Game Flow
|OKC
|HOU
8:41 - 3rd Quarter
OKC
75
HOU
68
Thunder Full timeout
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Gibson PF
|3-6
|0-0
|3
|0
|3
|8
|A. Roberson SF
|5-8
|0-1
|2
|0
|1
|10
|S. Adams C
|2-3
|0-0
|6
|1
|3
|5
|R. Westbrook PG
|9-16
|0-2
|8
|11
|2
|27
|V. Oladipo SG
|3-7
|0-3
|2
|3
|1
|8
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|R. Anderson PF
|1-6
|0-5
|2
|0
|2
|4
|T. Ariza SF
|2-5
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|C. Capela C
|3-6
|0-0
|6
|0
|1
|7
|P. Beverley PG
|3-5
|1-2
|1
|2
|3
|7
|J. Harden SG
|2-9
|0-3
|2
|7
|3
|16
|OKC
|HOU
OKC
75
HOU
68
Thunder Full timeout
Thunder Full timeout
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Thunder
|35
|33
|7
|75
|Rockets
|26
|36
|6
|68
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Billy Donovan going with the old 11-man rotation in the first half tonight.
Russell Westbrook and Tony Parker are the only players to have 20 points and 10 assists in a playoff half within the last 15 season (Parker did that in 2012).
How good was Russell Westbrook's first half? In the last 15 postseasons, the only player with 20 points and 10 assists in a half was the Spurs Tony Parker. Parker accomplished the feat against the Thunder in 2012. Westbrook has 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds at the half.
Patrick Beverley and James Harden combined for 17 rebounds in Game 1. After the first quarter in Game 2: 0.
James Harden off to another slow start. Andre Roberson is swarming him. Harden is 1-4 with seven points. He's scored five from the line.
Rockets out rebounded the Thunder by 15 in Game 1. After one quarter in Game 2, Thunder with 16-7 advantage.
The Thunder was outrebounded by 15 in Game 1. Will these guys control the paint in Game 2?
ViewFromVegas of tonight's NBA Game 2s: Wizards -5.5 vs. Hawks, O/U 212; Rockets -7.5 vs. Thunder, O/U 225; Warriors -12.5 vs. Trail Blazers, O/U 219.5.
Russell Westbrook sports an unbuttoned shirt, gold chains and patched jeans as he raps his way into the Toyota Center.
The Wizards, Rockets and Warriors are all looking for 2-0 series leads tonight. History shows it's hard to come back from that deficit.
ESPN's BPI heavily favors the Rockets in Game 2, giving Houston north of a 75 percent chance to go up 2-0 on Oklahoma City.
James Harden scored fewer points than Russell Westbrook in all four of their regular-season meetings, but Harden far outshined his former Thunder teammate in Game 1.
James Harden and Eric Gordon taking step-back threes at Rockets shootaround. That's John Lucas feeding them passes.
After the Thunder star told reporters his only friend on the court is the basketball, ESPN's Sam Alipour began the search for Russell Westbrook's best friend, Mr. Spalding.
Who says the Rockets don't practice defense?
Game 1 between the Rockets and Thunder played out differently than the regular season, with James Harden outscoring Russell Westbrook. Will Game 2 play out differently?
Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said there is maybe one way to neutralize the intangibles of Patrick Beverley: "Get a big old elephant gun I guess before the game starts, I don't know. Pat was awesome (in Game 1) and he always is, he made shots and he might not (make shots) it doesn't matter. His energy and his irritability just making everybody irritable, you can't replace it and he's just, I've said it all year, on the bus, off the bus, on the court, in the locker room the way he attacks the game is special."
The Thunder contested 51 of 91 shots from the Rockets in Game 1 forcing them to find other ways to score besides making attempts from the outside. James Harden took 28 shots with 19 of those contested. In Game 2, the Rockets expect the Thunder to continue closing out on their shooters but its not going to change how they play. "That's all our offense is about, reading what the defense gives us and take it," Harden said. "Last game they did a really good job of taking away our threes, just try to get into the paint attack and get layups, just take what they give us."
The Rockets and Thunder have met five times this season, including Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs. Houston has out-rebounded OKC in three of those games. Rockets forward Ryan Anderson said his team needs to maintain that edge.
Rockets guard Patrick Beverley received praise from Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on Monday for his defensive efforts in Game 1. Tuesday, Beverley called Watt a "great man."
Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman respond to fans who take issue with the two hosts' NBA stances.
Michael Smith says he is tired of pitting James Harden and Russell Westbrook against each other for MVP.
Ever since James Harden was traded to Houston, there's one meal he can't go without. Sam Alipour gets secrets from The Beard and the chef who makes it all happen.
Russell Westbrook's numbers against Patrick Beverley stand in stark contrast to his production against other all other Rockets defenders.