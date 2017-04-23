Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer

Marcus Smart on what resonated from Kevin Garnett's speech the Celtics played before their Game 3 win over the Bulls: "The fact when he said, ‘I'm a Celtics for life. That's what we do. We play, we gotta have dogs and we play like dogs and that's what Celtics is about.' That's big for us and that's what we needed to hear. We're all Celtics and we need some dogs."