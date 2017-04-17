Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer

Spurs rout Grizzlies 111-82 in their series opener. The ViewFromVegas is the Spurs easily covered as 9.5-point home favorites (the first to cover so far today). The game went over the closing total of 190.5 in garbage time on Andrew Harrison's "meaningless" 27-foot 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in the game.