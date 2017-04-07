Game Flow
|OKC
|PHX
9:00 - 1st Quarter
OKC
2
PHX
7
Thunder Full timeout
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Gibson PF
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. McDermott SF
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Adams C
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R. Westbrook PG
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V. Oladipo SG
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NBATV
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Thunder
|2
|2
|Suns
|7
|7
More Earl Watson on Russell Westbrook's MVP case: "This is not a popularity contest. We talk about skill and what he's done for the game. To me, it's not a question."
Suns coach Earl Watson: "Russ is like a little brother to me."
Russ warming
Russell Westbrook said "the fan support has been a little different this year" and cool to see "people across the world supporting us, kinda still supporting us after different changes on our roster" Kinda reminded me of when Kobe talked about how weird it was for him to hear cheers in arenas where he used to get booed towards the end of his career. For Russ, that's obviously tied into to his singular brilliance this year. But it's also a reflection of the narrative on he and the Thunder after Durant's departure.
Rachel Nichols pitches her idea to change the NBA's format for the MVP award to better accommodate multiple stars deserving of the honor.
Steven Adams thinks it's "weird" that there is still debate about whether Russell Westbrook should be MVP. "He's still the MVP in our hearts. And that's all that matters."
Russell Westbrook: "My job is to go out and play at a high level. If that's an MVP level, then that's what it is."
Russell Westbrook on hearing MVP chants on the road: "I'm always in shock."
Russell Westbrook on Thunder's 32-9 record when he gets a triple-double: "Winning is always the most important."
Russell Westbrook's focus on a night when he can set the record for most triple-doubles in a season: "Just win."
Russell Westbrook can make even practice gear look highly fashionable.
Billy Donovan on Russell Westbrook's triple-double averages: "It wouldn't surprise me if this goes a long time before it happens again because of how difficult it is."
Thunder SF Andre Roberson (knee) will probably sit against the Suns, coach Billy Donovan said.
Molly Qerim only wants one MVP, and thinks the nod should go to Russell Westbrook.
With Russell Westbrook close to averaging a triple-double for the season, Scoop Jackson ranks his remarkable season among the greatest ever.
Make that 21 losses for poor @mardyfish's Timberwolves in games they've led by 10 points or more. Next in line: Phoenix with 15 such losses.
Alex Abrines is out tomorrow against the Suns (knee sprain). Andre Roberson is questionable with a sore knee.
Lonzo Ball will be a hot commodity in June's draft, but he has a few other point guards to contend with. That includes Washington's Markelle Fultz, who scored a whopping 23.2 points per game this season.
Wednesday marked the seventh time this season Russell Westbrook has fallen one rebound or assist short of a triple-double. That's tied for the most in a season over the past 25 seasons, but the record for "almost triple-doubles" appears safe. Oscar Robinson posted 18 such games in the 1962-63 campaign. (Elias Sports Bureau) (photo by Brandon Dill/AP Photo)
Cleveland had a rough showing in warmups, but bounced back to down the C's plus Russell Westbrook falls one rebound short of history.
The MVP race is down to the wire. But you'll have to wait until June 26 to find out who won. Remember all winners will be announced on the same night as part of the first-ever NBA Awards Show on TNT.
The 23-55 Lakers earned their second straight win Wednesday, topping the Spurs in San Antonio, 102-95. With the Warriors beating the Suns, the Lakers now hold the NBA's third-worst record. But because the Lakers will lose their 2017 first-round draft pick to the Philadelphia 76ers if it falls outside the first three spots, many Lakers fans are sweating after the team's last two wins. Perhaps worse for the Lakers is the fact that they'll host the 31-47 Kings on Friday, then on Sunday face the Timberwolves, who will be closing out a four-game road trip. Then, to close out their season, the Lakers will face the Warriors, who will likely be resting key players as they prepare for a deep playoff push. In all, it's not that unlikely for the Lakers to win five of their final six games, which will only further damage their chances of keeping their top-three protected pick.
Russell Westbrook was a rebound shy of another triple-double, but his 45 points, 10 assists and 9 boards help lead the Thunder to a 103-100 win over the Grizzlies.
Steph Curry lights up the Suns with 42 points and 11 assists to power the Warriors to a 120-111 win.
Steph Curry rolls to the rim and hits the reverse lay-in to give him 40 points. He would finish with 42 in the Warriors' win.