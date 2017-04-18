Game Flow
|CHI
|BOS
8:10 - 3rd Quarter
CHI
60
BOS
59
Bulls Full timeout
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|N. Mirotic PF
|4-10
|2-6
|6
|2
|2
|10
|J. Butler SF
|4-13
|0-3
|1
|3
|1
|9
|R. Lopez C
|7-10
|0-0
|7
|0
|0
|16
|R. Rondo PG
|4-8
|0-2
|8
|9
|1
|8
|D. Wade SG
|3-8
|0-1
|4
|2
|1
|6
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Crowder SF
|5-9
|2-5
|2
|2
|1
|12
|A. Horford C
|2-6
|0-0
|5
|3
|1
|5
|I. Thomas PG
|4-9
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|15
|A. Bradley SG
|3-9
|1-5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|T. Zeller C
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|CHI
|BOS
CHI
60
BOS
59
Bulls Full timeout
Bulls Full timeout
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bulls
|31
|23
|6
|60
|Celtics
|26
|20
|13
|59
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
The Bulls shot 59 percent in the 1st half on shots created by Rajon Rondo (via shot or pass). They shot 38 percent when he didn't create the shot.
Rajon Rondo is already on the verge of a triple double. He's got 8 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists. He's pushing the tempo when possible and has been in control all night. Rondo is feeding off the energy of the Boston crowd.
Since the end of Sunday's Game 1, the Celtics have pledged to be better on the defensive glass against the Bulls. Chicago turned 10 offensive rebounds into 10 second-chance points in the first half of Game 2 and Boston hasn't found any answers for Robin Lopez (10 points, 6 rebounds). Halftime: Bulls 54, Celtics 46.
Bulls couldn't have asked for a much better first half. They lead 54-46. They've out-rebounded the Celtics 28-20. They've out-scored them in the paint 32-20. Bulls dominating down low again.
Niko Mirotic is the story here early on. He has 10 points, four rebounds and is playing with a renewed sense of confidence after a terrible Game 1 performance. Rajon Rondo has also played very well scoring six points -- pushing the tempo when possible.
The Boston Celtics had said before the start of this series against the Chicago Bulls that they expected "Playoff Rondo." They've got him so far in Game 2 as Rondo put up 6 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds in a first quarter that the Bulls led by as much as 12.
Another raucous ovation when Isaiah Thomas is introduced during the reading of starting lineups in Boston.
Brad Stevens tells reporters of Isaiah Thomas' plans to return home to be with his family after the death of his 22-year-old sister Chyna.
Al Horford is getting in some pregame work inside TD Garden. At the other end of the floor, Jimmy Butler and the Bulls are putting up shots.
It'll be a Green Out inside TD Garden tonight, where every fan who attends will get these green T-shirts.
Following Tuesday's tiebreakers, an updated glance at Boston's draft-pick treasure chest.
Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Isaiah Thomas' plan remains to play tonight in Game 2, return to Tacoma on Wednesday, and rejoin the team in Chicago before Game 3.
Brad Stevens confirms that Isaiah Thomas is playing tonight, will fly to Washington state tomorrow and then rejoin the Celtics in Chicago.
ViewFromVegas of today's Game 2s: Raptors -7.5 vs. Bucks, O/U 194; Celtics -7.5 vs. Bulls, O/U 206; Clippers -9 vs. Jazz, O/U 198.5.
Isaiah Thomas takes some practice shots on the court in advance of the Celtics' matchup against the Bulls.
Isaiah Thomas warming up at TD Garden more than three hours before game two against the Bulls.
The Celtics have won five straight home games when trailing 1-0 in the playoffs, dating back to 1984.
Dwyane Wade, on how the Bulls keep a solid mental approach heading into Game 2 after taking a 1-0 series lead in Boston: "I don't know," Wade said before Tuesday's shootaround. "All this is new territory for this team. We're not going to know how we'll respond until we get out on the basketball floor. But you try to prepare the same way that you did. The hardest thing as humans, and especially as athletes, what we experience is trying to keep the edge. How do you make a team keep an edge? And as a young team that's what we have to try and figure out. We'll see how we come out tonight. They're going to come out with more energy, hungrier, better than they was in Game 1. And we got to be able to withstand all of it and be able to be in the ballgame in the fourth quarter and give ourselves a chance to win."
ESPN's BPI favors the Celtics in Game 2 Tuesday night at TD Garden, giving them north of a 70 percent chance to beat the Bulls.
Although no one in the NBA carries LeBron James' stature, Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman compare Jimmy Butler to his defensive skillset and demanding offense after Dwyane Wade compares the two.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is currently tied for the worst win percentage by a coach in playoff history (min. 10 games).
Home is where the ... pressure will be on Tuesday night in the NBA playoffs. Each host team will try to avoid falling behind 2-0 in first-round play.
The NBA rescinded a technical foul assessed to Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Bulls. Referee Kane Fitzgerald whistled Thomas after he dismissively waved at Fitzgerald after being called for a kick-ball violation while driving at the basket with Boston down 4 with 6:33 to play. Jimmy Butler missed the free throw following the technical.
The Celtics will try to even their series with the Bulls at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Then it's off to Chicago, where Boston hasn't won since November 2014 (0-4 there since then).
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill explain on SC6 that even though the Celtics' Game 1 loss is concerning, they are not going to write them off for the rest of the series.