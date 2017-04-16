Thunder
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Roberson SF6-74-571216
R. Westbrook PG6-213-10107222
J. Grant SF3-50-02016
E. Kanter C2-40-00106
A. Abrines SG0-10-11210
Rockets
T. Ariza SF2-40-13124
J. Harden SG10-221-869127
N. Hilario C6-70-050213
E. Gordon SG2-52-31226
L. Williams SG1-50-10212

Game Flow

OKC
HOU
2:36 - 3rd Quarter

OKC

70

HOU

83

Rockets Full timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • OKC 42.1
    • 50.0 HOU

  • Three Point %

    • OKC 36.4
    • 30.4 HOU

  • Turnovers

    • OKC 12
    • 8 HOU

  • Rebounds

    • OKC 31
    • 35 HOU

Game Information

Toyota Center
Coverage: TNT
  • Houston, TX
  • Line: HOU -7.0
  • Over/Under: 228
Capacity: 18104
Referees: James Capers, Courtney Kirkland, Sean Wright

Recent Plays

    2:36 - 3rd

    Rockets Full timeout

    70 - 83
    2:36
    Rockets Full timeout
    70 - 83
    2:36
    Andre Roberson steps out of bounds turnover
    70 - 83
    3:00
    Nene makes layup (Lou Williams assists)
    70 - 83
    3:11
    Andre Roberson makes driving layup (Russell Westbrook assists)
    70 - 81
    TNT1234T
    Thunder29251670
    Rockets27322483

    Conversation

    Now

    OKC vs HOUNBA

    Ramona Shelburne ESPN Senior Writer 

    Mutual admiration moment between JJ Watt and Patrick Beverly just now.

    Ramona Shelburne ESPN Senior Writer 

    Steven Adams just leveled Patrick Beverly on a screen. I thought Pat was gonna be knocked out the way he went down, but he's still in the game, defending Westbrook

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    In the first half, James Harden took 20 shots, tying his playoff high in attempts. Of those shots, 17 were on drives, where he created 22 points.

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    Rockets led by double-digits at some point during four regular season games against the Thunder. Not tonight. Biggest lead was seven. We have 24 minutes to go.

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    James Harden finished the first quarter 4-11, but his four baskets were on drives. When he struggles from the outside his goal is to find shots going to the rim something that's benefited him in the past.

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    Rockets scored 27 points in the first quarter, slightly below their regular season average of 30.4, which was second in the league for points scored in the first quarter.

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    A strong start from Patrick Beverley. He's got eight of the 14 points, and he stole the ball from Russell Westbrook leading to a two-handed dunk.

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    An OKC fan who supports Russell Westbook. Who knew?

    Westbrook ready for the playoffs

    Russell Westbrook has arrived in Houston and puts up shots before the Thunder's playoff opener against the Rockets.

    play0:21

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    It's not the playoffs unless Jimmy Goldstein is in the house.

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said James Harden is the best pick-and-roll player he's ever seen.

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    And now James Harden has arrived. We can start Rockets-Thunder.

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    Russell Westbook has arrived.

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    Even the Houston Rockets Anti-Gravity team has to get ready.

    play0:15

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The league's two top contenders to win this season's MVP award will go head to head in Game 1 on Sunday. Here's how they match up.

    Ramona Shelburne ESPN Senior Writer 

    Russell Westbrook on putting his friendship with Harden aside during this series. "When I get on the floor I got one friend and that's the basketball," Westbrook said. "I've been like that since I was a little kid. My dad told me that when I was younger, 'You got one friend and your friend is Spaulding. At the time maybe it was Wilson or some other sh--.' "Whatever the ball is, that's who my friend is."

    Westbrook only has one friend on the court

    When Russell Westbrook steps on the court, he says his only buddy is the basketball.

    play0:22

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    ESPN's BPI favors the Rockets at home Sunday night in Game 1 against the Thunder, giving Houston greater than a 75 percent chance to win.

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    Billy Donovan speaks to the media.

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    ViewFromVegasof today's NBA series openers: Wizards -5.5 vs. Hawks, over/under 209; Warriors -15 vs. Trail Blazers, O/U 220; Celtics -7 vs. Bulls, O/U 205; Rockets -7 vs. Thunder, O/U 227.5.

    Harden downplays matchup with Westbrook

    James Harden makes it clear that the Thunder-Rockets series is not an individual battle and says he's been friends with Russell Westbrook since they were 10 years old.

    play1:13

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    The Rockets bigs having a shootaround chat.

    COY honor reflection on team for D'Antoni

    Mike D'Antoni shares with Ramona Shelbourne what winning Coach of the Year would mean to him.

    play1:52

    Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

    The Rockets have assigned center Chinanu Onuaku, guard Isaiah Taylor, and forward Kyle Wiltjer to Rio Grande Valley. D-League playoffs are the priority here with these guys.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Stars across the NBA have worn several versions of their shoes this season. LeBron James is leading the way, by far, with 51 variations of his signature Nikes.