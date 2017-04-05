Game Flow
|CLE
|BOS
5:58 - 1st Quarter
CLE
11
BOS
9
Isaiah Thomas makes Driving Floating Jump Shot (Avery Bradley assists)
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Frye PF
|1-4
|1-4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|K. Love PF
|1-4
|0-1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|L. James SF
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|K. Irving PG
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Smith SG
|0-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Johnson PF
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J. Crowder SF
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|A. Horford C
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|I. Thomas PG
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|A. Bradley SG
|0-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|CLE
|BOS
CLE
11
BOS
9
Isaiah Thomas makes Driving Floating Jump Shot (Avery Bradley assists)
Kyrie splits the defense for layup
Love hit by ball in face during warmups
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cavaliers
|13
|13
|Celtics
|9
|9
Kyrie Irving sees a lane to the basket, splits between two defenders and drains a layup off the glass.
During pregame warmups in Boston, Kevin Love gets hit in the face by a basketball and jokingly receives CPR from J.R. Smith. The incident is reminiscent of LeBron James getting hit in the face last season.
Jalen Rose offers up his top five Celtics of all-time, and when he leaves Paul Pierce off that list The Truth takes exception.
The Cavaliers were loudly booed by the TD Garden crowd when they took the court. LeBron James emerged from the locker room a couple minutes later and received his own round of boos, which might have been even louder.
Channing Frye will start for the Cavs tonight in place of the injured Tristan Thompson, who is missing a game for the first time since Feb. 8, 2012.
Tonight's battle for first place in the East is in Boston, but LeBron James and the Cavaliers have plenty of support here.
Kyrie Irving, who is averaging 27.7 PPG in three games against the Celtics this season, is getting warmed up before tip-off (8 ET, ESPN).
After a season ending in campaign and celebrations, the Cavaliers are learning it's hard to be the kings when everyone is aiming for you during the regular season.
Neither Kevin Love nor J.R. Smith played when the Cavs faced the Celtics last month. Both will be in action tonight (8 ET, ESPN).
With Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder available, this will be only the 33rd time this season that the Celtics have their preferred starting 5. Boston is 24-8 (.750 winning percentage) in those games.
Cavs coach Ty Lue said of using Larry Sanders, who was just recalled from the D-League, to help make up for the loss of Tristan Thompson (thumb), "We're gonna get him out there and see what he can do."
Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Avery Bradley, who has missed the past two games with an illness, will play tonight. He said of the defensive standout, "Avery is really important to helping us be the best version of ourselves."
Celtics forward Jae Crowder (elbow) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
LeBron James arrives for tonight's game against the Celtics (8 ET, ESPN) surrounded by his teammates and looking focused for a tilt that will determine the leader in the East heading into the final two weeks of the season.
Just like LeBron James, James Jones has been to six consecutive NBA Finals, and just two of those trips came as the 1-seed. Cleveland comes into tonight tied with Boston for the top spot in the East.
Celtics forward Jae Crowder getting up shots before Wednesday's game. Elbow isn't hindering shooting stroke.
Isaiah Thomas enters tonight's game against the Cavaliers (8 p.m. ET on ESPN) averaging 9.9 points per game in the fourth quarter this season. That is on pace to be the best fourth-quarter scoring average over the last 20 seasons.
The Cavaliers enter Wednesday's big matchup against the Celtics at a bit of a disadvantage after playing in Orlando on Tuesday night. Cleveland is 6-10 overall with no rest this season, but 1-9 in road games.
The Cavaliers are 2-1 against the Celtics this season, but ESPN's BPI favors Boston in Wednesday's pivotal matchup (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN). The Celts beat the Cavs 103-99 at home in their last meeting on March 1.
While Wednesday's matchup between the Celtics and Cavs (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN) will have major implications on the No. 1 seed in the East, it may not be the ultimate factor. According to ESPN's BPI, Boston has an easier schedule the rest of the season.
Tom Haberstroh says modern science has shown that NBA players suffer from lack of rest while traveling between back-to-back games in an 82-game season.
Max Kellerman says LeBron James is the biggest bargain in the NBA ahead of Steph Curry and it's not close.
The Celtics will clinch the Atlantic Division title on Wednesday with a win against the Cavaliers (8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN) and a Raptors loss against the Pistons
Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith agree that the Celtics have a lot at stake Wednesday, but the game doesn't mean as much to the Cavaliers.
Can the Cavaliers flip the switch come postseason? With a losing record for March and a defense that continues to struggle, it may be time for some real concern in Cleveland.