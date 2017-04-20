Trail Blazers
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Lillard PG4-60-11018
C. McCollum SG1-60-21012
A. Aminu SF0-00-01010
A. Crabbe SG0-10-11000
P. Connaughton SG0-00-01000
Warriors
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Green PF1-11-16413
S. Curry PG1-41-41104
A. Iguodala SF0-00-00200
J. McGee C1-10-00002
I. Clark SG1-10-00002

Game Flow

POR
GS
2:44 - 1st Quarter

POR

15

GS

27

Warriors Full timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • POR 33.3
    • 62.5 GS

  • Three Point %

    • POR 14.3
    • 42.9 GS

  • Turnovers

    • POR 5
    • 6 GS

  • Rebounds

    • POR 7
    • 12 GS

Game Information

ORACLE Arena
Coverage: TNT
  • Oakland, CA
  • Line: GS -12.5
  • Over/Under: 219
Capacity: 19596
Referees: Mark Ayotte, Scott Foster, Tony Brothers

Recent Plays

    2:44 - 1st

    Warriors Full timeout

    15 - 27
    2:44
    Warriors Full timeout
    15 - 27
    2:44
    Allen Crabbe out of bounds lost ball turnover
    15 - 27
    2:45
    Pat Connaughton offensive rebound
    15 - 27
    2:46
    Stephen Curry blocks Allen Crabbe 's 25-foot three point jumper
    15 - 27
    TNT1234T
    Trail Blazers1515
    Warriors2727

    Conversation

    Now

    POR vs GSNBA

    Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

    Steph Curry is aggressive but maybe a little out of control. Great move to get free last possession, but loses the ball. Warriors lead 27-15

    Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

    Warriors lead Blazers 22-11 and are playing with great energy. Fantastic defense from Draymond Green to start

    Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

    Warriors up 15-9 after Steph Curry cans an in transition off the dribble 3. He's been aggressive

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Warriors were 16-4 when Kevin Durant didn't play this season (16-5 when he didn't play, or played 2 minutes or less).

    Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

    Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant wanting to play (he's out with a strained left calf): He's bummed out, he wants to play for sure, but he knows that you've got to do the wise thing, the smart thing long term.

    Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

    Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

    Steve Kerr said it's not worth it to play Kevin Durant. Says if Durant played and re-aggravated it, he'd feel like an idiot.

    Marc Stein ESPN Senior Writer 

    The Warriors have ruled out Kevin Durant (strained left calf) for tonight's Game 2 against Portland, according to league sources.

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    ViewFromVegas of tonight's NBA Game 2s: Wizards -5.5 vs. Hawks, O/U 212; Rockets -7.5 vs. Thunder, O/U 225; Warriors -12.5 vs. Trail Blazers, O/U 219.5.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The Wizards, Rockets and Warriors are all looking for 2-0 series leads tonight. History shows it's hard to come back from that deficit.

    Do Warriors need Durant to defeat Trail Blazers?

    Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan and Tracy McGrady evaluate how the Warriors should handle Kevin Durant's calf injury.

    play1:09

    Marc Stein ESPN Senior Writer 

    If the Warriors indeed elect to hold Durant out of Game 2, his strained left calf will have benefited from five full off days before Game 3

    Marc Stein ESPN Senior Writer 

    Durant officially remains questionable for Game 2, with a firm decision not due until closer to tip, but the case for more rest is strong

    Marc Stein ESPN Senior Writer 

    The Warriors are strongly weighing whether to hold Kevin Durant out of tonight's Game 2 vs. Portland as a precaution, league sources say.

    Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

    Kevin Durant (left calf strain) did not participate in shootaround and is still listed questionable for tonight's Game 2 vs. Trail Blazers.

    Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

    A determination on whether Kevin Durant (left calf strain) will be available for Game 2 this evening vs. Portland will likely be made at pregame.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Despite the uncertainty on Kevin Durant's status, ESPN's BPI overwhelmingly favors the Warriors in Game 2 Wednesday night, once again giving them greater than a 90 percent chance.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The Warriors have had little trouble with their first-round opponents in the playoffs the last two years. Golden State defeated the Blazers 121-109 on Sunday in its opening game of this year's postseason.

    Draymond Green may be the best rim protector in the NBA

    Tom Haberstroh goes inside the numbers to reveal why Draymond Green is a defensive juggernaut at the hoop.

    play1:23

    Is Durant's calf injury a concern?

    Michael Smith is not worried about the Warriors getting through the West despite Kevin Durant's latest setback.

    play2:25

    Durant questionable for Game 2, expected to play in series

    Warriors coach Steve Kerr discusses Kevin Durant's calf injury, saying the team will be careful and evaluate how Durant is feeling on Wednesday.

    play0:24

    Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

    Kevin Durant (left calf strain), Shaun Livingston (right index finger sprain & hand contusion), Matt Barnes (right ankle/foot sprain) are all questionable for Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

    Steve Kerr on how, at the very least, Kevin Durant (left calf strain) is expected to play in this series

    play0:26

    Stephen A. alarmed by Warriors' defense without Green

    Stephen A. Smith says he is concerned by the Warriors' defensive tenacity when Draymond Green is not on the court.

    play2:17

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The Trail Blazers were 4-of-16 when Draymond Green was the primary defender in Game 1, with those 16 field goal attempts faced the most among Warriors. Three of his five blocks came as a help defender.