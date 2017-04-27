Game Flow
|SA
|MEM
7:11 - 4th Quarter
SA
79
MEM
85
James Ennis III makes 25-foot three point jumper (Marc Gasol assists)
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Lee PF
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|L. Aldridge PF
|7-16
|0-1
|11
|1
|4
|17
|D. Green SG
|2-5
|2-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|P. Mills PG
|3-5
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|J. Simmons SG
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|Z. Randolph PF
|6-12
|0-0
|10
|0
|2
|13
|J. Ennis III SF
|4-6
|3-4
|3
|1
|2
|11
|M. Gasol C
|5-12
|1-2
|3
|6
|4
|16
|M. Conley PG
|6-14
|3-6
|2
|5
|2
|19
|T. Daniels SG
|1-1
|1-1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|SA
|MEM
SA
79
MEM
85
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Spurs
|24
|21
|30
|6
|81
|Grizzlies
|22
|28
|24
|11
|85
The Spurs will go as this man goes. Memphis coach David Fizdale said earlier that Tony Parker's ability to get into the paint has been a problem this series.
Here are Memphis' towels for this close-out Game 6.
ESPN's BPI gives the Spurs an advantage in Thursday's Game 6 as they look to close out their first-round series against the Grizzlies.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich speaks on the difficulties of winning on the road, the matchup between brothers Pau and Marc Gasol and the benefit of adding David Lee to the starting lineup.
If the trend continues, all signs point to a Game 7 between the Spurs and Grizzlies. The home team has yet to lose in nine meetings between the two this season.
Kawhi Leonard's 28 points, along with Patty Mills' 20 points, power the Spurs to a 116-103 win over the Grizzlies and a 3-2 series lead.
Manu Ginobili on closing out the series and the fact he's just as tired of David Fizdale as Fizdale is of him:
Manu Ginobili on getting through his slump:
Kawhi Leonard on the Game 5 win over Memphis.
Tony Parker on Kawhi Leonard having to be more of a facilitator:
Tony Parker in Manu Ginobili:
Kawhi Leonard has scored 158 points through the first 5 games of the playoffs, the 2nd-most in Spurs history behind George Gervin in 1978. Most Points in First 5 Games of Postseason - Spurs History 1978 George Gervin 176 2017 Kawhi Leonard 158 1996 David Robinson 149
Spurs beat Grizzlies 116-103 to take 3-2 series lead. The ViewFromVegas is they were -800 faves on the money line to win the pivotal Game 5 and also covered as 10.5-point home favorites. The game also went way over the betting total of 188.5.
Patty Mills splashes from long range to put Game 5 out of reach as the Spurs take a 3-2 series lead.
Kawhi Leonard is pure from beyond the arc as the Spurs find some breathing room against the Grizzlies.
Tony Parker makes his way to the bucket with a series of shifty dribbles, knocking Zach Randolph out of position to free up a layup.
Zach Randolph hits a sweet reverse off a pinpoint dime from Mike Conley in the second quarter.
Manu Ginobili gets his first points of the series against the Grizzlies with a strong move to the hoop.
Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard's streak of consecutive free throws made this postseason ends at 42.
ViewFromVegas of tonight's Game 5s: Rockets -7.5 vs. Thunder (low of -7 at William Hill; high of -8 at Station Casinos), O/U 223.5; Spurs -10.5 vs. Grizzlies, O/U 188; Clippers -3 vs. Jazz, O/U 195 (I'm on the Jazz).
Here's Bryn Forbes' attempt with Dejounte Murray and Jonathon Simmons serving as judges.
Bryn Forbes just said Davis Bertrand came and stole his shine in his pre-game dunk contest. The Spurs do these from time to time.
The Grizzlies haven't had much luck as of late against the Spurs in San Antonio.
Although the Grizzlies have tied up the series, ESPN's BPI heavily favors the Spurs for Game 5 on Tuesday night.
Marc J. Spears discusses Grizzlies coach David Fizdale's upbringing in South Central Los Angeles and how that prepared him to coach in Memphis.