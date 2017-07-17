Game Flow
6:33 - 1st Quarter
Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
Stephen A. Smith wants to wait until the regular season begins before making any conclusions about Lonzo Ball's game.
Lonzo Ball will wear Air Jordan XXXI's tonight. He told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth of his shoe choice for tonight. When asked if he's trying to create a bidding war from shoe companies, the Lakers rookie said, "Something like that."
Lonzo Ball reveals he will wear Jordan 31 sneakers against the Mavericks and admits his footwear changes might be fuel for a bidding war.
Check out how Game of Thrones characters' personalities and skills lineup with NBA stars.
Lonzo Ball will again be available to play today against Dallas in the Las Vegas summer league semis.
Lonzo Ball is averaging a triple-double so far in Las Vegas, but there is room for improvement. Among future All-NBA point guards in summer league, only Derrick Rose (0-for-1 on 3-pointers) has shot worse from deep.
Shelley Smith expects LaVar Ball to cash in on the growing interest around Lonzo's nightly sneaker choice.
Behind a stellar 2nd half performance, the Lakers defeat the Nets and advance to the NBA Summer League semifinals Sunday night.
Ball wore Steph Curry Under Armour sneakers in his fifth summer league game. Whose shoes are next?
Asked by Cassidy Hubbarth if Reebok Questions are next on his shoe list to wear in Sunday's semifinal, Lonzo Ball said, "Honestly, I don't know. When I wake up, I decide that." On if wearing Kobes, Hardens and Currys are all part of a "master plan," Ball replied, "you can say that."
Yogi Ferrell's 20 points and five assists lead all players as Dallas runs its record to 5-0.
Lonzo Ball provides a balanced effort on the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the Lakers' victory over the Nets.
Cassidy Hubbarth talks to Lonzo Ball as the Lakers advance to the semifinals of NBA Summer League, calling the win over the Nets "a team effort." In regards to his sneaker choice, he calls it all part of a master plan.
Lonzo Ball flirted with a triple-double (14 points, 7 assists, 9 rebounds) in the Lakers' 115-106 win over the Nets. Vander Blue (27 points), Kyle Kuzma (26 points) and Matt Thomas (17 points) also helped Los Angeles improve to 4-2 in Las Vegas.
Lonzo Ball finishes with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to send Lakers into summer league semifinals.
Caris LeVert is making Lonzo Ball work. Problem for the Nets is when Ball passes, the other Lakers are moving the ball so well, leaving Nets defense scrambling.
Lonzo Ball turns the finesse all the way up for a silky teardrop from midrange.
After stellar defense to disrupt a pass on one end, Kyle Kuzma finds an easy lane to the bucket for a one-handed hammer.
Another look at Lonzo Ball in the Under Armour Currys.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson showing his defensive versatility at start of third. Blocks Lonzo Ball on a drive from behind, challenges Ball into a missed 3 and then comes over on another possession for a block near the rim on another Laker.
Lonzo Ball misses wide on a 3-pointer, then draws air again on a fadeaway jumper.
Lonzo Ball shakes off a few air balls to connect on a 3-pointer in the second quarter.
Lonzo Ball triple-double watch at the half: five points, six assists and five rebounds.
Lonzo Ball shot two airballs -- one from 3 and another on a fadeaway mid-range jumper -- before burying a 3-pointer to the delight of the Lakers crowd here in Vegas.
Lonzo Ball shows his remarkable accuracy with a pinpoint pass to Kyle Kuzma for the score.