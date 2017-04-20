Cavaliers
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Love PF3-92-52018
L. James SF5-112-475213
K. Irving PG3-121-424110
J. Smith SG2-62-50026
K. Korver SG2-42-30116
Pacers
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Young PF4-51-14309
P. George SF6-133-795123
M. Turner C3-50-03016
J. Teague PG2-42-30306
M. Ellis SG2-41-21126

Game Flow

CLE
IND
0:00 - 2nd Quarter

CLE

49

IND

74

End of the 2nd Quarter

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • CLE 36.7
    • 56.8 IND

  • Three Point %

    • CLE 39.1
    • 58.8 IND

  • Turnovers

    • CLE 8
    • 5 IND

  • Rebounds

    • CLE 17
    • 26 IND

Game Information

Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Coverage: TNT
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Line: CLE -2.0
  • Over/Under: 210
Capacity: 18165
Referees: Tony Brown, Ron Garretson, Dan Crawford

Recent Plays

    0:00 - 2nd

    End of the 2nd Quarter

    49 - 74
    0:00
    End of the 2nd Quarter
    49 - 74
    0:00
    Pacers offensive team rebound
    49 - 74
    0:00
    Jeff Teague misses 38-foot three point jumper
    49 - 74
    0:00
    Tristan Thompson bad pass (Jeff Teague steals)
    49 - 74
    TNT1234T
    Cavaliers272249
    Pacers373774

    Conversation

    Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

    Now

    CLE vs INDNBA

    Mike Wells ESPN Staff Writer 

    First the dunk on Tristan Thompson and then a block on Thompson's dunk attempt for Pacers big man Myles Turner. Turner has finally woken up in the series

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    That basket with 7:26 left in the 2nd quarter vaulted LeBron James past Kobe Bryant into 3rd place on the NBA postseason scoring list.

    Mike Wells ESPN Staff Writer 

    Who would have guessed that the Pacers would be up 37-27 at the end of the first quarter with Paul George scoring only two points? That's what happens when Lance Stephenson brings energy off the bench and big man Kevin Seraphin leads the team in scoring with nine points to go with two rebounds and two assists.

    Mike Wells ESPN Staff Writer 

    This is the type of start the Pacers like. It took Paul George almost 10 minutes to score his first two points. And the Pacers are still winning 23-19

    Mike Wells ESPN Staff Writer 

    Pacers getting a nice contribution from forward Thaddeus Young. The power forward with a quick 7 points, which will cause Cavs forward Kevin Love to stay at home on defense and not help on drives.

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    ViewFromVegas of tonight's Game 3s: Cavaliers -2 at Pacers, O/U 211 (though over 210s still available); Bucks -1.5 vs. Raptors, O/U 196.5; Spurs -3.5 at Grizzlies, O/U 188.

    Mike Wells ESPN Staff Writer 

    Pacers coach Nate McMillan, whose team is down 0-2, is shaking up the starting lineup for Game 3 against Cleveland. C.J. Miles is replacing Monta Ellis in the starting lineup.

    Malinda Adams ESPN Producer 

    JR Smith is on the court warning up. He will play tonight for the Cavaliers.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The Cavaliers can extend their league record on Thursday night in Game 3 at Indiana. They split their two regular-season meetings with the Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

    Mike Wells ESPN Staff Writer 

    Pacers coach Nate McMillan smiled when asked if there would be a lineup change for tonight's Game 3 against the Cavs: "We'll see,"

    Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

    Asked if there will be a lineup change for Game 3, Pacers coach Nate McMillan says, simply, "We'll see."

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    ESPN's BPI favors Paul George and the Pacers to get a win at home on Thursday night and tighten up the series against the Cavaliers. LeBron James' teams have won 19 straight first-round games, one shy of the longest such streak since 1983-84.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    LeBron James can move ahead of Kobe Bryant for the third-most points in NBA playoff history by scoring at least 12 Thursday night against the Pacers.

    Momentum on Cavs' side heading into Game 3

    The Cavaliers are up 2-0 against the Pacers and are finding their rhythm as they face their first road challenge. As the Pacers look to use home-court advantage to even the score, take a look back at the first two games of the series.  

    play1:42

    Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

    Ty Lue says that if J.R. Smith comes through shootaround without a hitch he will play in Game 3 and he will start. Lue added that Iman Shumpert earned himself some playing time in Game 3 with how he played in Smith's stead in Game 2.

    Is George in the right with his critical comments?

    Ryen Russillo and Tim Legler offer their takes on Paul George's comments after Games 1 and 2 of the Pacers' series against the Cavaliers.

    play1:52

    What will we learn about Cavs in Game 3?

    Tim Legler and Ryen Russillo examine the state of the Cavaliers' defense heading into Game 3 against the Pacers.

    play1:42

    Malinda Adams ESPN Producer 

    LeBron says Paul George does not have a weakness.

    Malinda Adams ESPN Producer 

    All quiet in Bankers Life Fieldhouse now, but you can bet it will be loud come tip time for game 3 between the Cavaliers & Pacers.

    LeBron approaching Kobe's playoff milestone

    LeBron James is only 11 points behind Kobe Bryant for 3rd on the all-time playoff scoring list.

    play1:43

    Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

    J.R. Smith said he got a MRI on his left hamstring Tuesday, which came back negative. He went through practice Wednesday without a setback. Tyronn Lue said the team will wait to see how Smith responds Thursday before they decide if he is cleared for Game 3.

    Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

    J.R. Smith appears to be moving just fine on that left hamstring of his.

    play0:24

    Smith, Hill think Cavs aren't on top of their game yet

    Michael Smith calls the Cavs a healthy team and predicts they will get better as the playoffs continue.

    play1:36

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    ICYMI: Cavaliers and Spurs won Monday to take 2-0 series leads overs the Pacers and Grizzlies, respectively, but while the Spurs are 2-0 ATS, the Cavs are 0-2 ATS. Overall, underdogs are 6-4 ATS in NBA playoffs. Overs are also 6-4.