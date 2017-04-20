Game Flow
|CLE
|IND
0:00 - 2nd Quarter
CLE
49
IND
74
End of the 2nd Quarter
|CLE
|IND
CLE
49
IND
74
End of the 2nd Quarter
End of the 2nd Quarter
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cavaliers
|27
|22
|49
|Pacers
|37
|37
|74
First the dunk on Tristan Thompson and then a block on Thompson's dunk attempt for Pacers big man Myles Turner. Turner has finally woken up in the series
That basket with 7:26 left in the 2nd quarter vaulted LeBron James past Kobe Bryant into 3rd place on the NBA postseason scoring list.
Who would have guessed that the Pacers would be up 37-27 at the end of the first quarter with Paul George scoring only two points? That's what happens when Lance Stephenson brings energy off the bench and big man Kevin Seraphin leads the team in scoring with nine points to go with two rebounds and two assists.
This is the type of start the Pacers like. It took Paul George almost 10 minutes to score his first two points. And the Pacers are still winning 23-19
Pacers getting a nice contribution from forward Thaddeus Young. The power forward with a quick 7 points, which will cause Cavs forward Kevin Love to stay at home on defense and not help on drives.
ViewFromVegas of tonight's Game 3s: Cavaliers -2 at Pacers, O/U 211 (though over 210s still available); Bucks -1.5 vs. Raptors, O/U 196.5; Spurs -3.5 at Grizzlies, O/U 188.
Pacers coach Nate McMillan, whose team is down 0-2, is shaking up the starting lineup for Game 3 against Cleveland. C.J. Miles is replacing Monta Ellis in the starting lineup.
JR Smith is on the court warning up. He will play tonight for the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers can extend their league record on Thursday night in Game 3 at Indiana. They split their two regular-season meetings with the Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Pacers coach Nate McMillan smiled when asked if there would be a lineup change for tonight's Game 3 against the Cavs: "We'll see,"
ESPN's BPI favors Paul George and the Pacers to get a win at home on Thursday night and tighten up the series against the Cavaliers. LeBron James' teams have won 19 straight first-round games, one shy of the longest such streak since 1983-84.
LeBron James can move ahead of Kobe Bryant for the third-most points in NBA playoff history by scoring at least 12 Thursday night against the Pacers.
The Cavaliers are up 2-0 against the Pacers and are finding their rhythm as they face their first road challenge. As the Pacers look to use home-court advantage to even the score, take a look back at the first two games of the series.
Ty Lue says that if J.R. Smith comes through shootaround without a hitch he will play in Game 3 and he will start. Lue added that Iman Shumpert earned himself some playing time in Game 3 with how he played in Smith's stead in Game 2.
Ryen Russillo and Tim Legler offer their takes on Paul George's comments after Games 1 and 2 of the Pacers' series against the Cavaliers.
Tim Legler and Ryen Russillo examine the state of the Cavaliers' defense heading into Game 3 against the Pacers.
LeBron says Paul George does not have a weakness.
All quiet in Bankers Life Fieldhouse now, but you can bet it will be loud come tip time for game 3 between the Cavaliers & Pacers.
LeBron James is only 11 points behind Kobe Bryant for 3rd on the all-time playoff scoring list.
J.R. Smith said he got a MRI on his left hamstring Tuesday, which came back negative. He went through practice Wednesday without a setback. Tyronn Lue said the team will wait to see how Smith responds Thursday before they decide if he is cleared for Game 3.
J.R. Smith appears to be moving just fine on that left hamstring of his.
Michael Smith calls the Cavs a healthy team and predicts they will get better as the playoffs continue.
ICYMI: Cavaliers and Spurs won Monday to take 2-0 series leads overs the Pacers and Grizzlies, respectively, but while the Spurs are 2-0 ATS, the Cavs are 0-2 ATS. Overall, underdogs are 6-4 ATS in NBA playoffs. Overs are also 6-4.