Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • SA 42.3
    • 46.3 MEM

  • Three Point %

    • SA 30.0
    • 44.4 MEM

  • Turnovers

    • SA 10
    • 23 MEM

  • Rebounds

    • SA 37
    • 51 MEM

Game Information

FedExForum
Coverage: ESPN
  • Memphis, TN
  • Line: SA -5.0
  • Over/Under: 187
Attendance: 18,119
100%
Capacity: 18,119
Referees: Derrick Stafford, John Goble, Bennie Adams

Marc Gasol heaves up game-winner in OT

Marc Gasol heaves up game-winner in OT
play0:36

Kawhi does it all for layup and foul

Kawhi does it all for layup and foul
play0:31

Fan 'dabs' after Daniels' 3-pointer

Fan 'dabs' after Daniels' 3-pointer
play0:31

Aldridge drops the hammer on Green

Aldridge drops the hammer on Green
play0:21

Marc Gasol shows no brotherly love with buzzer-beater

Marc Gasol shows no brotherly love with buzzer-beater
play0:31
12m Associated Press

Tied at 2: Gasol lifts Grizzlies past Spurs 110-108 in OT

Marc Gasol hit a 12-foot floater with 0.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-108 Saturday night to even up their first-round series at 2-2.

1234OTT
Spurs2625202512108
Grizzlies2332192214110

Game Flow

SA
MEM
0:00 - OT

SA

108

MEM

110

End of Game

Shot Chart

  • David Lee makes tip shot
  • David Lee makes layup (Tony Parker assists)
  • Danny Green misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • LaMarcus Aldridge makes 16-foot two point shot
  • Kawhi Leonard makes 23-foot step back jumpshot (Tony Parker assists)
  • Tony Parker makes 21-foot jumper
  • LaMarcus Aldridge misses 19-foot jumper
  • Patty Mills makes 26-foot three point jumper (David Lee assists)
  • Pau Gasol makes two point shot
  • Pau Gasol makes dunk (Kawhi Leonard assists)
  • Kawhi Leonard misses driving floating jump shot
  • Tony Parker misses 23-foot jumper
  • LaMarcus Aldridge misses 16-foot two point shot
  • Tony Parker makes 20-foot jumper
  • Tony Parker misses 20-foot jumper
  • Pau Gasol misses layup
  • Kawhi Leonard misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Tony Parker makes two point shot
  • Manu Ginobili misses driving floating bank jump shot
  • Kawhi Leonard misses 1-foot two point shot
  • Pau Gasol makes tip shot
  • Manu Ginobili misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Kawhi Leonard makes 25-foot three point jumper (Tony Parker assists)
  • Davis Bertans makes 26-foot three point jumper (Patty Mills assists)
  • Tony Parker misses 20-foot jumper
  • Kawhi Leonard misses jumper
  • Danny Green makes 13-foot two point shot (LaMarcus Aldridge assists)
  • LaMarcus Aldridge misses 18-foot jumper
  • David Lee makes dunk (Tony Parker assists)
  • Tony Parker makes driving layup
  • LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point shot
  • LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point shot
  • Manu Ginobili misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • LaMarcus Aldridge makes driving dunk (Patty Mills assists)
  • Marc Gasol blocks Kawhi Leonard's shot
  • Patty Mills makes 5-foot two point shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
  • Patty Mills misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Patty Mills misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Danny Green misses three point jumper
  • Kawhi Leonard misses 21-foot jumper
  • Tony Parker misses 12-foot jumper
  • Kawhi Leonard misses driving layup
  • Tony Parker misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Kawhi Leonard makes 23-foot three point jumper (Patty Mills assists)
  • Tony Parker makes driving layup
  • LaMarcus Aldridge makes 20-foot jumper
  • Kawhi Leonard misses jumper
  • Kawhi Leonard makes 26-foot three point jumper (David Lee assists)
  • Kawhi Leonard makes three point jumper (Patty Mills assists)
  • Vince Carter makes 25-foot three point jumper (Mike Conley assists)
  • Marc Gasol misses 4-foot hook shot
  • James Ennis III makes layup
  • James Ennis III misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • James Ennis III makes 4-foot driving floating jump shot
  • Andrew Harrison makes 21-foot jumper
  • JaMychal Green makes two point shot (Mike Conley assists)
  • Mike Conley makes 25-foot three point jumper (Marc Gasol assists)
  • Mike Conley makes driving layup
  • JaMychal Green misses 19-foot jumper
  • Wayne Selden misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Zach Randolph misses 20-foot jumper
  • Marc Gasol misses tip layup
  • Vince Carter makes 26-foot three point jumper (Wayne Selden assists)
  • James Ennis III misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • James Ennis III misses two point shot
  • JaMychal Green makes tip shot
  • JaMychal Green makes 20-foot jumper (Andrew Harrison assists)
  • James Ennis III misses running reverse layup
  • Marc Gasol makes 17-foot two point shot (Mike Conley assists)
  • Mike Conley makes 25-foot three point jumper (Marc Gasol assists)
  • Danny Green blocks James Ennis III's shot
  • Mike Conley makes driving layup (Marc Gasol assists)
  • Mike Conley misses 16-foot step back jumpshot
  • Zach Randolph misses two point jumper
  • Wayne Selden misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Troy Daniels makes 24-foot three point jumper (Wayne Selden assists)
  • Wayne Selden misses driving layup
  • JaMychal Green misses 22-foot jumper
  • Troy Daniels misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • Mike Conley misses driving layup
  • Zach Randolph makes tip shot
  • Zach Randolph misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Mike Conley makes two point shot
  • Marc Gasol misses driving layup
  • James Ennis III misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • Vince Carter misses driving floating jump shot
  • Vince Carter makes tip shot
  • Mike Conley makes 25-foot three point jumper
  • Mike Conley misses driving layup
  • Zach Randolph makes layup (Vince Carter assists)
  • Mike Conley makes 12-foot two point shot
  • Mike Conley makes driving layup
  • Mike Conley misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Marc Gasol makes two point shot (Mike Conley assists)
  • Mike Conley makes 11-foot two point shot
  • Marc Gasol makes 12-foot two point shot

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

NBA News

  • Gasol talks game-winning shot

    Marc Gasol describes the Grizzlies' final possession where he hit the game-winning shot and praises Mike Conley's performance battling Kawhi Leonard.

  • Tied at 2: Gasol lifts Grizzlies past Spurs 110-108 in OT

    Marc Gasol hit a 12-foot floater with 0.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-108 Saturday night to even up their first-round series at 2-2.

  • Marc Gasol heaves up game-winner in OT

    With under 10 seconds to go, Marc Gasol drives to the elbow and tosses up a game-winning jumper to lift the Grizzlies to a 110-108 over the Spurs in overtime.