Cavaliers
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Frye PF1-41-43015
K. Love PF1-40-16002
L. James SF1-20-03002
K. Irving PG1-40-10104
J. Smith SG0-20-21010
Celtics
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Johnson PF0-00-01010
J. Crowder SF1-31-10113
A. Horford C0-20-02100
I. Thomas PG2-31-21005
A. Bradley SG0-30-13111

Game Flow

CLE
BOS
5:58 - 1st Quarter

CLE

11

BOS

9

Isaiah Thomas makes Driving Floating Jump Shot (Avery Bradley assists)

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • CLE 25.0
    • 27.3 BOS

  • Three Point %

    • CLE 12.5
    • 50.0 BOS

  • Turnovers

    • CLE 1
    • 2 BOS

  • Rebounds

    • CLE 13
    • 7 BOS

Game Information

TD Garden
Coverage: ESPN
  • Boston, MA
  • Line: BOS -4.0
  • Over/Under: 222
Capacity: 18624
Referees: Marc Davis, Nick Buchert, Tyler Ford

Recent Plays

5:58 - 1st

Isaiah Thomas makes Driving Floating Jump Shot (Avery Bradley assists)

11 - 9
5:58
Isaiah Thomas makes Driving Floating Jump Shot (Avery Bradley assists)
11 - 9
6:03
Avery Bradley offensive rebound
11 - 7
6:03
Jae Crowder misses jumper
11 - 7
6:11
Al Horford defensive rebound
11 - 7

Game Highlights

Kyrie splits the defense for layup

Kyrie splits the defense for layup
play0:22

Love hit by ball in face during warmups

Love hit by ball in face during warmups
play0:37
ESPN1234T
Cavaliers1313
Celtics99

Conversation

Now

CLE vs BOSNBA

Kyrie splits the defense for layup

Kyrie Irving sees a lane to the basket, splits between two defenders and drains a layup off the glass.

play0:22

Love hit by ball in face during warmups

During pregame warmups in Boston, Kevin Love gets hit in the face by a basketball and jokingly receives CPR from J.R. Smith. The incident is reminiscent of LeBron James getting hit in the face last season.

play0:37

Rose's Top 5 Celtics list doesn't please Paul Pierce

Jalen Rose offers up his top five Celtics of all-time, and when he leaves Paul Pierce off that list The Truth takes exception.

play4:12

Adam Reisinger ESPN.com 

The Cavaliers were loudly booed by the TD Garden crowd when they took the court. LeBron James emerged from the locker room a couple minutes later and received his own round of boos, which might have been even louder.

Adam Reisinger ESPN.com 

Channing Frye will start for the Cavs tonight in place of the injured Tristan Thompson, who is missing a game for the first time since Feb. 8, 2012.

Adam Reisinger ESPN.com 

Tonight's battle for first place in the East is in Boston, but LeBron James and the Cavaliers have plenty of support here.

Adam Reisinger ESPN.com 

Kyrie Irving, who is averaging 27.7 PPG in three games against the Celtics this season, is getting warmed up before tip-off (8 ET, ESPN).

play0:30

Cavaliers learning its hard to be king

After a season ending in campaign and celebrations, the Cavaliers are learning it's hard to be the kings when everyone is aiming for you during the regular season.

play2:39

Adam Reisinger ESPN.com 

Neither Kevin Love nor J.R. Smith played when the Cavs faced the Celtics last month. Both will be in action tonight (8 ET, ESPN).

play0:21

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

With Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder available, this will be only the 33rd time this season that the Celtics have their preferred starting 5. Boston is 24-8 (.750 winning percentage) in those games.

Adam Reisinger ESPN.com 

Cavs coach Ty Lue said of using Larry Sanders, who was just recalled from the D-League, to help make up for the loss of Tristan Thompson (thumb), "We're gonna get him out there and see what he can do."

Adam Reisinger ESPN.com 

Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Avery Bradley, who has missed the past two games with an illness, will play tonight. He said of the defensive standout, "Avery is really important to helping us be the best version of ourselves."

play0:33

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics forward Jae Crowder (elbow) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Adam Reisinger ESPN.com 

LeBron James arrives for tonight's game against the Celtics (8 ET, ESPN) surrounded by his teammates and looking focused for a tilt that will determine the leader in the East heading into the final two weeks of the season.

play0:16

Adam Reisinger ESPN.com 

Just like LeBron James, James Jones has been to six consecutive NBA Finals, and just two of those trips came as the 1-seed. Cleveland comes into tonight tied with Boston for the top spot in the East.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics forward Jae Crowder getting up shots before Wednesday's game. Elbow isn't hindering shooting stroke.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Isaiah Thomas enters tonight's game against the Cavaliers (8 p.m. ET on ESPN) averaging 9.9 points per game in the fourth quarter this season. That is on pace to be the best fourth-quarter scoring average over the last 20 seasons.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Cavaliers enter Wednesday's big matchup against the Celtics at a bit of a disadvantage after playing in Orlando on Tuesday night. Cleveland is 6-10 overall with no rest this season, but 1-9 in road games.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Cavaliers are 2-1 against the Celtics this season, but ESPN's BPI favors Boston in Wednesday's pivotal matchup (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN). The Celts beat the Cavs 103-99 at home in their last meeting on March 1.

ESPN Stats and Information  

While Wednesday's matchup between the Celtics and Cavs (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN) will have major implications on the No. 1 seed in the East, it may not be the ultimate factor. According to ESPN's BPI, Boston has an easier schedule the rest of the season.

Haberstroh says sleep is the new PED for NBA players

Tom Haberstroh says modern science has shown that NBA players suffer from lack of rest while traveling between back-to-back games in an 82-game season.

play2:02

Kellerman views LeBron as NBA's biggest bargain

Max Kellerman says LeBron James is the biggest bargain in the NBA ahead of Steph Curry and it's not close.

play1:30

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Celtics will clinch the Atlantic Division title on Wednesday with a win against the Cavaliers (8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN) and a Raptors loss against the Pistons

Cavs-Celtics much more important for Boston

Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith agree that the Celtics have a lot at stake Wednesday, but the game doesn't mean as much to the Cavaliers.

play1:54

Is it time to sound the alarm on the Cavs?

Can the Cavaliers flip the switch come postseason? With a losing record for March and a defense that continues to struggle, it may be time for some real concern in Cleveland.

play1:17