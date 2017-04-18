Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer

Dwyane Wade, on how the Bulls keep a solid mental approach heading into Game 2 after taking a 1-0 series lead in Boston: "I don't know," Wade said before Tuesday's shootaround. "All this is new territory for this team. We're not going to know how we'll respond until we get out on the basketball floor. But you try to prepare the same way that you did. The hardest thing as humans, and especially as athletes, what we experience is trying to keep the edge. How do you make a team keep an edge? And as a young team that's what we have to try and figure out. We'll see how we come out tonight. They're going to come out with more energy, hungrier, better than they was in Game 1. And we got to be able to withstand all of it and be able to be in the ballgame in the fourth quarter and give ourselves a chance to win."