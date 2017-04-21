Game Leaders
Points
- 18PTS
- 8/14FG
- 0/0FT
- 18PTS
- 6/18FG
- 6/6FT
Rebounds
- 8REB
- 5DREB
- 3OREB
- 11REB
- 6DREB
- 5OREB
Assists
- 9AST
- 2TO
- 31MIN
- 3AST
- 1TO
- 33MIN
Does Rondo try to trip Crowder?
Thomas' slick feed sets up Horford's slam
Thomas sinks back-to-back 3-pointers
Thomas carves up Bulls defense for layup
Al Horford had 18 points and eight rebounds, Isaiah Thomas scored 16 points, and the top-seeded Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 104-87 on Friday night after dropping the first two games of
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Celtics
|33
|11
|32
|28
|104
|Bulls
|15
|26
|22
|24
|87
|BOS
|CHI
BOS
104
CHI
87
End of Game
Avery Bradley talks about the emotions of the week for the Celtics and how the team seemed more energized off their two previous losses.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Boston
|53
|29
|.646
|0
|W3
|Toronto
|51
|31
|.622
|2
|W4
|New York
|31
|51
|.378
|22
|W1
|Philadelphia
|28
|54
|.341
|25
|L8
|Brooklyn
|20
|62
|.244
|33
|L2