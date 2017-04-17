Grizzlies
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Gasol C1-80-04213
M. Conley PG4-82-404014
Z. Randolph PF5-90-180110
J. Ennis III SF1-40-24112
T. Daniels SG0-20-20000
Spurs
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
L. Aldridge PF3-60-131111
K. Leonard SF4-70-131018
P. Gasol C1-20-03112
P. Mills PG0-60-40113
M. Ginobili SG0-20-12100

Game Flow

MEM
SA
0:00 - 2nd Quarter

MEM

37

SA

56

End of the 2nd Quarter

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • MEM 33.3
    • 44.1 SA

  • Three Point %

    • MEM 15.4
    • 36.4 SA

  • Turnovers

    • MEM 6
    • 4 SA

  • Rebounds

    • MEM 20
    • 22 SA

Game Information

AT&T Center
Coverage: TNT
  • San Antonio, TX
  • Line: SA -10.5
  • Over/Under: 190
Capacity: 18581
Referees: Bill Spooner, Dan Crawford, Rodney Mott

Recent Plays

    0:00 - 2nd

    End of the 2nd Quarter

    37 - 56
    0:00
    End of the 2nd Quarter
    37 - 56
    0:01
    Zach Randolph defensive rebound
    37 - 56
    0:01
    Kawhi Leonard misses layup
    37 - 56
    0:24
    Zach Randolph makes 12-foot two point shot
    37 - 56
    TNT1234T
    Grizzlies162137
    Spurs292756

    Now

    MEM vs SANBA

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Bryn Forbes just did a little informal pre-game dunk contest. He threw himself an oop, and tomahawked it down. He's getting his scores from Jonathon Simmons and Joel Anthony.

    play0:18

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    ViewFromVegas of today's Game 2s: Cavaliers -8.5 vs. Pacers, O/U 209.5; Spurs -10.5 vs. Grizzlies, O/U 189.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    ESPN's BPI heavily favors the Spurs Monday night, giving them north of an 80 percent chance to go up 2-0 on the Grizzlies.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Saturday's rout of Memphis was a good sign for the Spurs, who have won 29 of 34 playoff series under Gregg Popovich in which they won Game 1. Their last series loss after taking a 1-0 lead, however, was last season's Western Conference semifinal against Oklahoma City.

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    ICYMI: ViewFromVegas of NBA series openers (Saturday): underdogs went 3-1 ATS with the Bucks and Jazz pulling outright upsets. The Spurs were the only favorites to cover; the Cavaliers also won as faves but didn't cover in their win over the Pacers. Over/unders started 2-2.

    NBA postseason off to amazing start

    The first day of the NBA playoffs featured a LeBron James-Paul George duel, Greek Freak putting on a show in Toronto, the Spurs owning the Grizzlies and Joe Johnson shocking the Clippers at the buzzer.

    play2:35

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    Spurs dominate Grizzlies in Game 1

    Despite a 25-point first half from Marc Gasol, Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs run away from the Grizzlies with a 111-82 victory.

    play1:02

    Defensive adjustments fueled Spurs' comeback

    Kawhi Leonard says that Gregg Popovich emphasized increased physicality and aggression on the defensive end.

    play0:42

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    Spurs rout Grizzlies 111-82 in their series opener. The ViewFromVegas is the Spurs easily covered as 9.5-point home favorites (the first to cover so far today). The game went over the closing total of 190.5 in garbage time on Andrew Harrison's "meaningless" 27-foot 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in the game.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Marc Gasol's 25 first-half points Saturday for the Grizzlies is the second-best such total by a Spurs playoff opponent under Gregg Popovich, tying Amar'e Stoudemire.

    Simmons smashes Selden's shot against backboard

    Jonathon Simmons turns over the ball on offense, but redeems himself with the huge block of Wayne Selden in the fourth quarter.

    play0:22

    Kawhi draws contact and gets and-1 bucket

    Kawhi Leonard gets bumped by Vince Carter and hits the off-balance shot. He would hit the free throw to complete the 3-point play.

    play0:25

    Green's fourth block leads to Parker's floater

    Danny Green sends away Mike Conley's layup attempt and that jump starts the offensive rush ending with Tony Parker's floater in the third quarter.

    play0:24

    Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

    Four first-half assists for Kawhi Leonard. My bold 2017-18 prediction is he'll hand out five a game after averaging 3.5 this season.

    Kawhi tosses shovel pass to Aldridge for flush

    Kawhi Leonard draws the Grizzlies defense to him then finds LaMarcus Aldridge for the two-handed slam.

    play0:16

    Gasol banks acrobatic shot with contact

    Marc Gasol beats the shot clock by banking in a contested, acrobatic jump shot plus the foul against the Spurs.

    play0:30

    Marc Gasol blocks brother, then spins by for layup

    Marc Gasol has had his brother Pau's number early denying his shot on defense, then using a spin move to score a layup on him in the first quarter.

    play0:16

    Carter rises for the transition dunk

    Half-man, half-amazing Vince Carter still has hops at age 40 by getting up for the one-handed jam against the Spurs.

    play0:16

    Conley sinks the early floater

    Marc Gasol facilitates to Mike Conley who hits the one-handed floater against the Spurs.

    play0:20

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Manu Ginobili knows how important contributions from the bench will be in this series against Memphis, especially after the bench virtually disappeared last season in the Western Conference semis against Oklahoma City.

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    David Fizdale just called Tony Allen's injury the "kick in the you know what."

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The Spurs are making their 20th consecutive playoff appearance this season, which is tied for third all time in NBA history. Gregg Popovich has been around for each one, as he's been San Antonio's head coach since 1996.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The Spurs are heavy favorites over the Grizzlies in Saturday's Game 1 in San Antonio, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index. (8 p.m. ET, ABC/WatchESPN)