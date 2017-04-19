Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer

The Thunder contested 51 of 91 shots from the Rockets in Game 1 forcing them to find other ways to score besides making attempts from the outside. James Harden took 28 shots with 19 of those contested. In Game 2, the Rockets expect the Thunder to continue closing out on their shooters but its not going to change how they play. "That's all our offense is about, reading what the defense gives us and take it," Harden said. "Last game they did a really good job of taking away our threes, just try to get into the paint attack and get layups, just take what they give us."