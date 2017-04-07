Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer

The 23-55 Lakers earned their second straight win Wednesday, topping the Spurs in San Antonio, 102-95. With the Warriors beating the Suns, the Lakers now hold the NBA's third-worst record. But because the Lakers will lose their 2017 first-round draft pick to the Philadelphia 76ers if it falls outside the first three spots, many Lakers fans are sweating after the team's last two wins. Perhaps worse for the Lakers is the fact that they'll host the 31-47 Kings on Friday, then on Sunday face the Timberwolves, who will be closing out a four-game road trip. Then, to close out their season, the Lakers will face the Warriors, who will likely be resting key players as they prepare for a deep playoff push. In all, it's not that unlikely for the Lakers to win five of their final six games, which will only further damage their chances of keeping their top-three protected pick.