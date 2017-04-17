Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer

LeBron James said he'll take wins however they come in the postseason, by blowout or by the skin of his teeth. "Just want to win, man. I don't care," James said Monday. "You can have a fourth-quarter lead and lose you can have a four-quarter lead and win, be down and win. I just want to win the game. I don't care what happens. If we give up 100 points and we win by one, I don't really care."