Game Flow
|POR
|GS
2:44 - 1st Quarter
POR
15
GS
27
Warriors Full timeout
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Lillard PG
|4-6
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|C. McCollum SG
|1-6
|0-2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|A. Aminu SF
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A. Crabbe SG
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P. Connaughton SG
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Green PF
|1-1
|1-1
|6
|4
|1
|3
|S. Curry PG
|1-4
|1-4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|A. Iguodala SF
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. McGee C
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Clark SG
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|POR
|GS
POR
15
GS
27
Warriors Full timeout
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Trail Blazers
|15
|15
|Warriors
|27
|27
Steph Curry is aggressive but maybe a little out of control. Great move to get free last possession, but loses the ball. Warriors lead 27-15
Warriors lead Blazers 22-11 and are playing with great energy. Fantastic defense from Draymond Green to start
Warriors up 15-9 after Steph Curry cans an in transition off the dribble 3. He's been aggressive
Warriors were 16-4 when Kevin Durant didn't play this season (16-5 when he didn't play, or played 2 minutes or less).
Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant wanting to play (he's out with a strained left calf): He's bummed out, he wants to play for sure, but he knows that you've got to do the wise thing, the smart thing long term.
Steve Kerr said it's not worth it to play Kevin Durant. Says if Durant played and re-aggravated it, he'd feel like an idiot.
The Warriors have ruled out Kevin Durant (strained left calf) for tonight's Game 2 against Portland, according to league sources.
ViewFromVegas of tonight's NBA Game 2s: Wizards -5.5 vs. Hawks, O/U 212; Rockets -7.5 vs. Thunder, O/U 225; Warriors -12.5 vs. Trail Blazers, O/U 219.5.
The Wizards, Rockets and Warriors are all looking for 2-0 series leads tonight. History shows it's hard to come back from that deficit.
Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan and Tracy McGrady evaluate how the Warriors should handle Kevin Durant's calf injury.
If the Warriors indeed elect to hold Durant out of Game 2, his strained left calf will have benefited from five full off days before Game 3
Durant officially remains questionable for Game 2, with a firm decision not due until closer to tip, but the case for more rest is strong
The Warriors are strongly weighing whether to hold Kevin Durant out of tonight's Game 2 vs. Portland as a precaution, league sources say.
Kevin Durant (left calf strain) did not participate in shootaround and is still listed questionable for tonight's Game 2 vs. Trail Blazers.
A determination on whether Kevin Durant (left calf strain) will be available for Game 2 this evening vs. Portland will likely be made at pregame.
Despite the uncertainty on Kevin Durant's status, ESPN's BPI overwhelmingly favors the Warriors in Game 2 Wednesday night, once again giving them greater than a 90 percent chance.
The Warriors have had little trouble with their first-round opponents in the playoffs the last two years. Golden State defeated the Blazers 121-109 on Sunday in its opening game of this year's postseason.
Tom Haberstroh goes inside the numbers to reveal why Draymond Green is a defensive juggernaut at the hoop.
Michael Smith is not worried about the Warriors getting through the West despite Kevin Durant's latest setback.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr discusses Kevin Durant's calf injury, saying the team will be careful and evaluate how Durant is feeling on Wednesday.
Kevin Durant (left calf strain), Shaun Livingston (right index finger sprain & hand contusion), Matt Barnes (right ankle/foot sprain) are all questionable for Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Steve Kerr on how, at the very least, Kevin Durant (left calf strain) is expected to play in this series
Stephen A. Smith says he is concerned by the Warriors' defensive tenacity when Draymond Green is not on the court.
The Trail Blazers were 4-of-16 when Draymond Green was the primary defender in Game 1, with those 16 field goal attempts faced the most among Warriors. Three of his five blocks came as a help defender.