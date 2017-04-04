Game Flow

MIL
OKC
9:22 - 1st Quarter

MIL

2

OKC

2

Victor Oladipo shooting block foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • MIL 33.3
    • 25.0 OKC

  • Three Point %

    • MIL 0.0
    • 0.0 OKC

  • Turnovers

    • MIL 1
    • 1 OKC

  • Rebounds

    • MIL 3
    • 1 OKC

Game Information

Chesapeake Energy Arena
Coverage: ESPN
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Line: OKC -6.0
  • Over/Under: 210
Capacity: 18203
Referees: Gary Zielinski, Josh Tiven, Tony Brothers

Recent Plays

9:22 - 1st

Victor Oladipo shooting block foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)

2 - 2
9:22
Victor Oladipo shooting block foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
2 - 2
9:26
Victor Oladipo bad pass (Matthew Dellavedova steals)
2 - 2
9:49
Thon Maker makes 1-foot two point shot (Tony Snell assists)
2 - 2
10:02
Khris Middleton defensive rebound
0 - 2
ESPN1234T
Bucks22
Thunder22

Conversation

Damian Lillard says Westbrook is MVP

After some prodding from Mike and Jemele, Damian Lillard says he would pick Russell Westbrook as his MVP

play0:51

ESPN Stats and Information  

Russell Westbrook's true shooting percentage of 55.3 this season is just 0.3 percent better than Derrick Rose when he won MVP in 2010-11. Rose's 55 percent true shooting percentage that season is fourth-worst among the last 25 players to win the award.

Why Westbrook's year surpasses Big O's best

When Oscar Robertson averaged a triple-double, the term had yet to be coined. Russell Westbrook's achievement means so much that even Robertson is rooting for him.

play1:30

Robertson is the man who did it first

Rachel Nichols reflects on Oscar Robertson's great accomplishments and reminds us to remember him if and when Russell Westbrook averages a triple-double for the season.

play2:59

Westbrook sets triple-double standards high

Russell Westbrook never felt intimidated by the idea of averaging a triple double in the NBA, saying his motto has always been, "Why not."

play0:34

ESPN Stats and Information  

With a playoff spot secured, the Thunder have a 64 percent chance of getting the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, according to ESPN's BPI.

ESPN Stats and Information  

ESPN's BPI favors the Thunder over the Bucks in Tuesday night's matchup (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN). Milwaukee is one of three teams that Russell Westbrook does not have a triple-double against this season

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Bucks are a virtual lock for a playoff spot, and ESPN's BPI gives them a 57.2 percent chance of getting the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Russell Westbrook's historic season, in one chart

Russell Westbrook has stuffed the stat sheet all season, and he will likely become the first NBA player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double. We mapped out every point, rebound and assist in his remarkable year.

play1:53

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Bucks will clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday night with a win vs. the Thunder (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN) and losses by both the Pacers and Hornets.

Durant attempting to villainize others for Westbrook relationship?

Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman react to Kevin Durant's comments that his beef with Russell Westbrook is made up by the media.

play1:50

Westbrook's season validates MJ support

Stephen A. Smith explains how Russell Westbook backed up Michael Jordan's co-sign with his phenomenal season.

play1:23

LeBron, Harden and Westbrook making history

Did you know that this is the first time since the 1962-63 season three different players have recorded a 40-point triple-double.

play0:15

ESPN Stats and Information  

Elias notes that this is the 3rd season in NBA history in which 3 different players had a 40-point triple-double and first since 1962-63. Then it was Oscar Robertson, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain. In 1961-62, it was Robertson, Baylor, Jerry West and Richie Guerin. This season, it's LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Westbrook looking for wins, not personal milestones

Russell Westbrook tells reporters after the Thunder's loss to the Hornets, that he's not focusing on breaking Oscar Robertson's triple-double record or his recent 15,000 points milestone.

play1:13

Barnes' big 4th ends Mavs' losing streak

Harrison Barnes scores 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Mavericks over the Bucks 109-105.

play0:54

ESPN Stats and Information  

The third quarter was all Russell Westbrook. The rest of the team couldn't hit the broad side of a barn, meanwhile Westbrook put in work toward his 40th triple-double.

Westbrook's 40th triple-double not enough for Thunder

Russell Westbrook continues his march towards history with his 40th triple-double of the season, but it doesn't help the Thunder as Oklahoma City falls to the Hornets 113-101.

play1:39

ESPN Stats and Information  

Russell Westbrook had his second straight triple-double in a loss, both of which came at home . Elias notes that Maurice Stokes of the Cincinnati Royals in the 1957-58 season was the last player with a triple-double in consecutive losses in a single season, both of which were at home.

Barea to Noel alley-oop is so fun, Mavs do it twice

On back-to-back possessions for the Mavericks, J.J. Barea finds Nerlens Noel for alley-oop finishes to boost Dallas' lead in the fourth quarter.

play0:19

Payton II opens career with 3-pointer and a big dunk

Gary Payton II notches the first points of his career from behind the arc, and then follows that up with a huge baseline jam.

play0:47

Westbrook notches 40th triple-double with assist

Running the fast break, Russell Westbrook finds Victor Oladipo for the layup, sealing Westbrook's 40th triple-double of the season.

play0:35

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Russell Westbrook with his 40th triple-double of the season, one away from tying Oscar with 6 games to go: 32-11-10 with 5:05 left.

Grant annihilates Plumlee's dunk attempt with monster block

When Miles Plumlee goes for the dunk, Jerami Grant swoops in with a vicious block to deny Plumlee and force a shot-clock violation.

play0:34

Sabonis gets lucky on accidental basket

The ball slips out of Domantas Sabonis' hands, but fortunately for him it goes up and into the hoop which draws a grin from Sabonis.

play0:16