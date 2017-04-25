Game Flow
|GS
|POR
6:03 - 2nd Quarter
GS
57
POR
34
Trail Blazers Full timeout
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Green PF
|4-7
|3-5
|3
|4
|0
|11
|K. Thompson SG
|4-9
|3-5
|2
|0
|0
|12
|D. West PF
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|A. Iguodala SF
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|I. Clark SG
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Lillard PG
|6-11
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|17
|C. McCollum SG
|0-4
|0-2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|N. Vonleh PF
|0-1
|0-0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A. Aminu SF
|2-4
|1-3
|3
|0
|2
|5
|A. Crabbe SG
|2-4
|0-2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|GS
|POR
GS
57
POR
34
Trail Blazers Full timeout
Trail Blazers Full timeout
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Warriors
|45
|12
|57
|Trail Blazers
|22
|12
|34
Draymond Green hits another 3, making it 57 Warriors, 34 Blazers. Absent Steve Kerr, Green's firing away
No quit from Damian Lillard, who's outscored the Golden State Warriors 10-4 by himself in the second quarter. Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers still trail by 18.
Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Golden State Warriors' 45 points tied the most ever in the first quarter of a playoff game, previously done three times. The most recent time was by the Houston Rockets against Golden State on May 25, 2015.
Warriors destroy the Blazers early, lead 45-22 after 1. Highlights abound. The best was a fouled one hand JaVale lob crusher
It's 22-3 Warriors and the Blazers are totally lifeless. Easy Kevin Durant buckets in transition
With Kevin Durant cleared to play, the ViewFromVegas is the Warriors closed as 9-point favorites at Portland at 11 of 13 Vegas books (and as high as -9.5 at MGM Resorts) while the over/under averages 222.5 (high of 223.5 at Boyd Gaming).
Pull up jumper in transition for Kevin Durant, Warriors up 9-0, force the Blazers into a timeout
With Jusuf Nurkic sidelined, Meyers Leonard goes from a DNP-CD in Game 3 to starting Game 4.
Kevin Durant has been cleared to play by the Warriors medical staff and will take the floor in an attempt to sweep the Trail Blazers.
Mike Brown says no minutes restriction for Kevin Durant, who starts tonight
Kevin Durant will not be on a minutes restriction.
The Warriors just announced that Kevin Durant will play tonight in Game 4 in Portland.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (calf) will play in Game 4 tonight against Portland Trail Blazers, league source tells ESPN.
ViewFromVegas of tonight's NBA playoff games: Raptors down to -5.5 vs. Bucks, O/U 191.5; Hawks -2.5 vs. Wizards, O/U 211.5; WarrIors -7.5 (but climbing) vs. Blazers, O/U 220.
Take a look back at Golden State's resurgence against a determined Portland team in Game 3.
Rachel Nichols reminisces about what it has been like to know Steve Kerr over the years and has a glimmer of hope that the Warriors' coach will flourish through his health issues.
Mike Brown explains what it has been like to fill in as coach of the Warriors in Steve Kerr's absence.
Kevin Durant participated in Warriors shootaround this morning and Steve Kerr was present
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is still listed as questionable for tonight's Game 4 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
At the Portland Trail Blazers' shootaround Monday, guard Damian Lillard described the team's mindset down 3-0 in the series. "You've got to have some pride," Lillard said. "Nobody's ever done it before but from here we've got to do one game at a time. This game is on our home floor, so we've got to win the game, give ourselves the opportunity to get back on that plane. Get into a Game 5, go steal one and come back here and make something out of it. You've got to have some pride. We've been in position to win two of these three games. We've just got to go get one."
Although Steve Kerr will not be on the sidelines for Game 4, ESPN's BPI projects the Warriors as heavy favorites to complete the sweep on the road against the Trail Blazers on Monday night.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has arrived with the team for shootaround at the Moda Center.
It always hurts to lose a superstar, but the Warriors have managed to survive and thrive without Kevin Durant in their lineup. According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, Durant is questionable for Game 4 against the Trail Blazers with a calf injury.
Max Kellerman fears people will not give Steve Kerr credit for implementing the successful system in place for Golden State if he isn't on the sidelines to coach them to the title.
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue explains why he believes his team is rivals with the Warriors.