Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer

An emotional Gerald Green on Isaiah Thomas: "It's one of those things where it's a tragedy, man. I don't even know how to say it. It's just something we're going to have to just get through. IT is one of my closest friends in the league and I'm here for him. It's definitely gonna motivate me to get through this postseason. I'm playing this postseason for him, man. I really am. Everything I do. I'm laying it all on the line for him, because I know he's here today through a tough time. A lot of guys probably wouldn't even have done that, and he's here today. That just shows you what type of man he is."