Celtics
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. Crowder SF5-61-211211
I. Thomas PG7-151-643426
A. Bradley SG1-41-41034
K. Olynyk C2-21-13026
M. Smart PG0-40-14330
Bulls
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
N. Mirotic PF3-82-751310
J. Butler SF5-130-359323
P. Zipser SF0-20-13010
J. Lauvergne C1-20-00112
M. Carter-Williams PG0-00-00120

Game Flow

BOS
CHI
1:38 - 3rd Quarter

BOS

73

CHI

65

Marcus Smart blocks Jimmy Butler's layup

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • BOS 47.3
    • 40.0 CHI

  • Three Point %

    • BOS 30.8
    • 22.2 CHI

  • Turnovers

    • BOS 11
    • 8 CHI

  • Rebounds

    • BOS 30
    • 32 CHI

Game Information

United Center
Coverage: TNT
  • Chicago, IL
  • Line: BOS -1.5
  • Over/Under: 204
Capacity: 20917
Referees: Eric Lewis, Tom Washington, Scott Foster

Recent Plays

    1:38 - 3rd

    Marcus Smart blocks Jimmy Butler's layup

    73 - 65
    TNT1234T
    Celtics30271875
    Bulls18281965

    Conversation

    Now

    BOS vs CHINBA

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    The Bulls recognized a few former Bulls in attendance at Game 4. Other than the tandem of Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant, this current New York Knick got the loudest ovation.

    Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

    Derrick Rose gets a big ovation from United Center crowd.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Loud cheers as Derrick Rose shown on Jumbotron at Game 4 of Celtics vs Bulls.

    Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

    Bulls should be happy to only be down 11 at halftime. Aside from the Bulls' troubles at PG, Jimmy Butler has been the story early. He has made it a point to attack the basket and the Celtics haven't had as much of an answer in slowing him down. Problem for Bulls is that somebody has to step up and help him down the stretch.

    Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

    Hoiberg only has a couple options left at PG: He could give Denzel Valentine a couple minutes and see what happens -- or he could allow Wade and Butler to initiate more. Either way, Bulls are in deep trouble. They have no rhythm offensively without Rajon Rondo on the floor.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    The Boston Celtics' new small-ball starting lineup featuring Gerald Green is now plus-24 over 24 minutes since coach Brad Stevens made the change in Game 3. Celtics up double digits on the Bulls early in Game 4.

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    Fred Hoiberg was quick to mention the Celtics' seven made first-quarter 3s in Game 3. Because of them, the Bulls have to start better and "not give them so much confidence early," Hoiberg added.

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    Isaiah Thomas and the rest of the Celtics have just arrived at the United Center ahead of Game 4.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    ESPN's BPI gives the eighth-seeded Bulls a 56 percent chance to avenge their Game 3 loss and defeat the Celtics at the United Center on Sunday.

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    ViewFromVegas of today's Game 4s: Cavaliers -4 vs. Pacers, O/U 214: Thunder -1 vs. Rockets, O/U 224; Celtics -2 at Chicago, O/U 204; Jazz -3 vs. Clippers, O/U 198 (Rudy Gobert still doubtful for Utah, but Blake Griffin out for L.A.).

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    The NBA fined Rajon Rondo $25,000 for his attempted trip of Jae Crowder in Friday's Game 3. Rondo had suggested he was simply trying to stretch his leg.

    Improved shooting gives Celtics best chance

    Stephen A. Smith is confident if Boston gets a hot hand, they can even up the series with Chicago.

    play1:44

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Marcus Smart on what resonated from Kevin Garnett's speech the Celtics played before their Game 3 win over the Bulls: "The fact when he said, ‘I'm a Celtics for life. That's what we do. We play, we gotta have dogs and we play like dogs and that's what Celtics is about.' That's big for us and that's what we needed to hear. We're all Celtics and we need some dogs."

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Gerald Green on bringing energy: "I kind of like being geeked up. … I'm always animated, I'm always kind of crunk."

    play1:14

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Gerald Green wasn't about to get Rajon Rondo in trouble for kicking out his leg when Jae Crowder was nearby: "He may have had to stretch his leg out. I don't know. I ain't no snitch, so I don't know. That's not something I grew up being a part of. Where I'm from they know snitches get stitches. So I don't know."

    Confrontation makes Butler smile

    Jimmy Butler is focused on the Bulls' resurgence against the Celtics and welcomes the chippiness between the teams.

    play0:43

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    During the Celtics' shootaround today, coach Brad Stevens says it was "good to see our guys feel good about themselves" after winning Friday, on the heels of this emotional past week. Said Gerald Green: "It changed the atmosphere of this locker room." Avery Bradley added that while it was great to finally celebrate, the Cs need to have short memories to refocus for Game 4.

    Top 10 single-game NBA Finals performances

    Michael Jordan appears twice on this list of the best single-game performances in the NBA Finals.

    play2:31

    IT4 on fire against Bulls

    Brad Daugherty praises Isaiah Thomas's fiery play in Game 3 against Chicago.

    play0:42

    Russ' triple-double propels Thunder, Rondo addresses apparent trip

    Westbrook and OKC defeated Houston to take their first game, while a sidelined Rajon Rondo caught some heat for an incident involving Jae Crowder.

    play0:52

    Bulls' confidence shaken?

    ESPN Bulls reporter Nick Friedell believes Chicago's confidence has been compromised after losing Game 3 to the Celtics without Rajon Rondo.

    play1:58

    The Bulls with Rondo are much better than the Bulls without him

    The Bulls took a 2-0 series lead on the road with Rajon Rondo on the court, and the Celtics got back into the series with him on the bench for Game 3.

    play0:56

    Bulls fall flat without Rondo

    Michael Wilbon addresses the Bulls' performance with the absence of Rajon Rondo.

    play1:23

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Avery Bradley on KG's message to Celtics: "Everybody was kinda pumped up. I almost felt like he was in the locker room with me again."

    play2:06

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Jimmy Butler wasn't his usual self in Friday's Game 3 loss to the Celtics. He scored nearly 50 percent fewer points than he did in Games 1 and 2.