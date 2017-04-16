Game Flow
|CHI
|BOS
0:00 - 2nd Quarter
CHI
48
BOS
46
End of the 2nd Quarter
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|N. Mirotic PF
|0-5
|0-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Butler SF
|2-6
|0-1
|6
|2
|0
|7
|R. Lopez C
|6-9
|0-0
|8
|0
|1
|12
|D. Wade SG
|2-7
|1-2
|2
|3
|0
|7
|J. Grant PG
|1-5
|0-2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Horford C
|5-8
|1-2
|6
|5
|1
|11
|I. Thomas PG
|5-10
|2-5
|1
|3
|0
|15
|A. Bradley SG
|4-8
|3-7
|0
|1
|0
|11
|K. Olynyk C
|1-5
|0-2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|M. Smart PG
|0-3
|0-1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|CHI
|BOS
CHI
48
BOS
46
End of the 2nd Quarter
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bulls
|23
|25
|48
|Celtics
|28
|18
|46
Bulls go into halftime leading 48-46. One of the biggest reasons why is because they are dominating the Celtics in the paint. Bulls out-scoring Celtics 30-16 in the paint. Robin Lopez has 12 points and eight rebounds.
Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler have not found any offensive rhythm yet. The pair is 2-for-9 in the first half. Bulls need both players to start knocking down shots and help the rest of their teammates relax.
Cris Felicio has four quick points. He has been active on both sides of the floor. Bulls need him to get comfortable in the playoff moment.
Isaiah Thomas checks out to ovation after scoring 13 points in 11 first-quarter minutes. Sign behind the Boston bench: "We got you, Isaiah."
On Isaiah Thomas' shoes it says his sister's name "Chyna" with "RIP LIL SIS" and 4-15-17 (Snapshot via Brian Babineau/Getty Images)
Before Game 1 in Boston, the Celtics observed a moment of silence to recognize guard Isaiah Thomas' sister, Chyna Thomas. Minutes later when Isaiah was introduced as part of the starting lineup, the TD Garden crowd roared its support of him.
Deafening cheers inside TD Garden when Isaiah Thomas was introduced last during Boston's starting lineups. Thomas typically bounces around in a mosh pit with his teammates before games but just walked to the middle as teammates surrounded him.
Moment of silence for Chyna Thomas.
An emotional Gerald Green on Isaiah Thomas: "It's one of those things where it's a tragedy, man. I don't even know how to say it. It's just something we're going to have to just get through. IT is one of my closest friends in the league and I'm here for him. It's definitely gonna motivate me to get through this postseason. I'm playing this postseason for him, man. I really am. Everything I do. I'm laying it all on the line for him, because I know he's here today through a tough time. A lot of guys probably wouldn't even have done that, and he's here today. That just shows you what type of man he is."
Probably not a surprise, but there are a number of Isaiah Thomas' No. 4 jerseys in the crowd before the game. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said when he went to church this morning that people were asking about how Isaiah was doing. Noted Stevens: "When you see tough things happen to people, this community rallies around them."
Fighting back emotions, Celtics guard Gerald Green said "I'm playing this postseason for Isaiah." Green is one of Isaiah Thomas' closest friends on team.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is leaving the decision to play in Game 1 against Chicago in Isaiah Thomas' hands.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Isaiah Thomas is "struggling" following the death of the guard's sister, Chyna Thomas, in Tacoma, Washington, earlier this weekend. Stevens said he and Isaiah spoke last night and this morning, and he's leaving it in Isaiah's hands to do whatever he wants as far as playing. Worth noting: Isaiah is in the building.
Brad Stevens on Isaiah Thomas: "He's really hurting." Said he believes Thomas intends to play in Game 1 but will leave decision to him.
Isaiah Thomas is at TD Garden and went through walkthrough with the team. Brad Stevens will address his status at 445.
An early look at TD Garden, where the top-seeded Celtics will be hosting the Bulls in what figures to be an emotion-filled Game 1.
Every seat at TD Garden has a light-up wristband for Game 1 of Celtics vs Bulls.
ESPN's BPI gives the Celtics greater than a 70 percent chance of winning Sunday night's Game 1 at home over the eighth-seeded Bulls.
ViewFromVegasof today's NBA series openers: Wizards -5.5 vs. Hawks, over/under 209; Warriors -15 vs. Trail Blazers, O/U 220; Celtics -7 vs. Bulls, O/U 205; Rockets -7 vs. Thunder, O/U 227.5.
Jeff Goodman reports that while Isaiah Thomas was distraught with the news of the death of his younger sister, he still expect the Celtics' All-Star to be on the court for Game 1 on Sunday.
With Isaiah Thomas' 22-year-old sister dying in a one-car accident, Antonio Davis expresses his sympathy for the family and hopes Thomas does what's best for him moving forward.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement after Isaiah Thomas' sister, Chyna, died in a single-car accident on Saturday:
The Boston Celtics released the following statement after Isaiah Thomas' sister, Chyna, died in a single-car accident on Saturday: "We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family."
The Celtics release a statement on the passing of the sister of Isaiah Thomas: "We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family."
Jae Crowder says his relationship with college teammate Jimmy Butler will be put on hold during the Celtics-Bulls first-round series: "It's kind of put on hold. We'll have a lot of time to reminisce and do all that stuff, but right now we're on opposing teams battling for one thing and that's to win a series. So I'm sure it'll be put on hold. "