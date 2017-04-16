Bulls
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
N. Mirotic PF0-50-41000
J. Butler SF2-60-16207
R. Lopez C6-90-080112
D. Wade SG2-71-22307
J. Grant PG1-50-22213
Celtics
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Horford C5-81-265111
I. Thomas PG5-102-513015
A. Bradley SG4-83-701011
K. Olynyk C1-50-22212
M. Smart PG0-30-12320

Game Flow

CHI
BOS
0:00 - 2nd Quarter

CHI

48

BOS

46

End of the 2nd Quarter

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • CHI 38.5
    • 40.0 BOS

  • Three Point %

    • CHI 14.3
    • 36.8 BOS

  • Turnovers

    • CHI 11
    • 11 BOS

  • Rebounds

    • CHI 32
    • 20 BOS

Game Information

TD Garden
Coverage: TNT
  • Boston, MA
  • Line: BOS -6.5
  • Over/Under: 207
Capacity: 18624
Referees: Kane Fitzgerald, Mike Callahan, David Guthrie

Recent Plays

    0:00 - 2nd

    End of the 2nd Quarter

    48 - 46
    0:00
    End of the 2nd Quarter
    48 - 46
    0:01
    Al Horford makes 25-foot three point jumper (Kelly Olynyk assists)
    48 - 46
    0:02
    Kelly Olynyk offensive rebound
    48 - 43
    0:03
    Avery Bradley misses 23-foot three point jumper
    48 - 43
    TNT1234T
    Bulls232548
    Celtics281846

    Conversation

    Now

    CHI vs BOSNBA

    Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

    Bulls go into halftime leading 48-46. One of the biggest reasons why is because they are dominating the Celtics in the paint. Bulls out-scoring Celtics 30-16 in the paint. Robin Lopez has 12 points and eight rebounds.

    Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

    Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler have not found any offensive rhythm yet. The pair is 2-for-9 in the first half. Bulls need both players to start knocking down shots and help the rest of their teammates relax.

    Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

    Cris Felicio has four quick points. He has been active on both sides of the floor. Bulls need him to get comfortable in the playoff moment.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Isaiah Thomas checks out to ovation after scoring 13 points in 11 first-quarter minutes. Sign behind the Boston bench: "We got you, Isaiah."

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    On Isaiah Thomas' shoes it says his sister's name "Chyna" with "RIP LIL SIS" and 4-15-17 (Snapshot via Brian Babineau/Getty Images)

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    Before Game 1 in Boston, the Celtics observed a moment of silence to recognize guard Isaiah Thomas' sister, Chyna Thomas. Minutes later when Isaiah was introduced as part of the starting lineup, the TD Garden crowd roared its support of him.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Deafening cheers inside TD Garden when Isaiah Thomas was introduced last during Boston's starting lineups. Thomas typically bounces around in a mosh pit with his teammates before games but just walked to the middle as teammates surrounded him.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Moment of silence for Chyna Thomas.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    An emotional Gerald Green on Isaiah Thomas: "It's one of those things where it's a tragedy, man. I don't even know how to say it. It's just something we're going to have to just get through. IT is one of my closest friends in the league and I'm here for him. It's definitely gonna motivate me to get through this postseason. I'm playing this postseason for him, man. I really am. Everything I do. I'm laying it all on the line for him, because I know he's here today through a tough time. A lot of guys probably wouldn't even have done that, and he's here today. That just shows you what type of man he is."

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    Probably not a surprise, but there are a number of Isaiah Thomas' No. 4 jerseys in the crowd before the game. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said when he went to church this morning that people were asking about how Isaiah was doing. Noted Stevens: "When you see tough things happen to people, this community rallies around them."

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Fighting back emotions, Celtics guard Gerald Green said "I'm playing this postseason for Isaiah." Green is one of Isaiah Thomas' closest friends on team.

    Stevens says Thomas intends to play

    Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is leaving the decision to play in Game 1 against Chicago in Isaiah Thomas' hands.

    play0:59

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Isaiah Thomas is "struggling" following the death of the guard's sister, Chyna Thomas, in Tacoma, Washington, earlier this weekend. Stevens said he and Isaiah spoke last night and this morning, and he's leaving it in Isaiah's hands to do whatever he wants as far as playing. Worth noting: Isaiah is in the building.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Brad Stevens on Isaiah Thomas: "He's really hurting." Said he believes Thomas intends to play in Game 1 but will leave decision to him.

    play1:07

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Isaiah Thomas is at TD Garden and went through walkthrough with the team. Brad Stevens will address his status at 445.

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    An early look at TD Garden, where the top-seeded Celtics will be hosting the Bulls in what figures to be an emotion-filled Game 1.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Every seat at TD Garden has a light-up wristband for Game 1 of Celtics vs Bulls.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    ESPN's BPI gives the Celtics greater than a 70 percent chance of winning Sunday night's Game 1 at home over the eighth-seeded Bulls.

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    ViewFromVegasof today's NBA series openers: Wizards -5.5 vs. Hawks, over/under 209; Warriors -15 vs. Trail Blazers, O/U 220; Celtics -7 vs. Bulls, O/U 205; Rockets -7 vs. Thunder, O/U 227.5.

    Thomas with heavy heart, expected to play Sunday

    Jeff Goodman reports that while Isaiah Thomas was distraught with the news of the death of his younger sister, he still expect the Celtics' All-Star to be on the court for Game 1 on Sunday.

    play0:45

    Davis' heart goes out to Thomas

    With Isaiah Thomas' 22-year-old sister dying in a one-car accident, Antonio Davis expresses his sympathy for the family and hopes Thomas does what's best for him moving forward.

    play1:29

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement after Isaiah Thomas' sister, Chyna, died in a single-car accident on Saturday:

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    The Boston Celtics released the following statement after Isaiah Thomas' sister, Chyna, died in a single-car accident on Saturday: "We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family.​"

    Brian Franey ESPN Producer 

    The Celtics release a statement on the passing of the sister of Isaiah Thomas: "We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family.​"

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Jae Crowder says his relationship with college teammate Jimmy Butler will be put on hold during the Celtics-Bulls first-round series: "It's kind of put on hold. We'll have a lot of time to reminisce and do all that stuff, but right now we're on opposing teams battling for one thing and that's to win a series. So I'm sure it'll be put on hold. "