports this year.

So says SportsBusiness Journal in its annual 50 Most Influential List, which was published on Monday naming Trump "for his angry, loud and visceral rhetoric that has divided the sports industry and caused massive reaction, response and reflection."

"There are many elements about this choice that are unfortunate," wrote the trade publication's executive editor Abe Madkour. "The biggest being it's not a positive for the industry we work in and cover. But when pressed to decide who had the greatest influence -- positive or negative -- on the sports business this year, it came down to an individual outside of sports who had the business on its back foot since he arrived on the political scene in 2015."

Trump's year in sports most prominently featured his battle, mostly via Twitter, with NFL players for their protests during the national anthem and the league for its failure, in his opinion, to address kneeling players by mandating standing during "The Star-Spangled Banner." He also withdrew the Golden State Warriors' invitation to come to the White House after Warriors guard Stephen Curry said he wouldn't go.

Recently, Trump's back and forth with LaVar Ball over being "ungrateful" for what Trump said was his help to get UCLA basketball players, including his son LiAngelo, out of China after shoplifting, got plenty of play.

"Nothing drove more attention to -- and response from -- the sports industry than Trump," Madkour wrote. The amount of media attention was overwhelming."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who finished first last year, was No. 2 on the list, followed by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NBC Sports chairman Mark Lazarus.

The biggest year-over-year jumps on the list were Fanatics owner Michael Rubin, who moved up 10 spots from No. 29 last year to No. 19 this year. The biggest drop was Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank, who fell 18 spots from No. 16 to No. 34.

Two athletes made the most influential list: LeBron James (No. 23) and Colin Kaepernick (No. 50).