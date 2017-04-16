Ramona Shelburne ESPN Senior Writer

Russell Westbrook on putting his friendship with Harden aside during this series. "When I get on the floor I got one friend and that's the basketball," Westbrook said. "I've been like that since I was a little kid. My dad told me that when I was younger, 'You got one friend and your friend is Spaulding. At the time maybe it was Wilson or some other sh--.' "Whatever the ball is, that's who my friend is."