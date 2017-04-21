Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • BOS 47.7
    • 39.3 CHI

  • Three Point %

    • BOS 45.9
    • 28.6 CHI

  • Turnovers

    • BOS 13
    • 18 CHI

  • Rebounds

    • BOS 37
    • 52 CHI

Game Information

United Center
Coverage: ESPN
  • Chicago, IL
  • Line: BOS -2.5
  • Over/Under: 207
Attendance: 21,293
100%
Capacity: 20,917
Referees: Brian Forte, Bill Spooner, Monty McCutchen

play0:35

Thomas' slick feed sets up Horford's slam

Thomas' slick feed sets up Horford's slam
play0:16

Thomas sinks back-to-back 3-pointers

Thomas sinks back-to-back 3-pointers
play0:35

play0:19

Thomas carves up Bulls defense for layup

Thomas carves up Bulls defense for layup
play0:16
17m Associated Press

Horford, Thomas lead Celtics over Bulls 104-87 in Game 3

Al Horford had 18 points and eight rebounds, Isaiah Thomas scored 16 points, and the top-seeded Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 104-87 on Friday night after dropping the first two games of

1234T
Celtics33113228104
Bulls1526222487

Game Flow

BOS
CHI
0:00 - 4th Quarter

BOS

104

CHI

87

End of Game

Shot Chart

  • Isaiah Thomas misses Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Isaiah Thomas misses two point shot
  • Gerald Green makes driving layup (Isaiah Thomas assists)
  • Isaiah Thomas misses Running Pullup Jump Shot
  • Avery Bradley makes 26-foot three point jumper (Isaiah Thomas assists)
  • Gerald Green makes three point jumper (Isaiah Thomas assists)
  • Al Horford misses 11-foot jumper
  • Isaiah Thomas makes driving layup
  • Al Horford makes 25-foot three point jumper (Avery Bradley assists)
  • Marcus Smart misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Jae Crowder makes 26-foot three point jumper (Marcus Smart assists)
  • Jae Crowder makes 26-foot three point jumper (Marcus Smart assists)
  • Amir Johnson makes layup (Avery Bradley assists)
  • Jae Crowder makes 19-foot two point shot (Avery Bradley assists)
  • Isaiah Thomas makes jumper
  • Isaiah Thomas makes driving layup (Amir Johnson assists)
  • Michael Carter-Williams blocks Isaiah Thomas 's 7-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Gerald Green misses two point jumper
  • Cristiano Felicio blocks Gerald Green's layup
  • Kelly Olynyk misses 18-foot jumper
  • Gerald Green misses two point jumper
  • Al Horford makes dunk (Isaiah Thomas assists)
  • Isaiah Thomas misses 15-foot two point jumper
  • Avery Bradley makes 24-foot three point jumper (Al Horford assists)
  • Al Horford misses three point jumper
  • Marcus Smart misses 16-foot jumper
  • Jae Crowder misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Marcus Smart makes 5-foot two point shot
  • Robin Lopez blocks Al Horford 's 7-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Al Horford makes two point shot (Isaiah Thomas assists)
  • Jimmy Butler blocks Avery Bradley's layup
  • Gerald Green makes 26-foot three point jumper (Al Horford assists)
  • Jae Crowder misses driving layup
  • Al Horford misses driving layup
  • Al Horford makes dunk (Isaiah Thomas assists)
  • Al Horford makes layup (Isaiah Thomas assists)
  • Jae Crowder makes two point shot (Avery Bradley assists)
  • Jae Crowder makes two point shot (Avery Bradley assists)
  • Avery Bradley misses 21-foot jumper
  • Marcus Smart makes 26-foot three point jumper (Kelly Olynyk assists)
  • Kelly Olynyk makes driving layup
  • Kelly Olynyk makes 27-foot three point jumper (Marcus Smart assists)
  • Terry Rozier misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Jonas Jerebko makes two point shot (Avery Bradley assists)
  • Kelly Olynyk misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Terry Rozier makes 26-foot three point jumper (Al Horford assists)
  • Al Horford makes two point shot (Isaiah Thomas assists)
  • Isaiah Thomas makes two point shot
  • Isaiah Thomas misses three point pullup jump shot
  • Jae Crowder makes driving dunk (Al Horford assists)
  • Terry Rozier makes driving dunk (Jae Crowder assists)
  • Isaiah Thomas misses
  • Terry Rozier makes 25-foot three point jumper (Marcus Smart assists)
  • Kelly Olynyk misses 20-foot two point jumper
  • James Young misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Jimmy Butler misses driving layup
  • Dwyane Wade misses 15-foot fadeaway shot
  • Jimmy Butler misses 21-foot two point jumper
  • Jimmy Butler misses 17-foot two point shot
  • Dwyane Wade makes 9-foot Running Pullup Jump Shot
  • Jerian Grant makes two point shot
  • Dwyane Wade misses two point shot
  • Al Horford blocks Robin Lopez 's 21-foot jumper
  • Michael Carter-Williams misses driving layup
  • Paul Zipser makes 25-foot three point jumper (Michael Carter-Williams assists)
  • Jimmy Butler makes 11-foot two point shot
  • Jimmy Butler misses Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Michael Carter-Williams misses 19-foot two point jumper
  • Bobby Portis misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Cristiano Felicio makes dunk (Dwyane Wade assists)
  • Cristiano Felicio misses putback layup
  • Jerian Grant misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Nikola Mirotic misses Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Jerian Grant misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Robin Lopez makes driving layup (Nikola Mirotic assists)
  • Jimmy Butler misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Jimmy Butler misses 14-foot fadeaway jump shot
  • Dwyane Wade misses Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Dwyane Wade misses 9-foot fadeaway jump shot
  • Jerian Grant misses Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Robin Lopez makes tip shot
  • Jimmy Butler misses Running Pullup Jump Shot
  • Dwyane Wade misses 12-foot two point shot
  • Dwyane Wade misses Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Michael Carter-Williams makes two point shot
  • Nikola Mirotic misses three point jumper
  • Robin Lopez makes tip shot
  • Cristiano Felicio misses tip shot
  • Jimmy Butler misses 17-foot step back jumpshot
  • Jimmy Butler makes driving layup
  • Jimmy Butler misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Dwyane Wade makes 8-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Paul Zipser misses three point jumper
  • Dwyane Wade misses driving layup
  • Jimmy Butler makes two point shot
  • Cristiano Felicio misses jumper
  • Nikola Mirotic makes driving layup (Paul Zipser assists)
  • Paul Zipser makes two point shot
  • Jimmy Butler misses two point shot
  • Anthony Morrow makes 19-foot jumper (Bobby Portis assists)
  • Cameron Payne makes 23-foot three point jumper (Denzel Valentine assists)
  • Joffrey Lauvergne misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Anthony Morrow makes 5-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot (Joffrey Lauvergne assists)
  • Cameron Payne misses 20-foot two point jumper

Conversation

