Game Flow
|MEM
|SA
0:00 - 2nd Quarter
MEM
37
SA
56
End of the 2nd Quarter
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Gasol C
|1-8
|0-0
|4
|2
|1
|3
|M. Conley PG
|4-8
|2-4
|0
|4
|0
|14
|Z. Randolph PF
|5-9
|0-1
|8
|0
|1
|10
|J. Ennis III SF
|1-4
|0-2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|T. Daniels SG
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|L. Aldridge PF
|3-6
|0-1
|3
|1
|1
|11
|K. Leonard SF
|4-7
|0-1
|3
|1
|0
|18
|P. Gasol C
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|P. Mills PG
|0-6
|0-4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Ginobili SG
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|MEM
|SA
MEM
37
SA
56
End of the 2nd Quarter
End of the 2nd Quarter
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Grizzlies
|16
|21
|37
|Spurs
|29
|27
|56
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Bryn Forbes just did a little informal pre-game dunk contest. He threw himself an oop, and tomahawked it down. He's getting his scores from Jonathon Simmons and Joel Anthony.
ViewFromVegas of today's Game 2s: Cavaliers -8.5 vs. Pacers, O/U 209.5; Spurs -10.5 vs. Grizzlies, O/U 189.
ESPN's BPI heavily favors the Spurs Monday night, giving them north of an 80 percent chance to go up 2-0 on the Grizzlies.
Collection
Saturday's rout of Memphis was a good sign for the Spurs, who have won 29 of 34 playoff series under Gregg Popovich in which they won Game 1. Their last series loss after taking a 1-0 lead, however, was last season's Western Conference semifinal against Oklahoma City.
ICYMI: ViewFromVegas of NBA series openers (Saturday): underdogs went 3-1 ATS with the Bucks and Jazz pulling outright upsets. The Spurs were the only favorites to cover; the Cavaliers also won as faves but didn't cover in their win over the Pacers. Over/unders started 2-2.
The first day of the NBA playoffs featured a LeBron James-Paul George duel, Greek Freak putting on a show in Toronto, the Spurs owning the Grizzlies and Joe Johnson shocking the Clippers at the buzzer.
ViewFromVegas of NBA playoffs: underdogs went 3-1 ATS with the Bucks and Jazz pulling outright upsets. The Spurs were the only favorites to cover; the Cavaliers also won as faves but didn't cover in their win over the Pacers. Over/unders went 2-2.
Despite a 25-point first half from Marc Gasol, Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs run away from the Grizzlies with a 111-82 victory.
Kawhi Leonard says that Gregg Popovich emphasized increased physicality and aggression on the defensive end.
Spurs rout Grizzlies 111-82 in their series opener. The ViewFromVegas is the Spurs easily covered as 9.5-point home favorites (the first to cover so far today). The game went over the closing total of 190.5 in garbage time on Andrew Harrison's "meaningless" 27-foot 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in the game.
Marc Gasol's 25 first-half points Saturday for the Grizzlies is the second-best such total by a Spurs playoff opponent under Gregg Popovich, tying Amar'e Stoudemire.
Jonathon Simmons turns over the ball on offense, but redeems himself with the huge block of Wayne Selden in the fourth quarter.
Kawhi Leonard gets bumped by Vince Carter and hits the off-balance shot. He would hit the free throw to complete the 3-point play.
Danny Green sends away Mike Conley's layup attempt and that jump starts the offensive rush ending with Tony Parker's floater in the third quarter.
Four first-half assists for Kawhi Leonard. My bold 2017-18 prediction is he'll hand out five a game after averaging 3.5 this season.
Kawhi Leonard draws the Grizzlies defense to him then finds LaMarcus Aldridge for the two-handed slam.
Marc Gasol beats the shot clock by banking in a contested, acrobatic jump shot plus the foul against the Spurs.
Marc Gasol has had his brother Pau's number early denying his shot on defense, then using a spin move to score a layup on him in the first quarter.
Half-man, half-amazing Vince Carter still has hops at age 40 by getting up for the one-handed jam against the Spurs.
Marc Gasol facilitates to Mike Conley who hits the one-handed floater against the Spurs.
Manu Ginobili knows how important contributions from the bench will be in this series against Memphis, especially after the bench virtually disappeared last season in the Western Conference semis against Oklahoma City.
David Fizdale just called Tony Allen's injury the "kick in the you know what."
The Spurs are making their 20th consecutive playoff appearance this season, which is tied for third all time in NBA history. Gregg Popovich has been around for each one, as he's been San Antonio's head coach since 1996.
The Spurs are heavy favorites over the Grizzlies in Saturday's Game 1 in San Antonio, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index. (8 p.m. ET, ABC/WatchESPN)