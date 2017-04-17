Game Flow
|IND
|CLE
4:41 - 2nd Quarter
IND
45
CLE
56
Channing Frye kicked ball violation
|IND
|CLE
IND
45
CLE
56
Channing Frye kicked ball violation
Channing Frye kicked ball violation
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Pacers
|29
|16
|45
|Cavaliers
|32
|24
|56
ViewFromVegas of today's Game 2s: Cavaliers -8.5 vs. Pacers, O/U 209.5; Spurs -10.5 vs. Grizzlies, O/U 189.
Michael Wilbon backs up CJ Miles' decision to take advantage of his clean look saying "it's the right play to make and it's the right shot to take."
Ty Lue doesn't think LeBron James' free throw adjustment, aided by Kyle Korver, is necessary. "He's a decent free throw shooter," Lue said before Game 2 on Monday. "Don't change. Do what you do."
Dwyane Wade breaks down how Jimmy Butler's game is similar to that of LeBron James.
Paul George could stand to be more aggressive in the paint in Game 2 on Monday night. His counterpart LeBron James drove seven more times than him in Cleveland's Game 1 win Saturday.
LeBron James said he'll take wins however they come in the postseason, by blowout or by the skin of his teeth. "Just want to win, man. I don't care," James said Monday. "You can have a fourth-quarter lead and lose you can have a four-quarter lead and win, be down and win. I just want to win the game. I don't care what happens. If we give up 100 points and we win by one, I don't really care."
ESPN's BPI favors the Cavaliers Monday night in Game 2, giving them greater than a 75 percent chance to go up 2-0 in the series.
Kyle Korver averaged 25.5 points in two regular season games against Indiana, but took just one shot in Game 1. What gives? "I think they made a conscious effort to not show off any of the shooters," Korver said at shootaround Monday before Game 2. "I don't think many of us got any looks. That was their game plan and that's fine with us. We'll let LeBron (James) and Kyrie (Irving) attack the basket on mismatches every night."
LeBron James reflects on the death of Isaiah Thomas' sister Chyna.
LeBron says who cares about basketball at a time like this when asked about Isaiah Thomas' sister's tragic death. He says he can't imagine it.
Bruce Bowen and Ryen Russillo offer their takes on the state of Cleveland's defense heading into Game 2 against Indiana.
LeBron James has won 18 straight first round games, tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for fifth-longest streak under the current playoff format (since 1984). He hasn't lost a game in the first round since 2012 against the Knicks. (Elias Sports Bureau)
Only twice has a LeBron James-led team lost a playoff series after winning Game 1, out of 23 times to date.
With Saturday's last-second win over the Pacers, LeBron James tied Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal for most consecutive wins in a team's first playoff game. (Elias Sports Bureau)
Should Paul George have taken the shot on the Pacers' final possession Saturday vs. Cleveland? Since 2010-11, he has the NBA's worst field goal percentage on go-ahead shots with under 20 seconds to go.
Despite Cleveland's defensive struggles in Game 1, Stephen A. Smith believes the Cavaliers will find a way through the conference playoffs and to the Finals.
The first day of the NBA playoffs featured a LeBron James-Paul George duel, Greek Freak putting on a show in Toronto, the Spurs owning the Grizzlies and Joe Johnson shocking the Clippers at the buzzer.
LeBron James and Paul George both had excellent performances in Game 1, but the individual showdown didn't quite get the ending it deserved.
Paul George was scorching hot early on for the Pacers, but cooled off late in the game. In Indiana's 109-108 loss to Cleveland, he led the team with 29 points, but just four -- including a 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining -- came in the closing moments.
Russell Westbrook isn't the only one passing the great Oscar Robertson these days. LeBron James' 32-point, 13-assist performance in Cleveland's Game 1 victory over Indiana moved him ahead of the Big O with 13 playoff games scoring at least 30 points and dishing out 10 dimes.
LeBron James said it comes down to simple math when combating a double team like Paul George was on the final possession of Game 1.
LeBron James records 32 points and 13 assists for Cleveland but Indiana's CJ Miles misses a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer, giving the Cavs a 109-108 victory.