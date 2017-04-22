Game Leaders
Marc Gasol hit a 12-foot floater with 0.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-108 Saturday night to even up their first-round series at 2-2.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|T
|Spurs
|26
|25
|20
|25
|12
|108
|Grizzlies
|23
|32
|19
|22
|14
|110
|SA
|MEM
SA
108
MEM
110
End of Game
Marc Gasol describes the Grizzlies' final possession where he hit the game-winning shot and praises Mike Conley's performance battling Kawhi Leonard.
With under 10 seconds to go, Marc Gasol drives to the elbow and tosses up a game-winning jumper to lift the Grizzlies to a 110-108 over the Spurs in overtime.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|61
|21
|.744
|0
|L3
|Houston
|55
|27
|.671
|6
|W1
|Memphis
|43
|39
|.524
|18
|L2
|New Orleans
|34
|48
|.415
|27
|W1
|Dallas
|33
|49
|.402
|28
|W1