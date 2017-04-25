Warriors
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Green PF4-73-534011
K. Thompson SG4-93-520012
D. West PF2-20-00324
A. Iguodala SF1-20-03102
I. Clark SG0-00-00100
Trail Blazers
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Lillard PG6-111-212017
C. McCollum SG0-40-23110
N. Vonleh PF0-10-04020
A. Aminu SF2-41-33025
A. Crabbe SG2-40-22014

Game Flow

GS
POR
6:03 - 2nd Quarter

GS

57

POR

34

Trail Blazers Full timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • GS 57.1
    • 35.3 POR

  • Three Point %

    • GS 66.7
    • 28.6 POR

  • Turnovers

    • GS 3
    • 7 POR

  • Rebounds

    • GS 20
    • 16 POR

Game Information

Moda Center
Coverage: TNT
  • Portland, OR
  • Line: GS -7.5
  • Over/Under: 221
Capacity: 19441
Referees: Derrick Stafford, Sean Wright, Bennie Adams

Recent Plays

6:03 - 2nd

Trail Blazers Full timeout

57 - 34
6:03
Trail Blazers Full timeout
57 - 34
6:07
Draymond Green makes 25-foot three point jumper (David West assists)
57 - 34
6:22
Klay Thompson defensive rebound
54 - 34
6:22
CJ McCollum misses 12-foot two point jumper
54 - 34
TNT1234T
Warriors451257
Trail Blazers221234

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

Now

GS vs PORNBA

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Draymond Green hits another 3, making it 57 Warriors, 34 Blazers. Absent Steve Kerr, Green's firing away

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

No quit from Damian Lillard, who's outscored the Golden State Warriors 10-4 by himself in the second quarter. Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers still trail by 18.

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Golden State Warriors' 45 points tied the most ever in the first quarter of a playoff game, previously done three times. The most recent time was by the Houston Rockets against Golden State on May 25, 2015.

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors destroy the Blazers early, lead 45-22 after 1. Highlights abound. The best was a fouled one hand JaVale lob crusher

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

It's 22-3 Warriors and the Blazers are totally lifeless. Easy Kevin Durant buckets in transition

Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

With Kevin Durant cleared to play, the ViewFromVegas is the Warriors closed as 9-point favorites at Portland at 11 of 13 Vegas books (and as high as -9.5 at MGM Resorts) while the over/under averages 222.5 (high of 223.5 at Boyd Gaming).

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Pull up jumper in transition for Kevin Durant, Warriors up 9-0, force the Blazers into a timeout

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

With Jusuf Nurkic sidelined, Meyers Leonard goes from a DNP-CD in Game 3 to starting Game 4.

Durant warms up before Game 4

Kevin Durant has been cleared to play by the Warriors medical staff and will take the floor in an attempt to sweep the Trail Blazers.

play0:37

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Mike Brown says no minutes restriction for Kevin Durant, who starts tonight

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Kevin Durant will not be on a minutes restriction.

Marc Stein ESPN Senior Writer 

The Warriors just announced that Kevin Durant will play tonight in Game 4 in Portland.

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (calf) will play in Game 4 tonight against Portland Trail Blazers, league source tells ESPN.

Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

ViewFromVegas of tonight's NBA playoff games: Raptors down to -5.5 vs. Bucks, O/U 191.5; Hawks -2.5 vs. Wizards, O/U 211.5; WarrIors -7.5 (but climbing) vs. Blazers, O/U 220.

Warriors brings the intensity to Blazers

Take a look back at Golden State's resurgence against a determined Portland team in Game 3.

play1:52

Nichols considers Kerr 'extraordinary'

Rachel Nichols reminisces about what it has been like to know Steve Kerr over the years and has a glimmer of hope that the Warriors' coach will flourish through his health issues.

play2:48

Brown getting more comfortable with Warriors

Mike Brown explains what it has been like to fill in as coach of the Warriors in Steve Kerr's absence.

play0:48

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Kevin Durant participated in Warriors shootaround this morning and Steve Kerr was present

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is still listed as questionable for tonight's Game 4 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

At the Portland Trail Blazers' shootaround Monday, guard Damian Lillard described the team's mindset down 3-0 in the series. "You've got to have some pride," Lillard said. "Nobody's ever done it before but from here we've got to do one game at a time. This game is on our home floor, so we've got to win the game, give ourselves the opportunity to get back on that plane. Get into a Game 5, go steal one and come back here and make something out of it. You've got to have some pride. We've been in position to win two of these three games. We've just got to go get one."

ESPN Stats and Information  

Although Steve Kerr will not be on the sidelines for Game 4, ESPN's BPI projects the Warriors as heavy favorites to complete the sweep on the road against the Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has arrived with the team for shootaround at the Moda Center.

ESPN Stats and Information  

It always hurts to lose a superstar, but the Warriors have managed to survive and thrive without Kevin Durant in their lineup. According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, Durant is questionable for Game 4 against the Trail Blazers with a calf injury.

Max concerned for Kerr's coaching credit

Max Kellerman fears people will not give Steve Kerr credit for implementing the successful system in place for Golden State if he isn't on the sidelines to coach them to the title.

play1:11

Lue considers Cavs-Warriors to be a rivalry

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue explains why he believes his team is rivals with the Warriors.

play0:58