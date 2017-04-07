Thunder
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Gibson PF1-10-00012
D. McDermott SF0-00-00000
S. Adams C0-10-01100
R. Westbrook PG0-10-01000
V. Oladipo SG0-00-00000
Suns
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Chriss PF1-10-01002
T. Warren SF1-20-10002
A. Len C0-10-02001
T. Ulis PG1-10-00002
D. Booker SG0-00-00100

Game Flow

OKC
PHX
9:00 - 1st Quarter

OKC

2

PHX

7

Thunder Full timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • OKC 33.3
    • 60.0 PHX

  • Three Point %

    • OKC 0.0
    • 0.0 PHX

  • Turnovers

    • OKC 3
    • 1 PHX

  • Rebounds

    • OKC 2
    • 3 PHX

Game Information

Talking Stick Resort Arena
Coverage: NBATV
  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Line: OKC -9.5
  • Over/Under: 229
Capacity: 18422
Referees: Zach Zarba, Eric Lewis, J.T. Orr

Recent Plays

    9:00 - 1st

    Thunder Full timeout

    2 - 7
    9:00
    Thunder Full timeout
    2 - 7
    9:00
    TJ Warren makes layup (Devin Booker assists)
    2 - 7
    9:07
    Russell Westbrook bad pass (Devin Booker steals)
    2 - 5
    9:15
    Steven Adams defensive rebound
    2 - 5
    NBATV1234T
    Thunder22
    Suns77

    Conversation

    Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

    Now

    OKC vs PHXNBA

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    More Earl Watson on Russell Westbrook's MVP case: "This is not a popularity contest. We talk about skill and what he's done for the game. To me, it's not a question."

    play0:40

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Suns coach Earl Watson: "Russ is like a little brother to me."

    play1:53

    Ramona Shelburne ESPN Senior Writer 

    Russ warming

    Ramona Shelburne ESPN Senior Writer 

    Russell Westbrook said "the fan support has been a little different this year" and cool to see "people across the world supporting us, kinda still supporting us after different changes on our roster" Kinda reminded me of when Kobe talked about how weird it was for him to hear cheers in arenas where he used to get booed towards the end of his career. For Russ, that's obviously tied into to his singular brilliance this year. But it's also a reflection of the narrative on he and the Thunder after Durant's departure.

    Nichols continues to campaign for MVP reform

    Rachel Nichols pitches her idea to change the NBA's format for the MVP award to better accommodate multiple stars deserving of the honor.

    play3:26

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Steven Adams thinks it's "weird" that there is still debate about whether Russell Westbrook should be MVP. "He's still the MVP in our hearts. And that's all that matters."

    play0:15

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Russell Westbrook: "My job is to go out and play at a high level. If that's an MVP level, then that's what it is."

    play0:22

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Russell Westbrook on hearing MVP chants on the road: "I'm always in shock."

    play0:19

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Russell Westbrook on Thunder's 32-9 record when he gets a triple-double: "Winning is always the most important."

    play0:50

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Russell Westbrook's focus on a night when he can set the record for most triple-doubles in a season: "Just win."

    play0:29

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Russell Westbrook can make even practice gear look highly fashionable.

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Billy Donovan on Russell Westbrook's triple-double averages: "It wouldn't surprise me if this goes a long time before it happens again because of how difficult it is."

    play0:36

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Thunder SF Andre Roberson (knee) will probably sit against the Suns, coach Billy Donovan said.

    Molly doesn't want to hear about co-MVPs in NBA

    Molly Qerim only wants one MVP, and thinks the nod should go to Russell Westbrook.

    play1:42

    Westbrook's season for the ages

    With Russell Westbrook close to averaging a triple-double for the season, Scoop Jackson ranks his remarkable season among the greatest ever.

    play2:03

    Marc Stein ESPN Senior Writer 

    Make that 21 losses for poor @mardyfish's Timberwolves in games they've led by 10 points or more. Next in line: Phoenix with 15 such losses.

    Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

    Alex Abrines is out tomorrow against the Suns (knee sprain). Andre Roberson is questionable with a sore knee.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Lonzo Ball will be a hot commodity in June's draft, but he has a few other point guards to contend with. That includes Washington's Markelle Fultz, who scored a whopping 23.2 points per game this season.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Wednesday marked the seventh time this season Russell Westbrook has fallen one rebound or assist short of a triple-double. That's tied for the most in a season over the past 25 seasons, but the record for "almost triple-doubles" appears safe. Oscar Robinson posted 18 such games in the 1962-63 campaign. (Elias Sports Bureau) (photo by Brandon Dill/AP Photo)

    Cavs bounce back in more than one way and Russ puts it away in Memphis

    Cleveland had a rough showing in warmups, but bounced back to down the C's plus Russell Westbrook falls one rebound short of history.

    play0:52

    Ramona Shelburne ESPN Senior Writer 

    The MVP race is down to the wire. But you'll have to wait until June 26 to find out who won. Remember all winners will be announced on the same night as part of the first-ever NBA Awards Show on TNT.

    Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer 

    The 23-55 Lakers earned their second straight win Wednesday, topping the Spurs in San Antonio, 102-95. With the Warriors beating the Suns, the Lakers now hold the NBA's third-worst record. But because the Lakers will lose their 2017 first-round draft pick to the Philadelphia 76ers if it falls outside the first three spots, many Lakers fans are sweating after the team's last two wins. Perhaps worse for the Lakers is the fact that they'll host the 31-47 Kings on Friday, then on Sunday face the Timberwolves, who will be closing out a four-game road trip. Then, to close out their season, the Lakers will face the Warriors, who will likely be resting key players as they prepare for a deep playoff push. In all, it's not that unlikely for the Lakers to win five of their final six games, which will only further damage their chances of keeping their top-three protected pick.

    Westbrook's 45 points power Thunder to victory

    Russell Westbrook was a rebound shy of another triple-double, but his 45 points, 10 assists and 9 boards help lead the Thunder to a 103-100 win over the Grizzlies.

    play1:37

    Curry puts on a show as Warriors beat Suns

    Steph Curry lights up the Suns with 42 points and 11 assists to power the Warriors to a 120-111 win.

    play1:35

    Steph sweet reverse layup for 40th point of game

    Steph Curry rolls to the rim and hits the reverse lay-in to give him 40 points. He would finish with 42 in the Warriors' win.

    play0:34