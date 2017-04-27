Spurs
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Lee PF1-20-03113
L. Aldridge PF7-160-1111417
D. Green SG2-52-42126
P. Mills PG3-51-21127
J. Simmons SG0-10-01010
Grizzlies
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
Z. Randolph PF6-120-0100213
J. Ennis III SF4-63-431211
M. Gasol C5-121-236416
M. Conley PG6-143-625219
T. Daniels SG1-11-12203

Game Flow

SA
MEM
7:11 - 4th Quarter

SA

79

MEM

85

James Ennis III makes 25-foot three point jumper (Marc Gasol assists)

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • SA 44.6
    • 48.4 MEM

  • Three Point %

    • SA 31.3
    • 52.2 MEM

  • Turnovers

    • SA 12
    • 9 MEM

  • Rebounds

    • SA 38
    • 25 MEM

Game Information

FedExForum
Coverage: TNT
  • Memphis, TN
  • Line: SA -5.5
  • Over/Under: 191
Capacity: 18119
Referees: Zach Zarba, Brian Forte, Scott Foster

Recent Plays

    7:11 - 4th

    James Ennis III makes 25-foot three point jumper (Marc Gasol assists)

    7:33
    Zach Randolph defensive rebound
    79 - 82
    7:35
    LaMarcus Aldridge misses 23-foot three point jumper
    79 - 82
    7:50
    Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
    79 - 82
    Conversation

    Now

    SA vs MEMNBA

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    The Spurs will go as this man goes. Memphis coach David Fizdale said earlier that Tony Parker's ability to get into the paint has been a problem this series.

    play0:17

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Here are Memphis' towels for this close-out Game 6.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    ESPN's BPI gives the Spurs an advantage in Thursday's Game 6 as they look to close out their first-round series against the Grizzlies.

    Popovich: Eventually somebody has to win on the road

    Spurs coach Gregg Popovich speaks on the difficulties of winning on the road, the matchup between brothers Pau and Marc Gasol and the benefit of adding David Lee to the starting lineup.

    play0:38

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    If the trend continues, all signs point to a Game 7 between the Spurs and Grizzlies. The home team has yet to lose in nine meetings between the two this season.

    Leonard leads Spurs to crucial Game 5 win

    Kawhi Leonard's 28 points, along with Patty Mills' 20 points, power the Spurs to a 116-103 win over the Grizzlies and a 3-2 series lead.

    play1:15

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Manu Ginobili on closing out the series and the fact he's just as tired of David Fizdale as Fizdale is of him:

    play1:26

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Manu Ginobili on getting through his slump:

    play0:42

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Kawhi Leonard on the Game 5 win over Memphis.

    play1:03

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Tony Parker on Kawhi Leonard having to be more of a facilitator:

    play0:25

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Tony Parker in Manu Ginobili:

    play0:46

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Kawhi Leonard has scored 158 points through the first 5 games of the playoffs, the 2nd-most in Spurs history behind George Gervin in 1978. Most Points in First 5 Games of Postseason - Spurs History 1978 George Gervin 176 2017 Kawhi Leonard 158 1996 David Robinson 149

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    Spurs beat Grizzlies 116-103 to take 3-2 series lead. The ViewFromVegas is they were -800 faves on the money line to win the pivotal Game 5 and also covered as 10.5-point home favorites. The game also went way over the betting total of 188.5.

    Mills' 3 proves to be the dagger

    Patty Mills splashes from long range to put Game 5 out of reach as the Spurs take a 3-2 series lead.

    play0:28

    Kawhi nails 3 as Spurs take control

    Kawhi Leonard is pure from beyond the arc as the Spurs find some breathing room against the Grizzlies.

    play0:18

    Parker scores off nifty hesitation move

    Tony Parker makes his way to the bucket with a series of shifty dribbles, knocking Zach Randolph out of position to free up a layup.

    play0:19

    Conley finds Randolph with perfect pass

    Zach Randolph hits a sweet reverse off a pinpoint dime from Mike Conley in the second quarter.

    play0:20

    Manu finally scores in the playoffs

    Manu Ginobili gets his first points of the series against the Grizzlies with a strong move to the hoop.

    play0:23

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard's streak of consecutive free throws made this postseason ends at 42.

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    ViewFromVegas of tonight's Game 5s: Rockets -7.5 vs. Thunder (low of -7 at William Hill; high of -8 at Station Casinos), O/U 223.5; Spurs -10.5 vs. Grizzlies, O/U 188; Clippers -3 vs. Jazz, O/U 195 (I'm on the Jazz).

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Here's Bryn Forbes' attempt with Dejounte Murray and Jonathon Simmons serving as judges.

    play0:28

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Bryn Forbes just said Davis Bertrand came and stole his shine in his pre-game dunk contest. The Spurs do these from time to time.

    play0:33

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The Grizzlies haven't had much luck as of late against the Spurs in San Antonio.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Although the Grizzlies have tied up the series, ESPN's BPI heavily favors the Spurs for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

    Fizdale understands responsibility coaching in Memphis

    Marc J. Spears discusses Grizzlies coach David Fizdale's upbringing in South Central Los Angeles and how that prepared him to coach in Memphis.

    play2:45