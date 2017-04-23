Game Flow
|BOS
|CHI
1:38 - 3rd Quarter
BOS
73
CHI
65
Marcus Smart blocks Jimmy Butler's layup
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Crowder SF
|5-6
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|11
|I. Thomas PG
|7-15
|1-6
|4
|3
|4
|26
|A. Bradley SG
|1-4
|1-4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|K. Olynyk C
|2-2
|1-1
|3
|0
|2
|6
|M. Smart PG
|0-4
|0-1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|N. Mirotic PF
|3-8
|2-7
|5
|1
|3
|10
|J. Butler SF
|5-13
|0-3
|5
|9
|3
|23
|P. Zipser SF
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J. Lauvergne C
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Carter-Williams PG
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|BOS
|CHI
BOS
73
CHI
65
Marcus Smart blocks Jimmy Butler's layup
Marcus Smart blocks Jimmy Butler's layup
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Celtics
|30
|27
|18
|75
|Bulls
|18
|28
|19
|65
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
The Bulls recognized a few former Bulls in attendance at Game 4. Other than the tandem of Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant, this current New York Knick got the loudest ovation.
Derrick Rose gets a big ovation from United Center crowd.
Loud cheers as Derrick Rose shown on Jumbotron at Game 4 of Celtics vs Bulls.
Bulls should be happy to only be down 11 at halftime. Aside from the Bulls' troubles at PG, Jimmy Butler has been the story early. He has made it a point to attack the basket and the Celtics haven't had as much of an answer in slowing him down. Problem for Bulls is that somebody has to step up and help him down the stretch.
Hoiberg only has a couple options left at PG: He could give Denzel Valentine a couple minutes and see what happens -- or he could allow Wade and Butler to initiate more. Either way, Bulls are in deep trouble. They have no rhythm offensively without Rajon Rondo on the floor.
The Boston Celtics' new small-ball starting lineup featuring Gerald Green is now plus-24 over 24 minutes since coach Brad Stevens made the change in Game 3. Celtics up double digits on the Bulls early in Game 4.
Fred Hoiberg was quick to mention the Celtics' seven made first-quarter 3s in Game 3. Because of them, the Bulls have to start better and "not give them so much confidence early," Hoiberg added.
Isaiah Thomas and the rest of the Celtics have just arrived at the United Center ahead of Game 4.
ESPN's BPI gives the eighth-seeded Bulls a 56 percent chance to avenge their Game 3 loss and defeat the Celtics at the United Center on Sunday.
ViewFromVegas of today's Game 4s: Cavaliers -4 vs. Pacers, O/U 214: Thunder -1 vs. Rockets, O/U 224; Celtics -2 at Chicago, O/U 204; Jazz -3 vs. Clippers, O/U 198 (Rudy Gobert still doubtful for Utah, but Blake Griffin out for L.A.).
The NBA fined Rajon Rondo $25,000 for his attempted trip of Jae Crowder in Friday's Game 3. Rondo had suggested he was simply trying to stretch his leg.
Stephen A. Smith is confident if Boston gets a hot hand, they can even up the series with Chicago.
Marcus Smart on what resonated from Kevin Garnett's speech the Celtics played before their Game 3 win over the Bulls: "The fact when he said, ‘I'm a Celtics for life. That's what we do. We play, we gotta have dogs and we play like dogs and that's what Celtics is about.' That's big for us and that's what we needed to hear. We're all Celtics and we need some dogs."
Gerald Green on bringing energy: "I kind of like being geeked up. … I'm always animated, I'm always kind of crunk."
Gerald Green wasn't about to get Rajon Rondo in trouble for kicking out his leg when Jae Crowder was nearby: "He may have had to stretch his leg out. I don't know. I ain't no snitch, so I don't know. That's not something I grew up being a part of. Where I'm from they know snitches get stitches. So I don't know."
Jimmy Butler is focused on the Bulls' resurgence against the Celtics and welcomes the chippiness between the teams.
During the Celtics' shootaround today, coach Brad Stevens says it was "good to see our guys feel good about themselves" after winning Friday, on the heels of this emotional past week. Said Gerald Green: "It changed the atmosphere of this locker room." Avery Bradley added that while it was great to finally celebrate, the Cs need to have short memories to refocus for Game 4.
Michael Jordan appears twice on this list of the best single-game performances in the NBA Finals.
Brad Daugherty praises Isaiah Thomas's fiery play in Game 3 against Chicago.
Westbrook and OKC defeated Houston to take their first game, while a sidelined Rajon Rondo caught some heat for an incident involving Jae Crowder.
ESPN Bulls reporter Nick Friedell believes Chicago's confidence has been compromised after losing Game 3 to the Celtics without Rajon Rondo.
The Bulls took a 2-0 series lead on the road with Rajon Rondo on the court, and the Celtics got back into the series with him on the bench for Game 3.
Michael Wilbon addresses the Bulls' performance with the absence of Rajon Rondo.
Avery Bradley on KG's message to Celtics: "Everybody was kinda pumped up. I almost felt like he was in the locker room with me again."
Jimmy Butler wasn't his usual self in Friday's Game 3 loss to the Celtics. He scored nearly 50 percent fewer points than he did in Games 1 and 2.