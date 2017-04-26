PickCenter

Bulls

(, 44-42-0 ATS)

 -- -- -- +8 +320 203.5

Celtics

(, 42-42-2 ATS)

 -- -- -8 -380

+8 Spread -8
+320 Money Line -380
Over/Under 203.5

Against the Spread

Game Information

TD Garden
Coverage: TNT
  • Boston, MA
Capacity: 18624
Referees: Ed Malloy, Dan Crawford, Sean Corbin

Rondo to miss Game 5 against Celtics

21h STATS LLC

Rondo's status unclear as Bulls visit Celtics for Game 5

When the Boston Celtics last saw their TD Garden home floor, they had just dropped the first two games of their series with the Chicago Bulls and were in danger of being a top seed upset by a No. 8 seed.

Team Stats
Points Per Game 102.9 108.0
Points Against 101.8 99.8
Field Goal % 44.4 45.4
Rebounds Per Game 46.3 42.0
Assists Per Game 22.6 25.2
Blocks Per Game 4.8 4.1
Steals Per Game 7.8 7.5
Streak L2 W2
Last Ten Games 2-2 2-2

102.9101.844.446.322.64.87.8L22-2
108.099.845.442.025.24.17.5W22-2

Conversation

