Game Flow

LAL
DAL
6:33 - 1st Quarter

LAL

12

DAL

10

Ivica Zubac defensive rebound

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • LAL 100.0
    • 40.0 DAL

  • Three Point %

    • LAL 100.0
    • 50.0 DAL

  • Turnovers

    • LAL 1
    • 0 DAL

  • Rebounds

    • LAL 3
    • 2 DAL

Game Information

Coverage: ESPN2
Thomas & Mack Center
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
Capacity: 17923

Recent Plays

6:33 - 1st

Ivica Zubac defensive rebound

12 - 10
6:33
Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
12 - 10
6:35
Brandon Ashley offensive rebound
12 - 10
6:35
Brandon Ashley misses layup
12 - 10
6:35
Brandon Ashley misses 3-foot jumper
12 - 10
ESPN21234T
Lakers1414
Mavericks1010

Game Leaders

PointsReboundsAssists

Points

2
Lonzo BallL. Ball
G - LAL
6PTS
2/2FG
0/0FT
9
Nicolas BrussinoN. Brussino
G - DAL
6PTS
2/2FG
0/0FT

Rebounds

2
Lonzo BallL. Ball
G - LAL
1REB
1DREB
0OREB
9
Nicolas BrussinoN. Brussino
G - DAL
1REB
1DREB
0OREB

Assists

2
Lonzo BallL. Ball
G - LAL
2AST
0TO
3MIN
11
Yogi FerrellY. Ferrell
G - DAL
2AST
0TO
3MIN

Conversation

