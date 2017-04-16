Game Flow
|OKC
|HOU
2:36 - 3rd Quarter
OKC
70
HOU
83
Rockets Full timeout
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Roberson SF
|6-7
|4-5
|7
|1
|2
|16
|R. Westbrook PG
|6-21
|3-10
|10
|7
|2
|22
|J. Grant SF
|3-5
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|6
|E. Kanter C
|2-4
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|A. Abrines SG
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Ariza SF
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|J. Harden SG
|10-22
|1-8
|6
|9
|1
|27
|N. Hilario C
|6-7
|0-0
|5
|0
|2
|13
|E. Gordon SG
|2-5
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|6
|L. Williams SG
|1-5
|0-1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Thunder
|29
|25
|16
|70
|Rockets
|27
|32
|24
|83
Mutual admiration moment between JJ Watt and Patrick Beverly just now.
Steven Adams just leveled Patrick Beverly on a screen. I thought Pat was gonna be knocked out the way he went down, but he's still in the game, defending Westbrook
In the first half, James Harden took 20 shots, tying his playoff high in attempts. Of those shots, 17 were on drives, where he created 22 points.
Rockets led by double-digits at some point during four regular season games against the Thunder. Not tonight. Biggest lead was seven. We have 24 minutes to go.
James Harden finished the first quarter 4-11, but his four baskets were on drives. When he struggles from the outside his goal is to find shots going to the rim something that's benefited him in the past.
Rockets scored 27 points in the first quarter, slightly below their regular season average of 30.4, which was second in the league for points scored in the first quarter.
A strong start from Patrick Beverley. He's got eight of the 14 points, and he stole the ball from Russell Westbrook leading to a two-handed dunk.
An OKC fan who supports Russell Westbook. Who knew?
Russell Westbrook has arrived in Houston and puts up shots before the Thunder's playoff opener against the Rockets.
It's not the playoffs unless Jimmy Goldstein is in the house.
Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said James Harden is the best pick-and-roll player he's ever seen.
And now James Harden has arrived. We can start Rockets-Thunder.
Russell Westbook has arrived.
Even the Houston Rockets Anti-Gravity team has to get ready.
The league's two top contenders to win this season's MVP award will go head to head in Game 1 on Sunday. Here's how they match up.
Russell Westbrook on putting his friendship with Harden aside during this series. "When I get on the floor I got one friend and that's the basketball," Westbrook said. "I've been like that since I was a little kid. My dad told me that when I was younger, 'You got one friend and your friend is Spaulding. At the time maybe it was Wilson or some other sh--.' "Whatever the ball is, that's who my friend is."
When Russell Westbrook steps on the court, he says his only buddy is the basketball.
ESPN's BPI favors the Rockets at home Sunday night in Game 1 against the Thunder, giving Houston greater than a 75 percent chance to win.
Billy Donovan speaks to the media.
ViewFromVegasof today's NBA series openers: Wizards -5.5 vs. Hawks, over/under 209; Warriors -15 vs. Trail Blazers, O/U 220; Celtics -7 vs. Bulls, O/U 205; Rockets -7 vs. Thunder, O/U 227.5.
James Harden makes it clear that the Thunder-Rockets series is not an individual battle and says he's been friends with Russell Westbrook since they were 10 years old.
The Rockets bigs having a shootaround chat.
Mike D'Antoni shares with Ramona Shelbourne what winning Coach of the Year would mean to him.
The Rockets have assigned center Chinanu Onuaku, guard Isaiah Taylor, and forward Kyle Wiltjer to Rio Grande Valley. D-League playoffs are the priority here with these guys.
Stars across the NBA have worn several versions of their shoes this season. LeBron James is leading the way, by far, with 51 variations of his signature Nikes.