Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • HOU 45.8
    • 55.4 OKC

  • Three Point %

    • HOU 28.6
    • 47.4 OKC

  • Turnovers

    • HOU 16
    • 11 OKC

  • Rebounds

    • HOU 42
    • 40 OKC

Game Information

Chesapeake Energy Arena
Coverage: ESPN
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Line: OKC -2.5
  • Over/Under: 224
Attendance: 18,203
100%
Capacity: 18,203
Referees: Mark Lindsay, Tom Washington, Scott Foster

Adams' tip-in, Harden's miss gives OKC the win

Adams' tip-in, Harden's miss gives OKC the win
play0:53

Westbrook gets triple-double, then starts transition offense

Westbrook gets triple-double, then starts transition offense
play0:24

Westbrook hits jumper in Anderson's face

Westbrook hits jumper in Anderson's face
play0:24

Westbrook's dime sets up Grant's jam

Westbrook's dime sets up Grant's jam
play0:16

Westbrook goes coast-to-coast on two straight possessions

Westbrook goes coast-to-coast on two straight possessions
play0:23
30m Associated Press

Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Rockets 115-113

Russell Westbrook scored 32 points in a triple-double, and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Houston Rockets 115-113 on Friday night to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the first-round Western Co

1234T
Rockets25332530113
Thunder34312822115

Game Flow

HOU
OKC
0:00 - 4th Quarter

HOU

113

OKC

115

End of Game

Shot Chart

  • Andre Roberson blocks Trevor Ariza's layup
  • Patrick Beverley misses two point shot
  • James Harden makes driving layup
  • Trevor Ariza makes Driving Floating Jump Shot (James Harden assists)
  • Ryan Anderson misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • Clint Capela makes two point shot (James Harden assists)
  • Ryan Anderson makes 26-foot three point jumper (James Harden assists)
  • Ryan Anderson makes 15-foot two point shot (James Harden assists)
  • Lou Williams makes 6-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • James Harden makes two point shot
  • Ryan Anderson makes 28-foot three point jumper (James Harden assists)
  • Eric Gordon misses 25-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Eric Gordon misses 17-foot two point jumper
  • Clint Capela makes layup (Eric Gordon assists)
  • Lou Williams makes 24-foot three pointer
  • Lou Williams makes 25-foot three pointer
  • Lou Williams makes 6-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Clint Capela misses driving layup
  • Eric Gordon makes driving layup
  • Lou Williams misses 15-foot two point jumper
  • James Harden makes driving layup
  • James Harden makes driving layup
  • James Harden makes 27-foot three pointer
  • Trevor Ariza misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Andre Roberson blocks James Harden's layup
  • Ryan Anderson makes two point shot
  • James Harden misses 26-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Patrick Beverley misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Trevor Ariza makes driving layup
  • Clint Capela misses
  • James Harden makes 25-foot three pointer
  • Ryan Anderson misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • James Harden misses 25-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • James Harden makes driving layup
  • Eric Gordon misses driving layup
  • Ryan Anderson misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Nene makes layup
  • Eric Gordon makes driving layup
  • Lou Williams misses
  • James Harden makes driving layup
  • Nene misses driving layup
  • Lou Williams misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Ryan Anderson makes 11-foot two point shot (Patrick Beverley assists)
  • Lou Williams makes two point shot
  • Eric Gordon misses 25-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Ryan Anderson misses 15-foot two point shot
  • Lou Williams misses 6-foot two point shot
  • Trevor Ariza misses driving layup
  • Lou Williams makes driving layup
  • James Harden makes 25-foot three pointer
  • Eric Gordon makes driving layup
  • Ryan Anderson makes driving layup
  • James Harden misses
  • James Harden makes dunk (Lou Williams assists)
  • James Harden makes 25-foot three pointer
  • James Harden misses 25-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Victor Oladipo makes two point shot (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Steven Adams misses two point shot
  • Andre Roberson makes three point jumper (Steven Adams assists)
  • Taj Gibson makes two point shot (Victor Oladipo assists)
  • Taj Gibson makes jumper (Andre Roberson assists)
  • Russell Westbrook misses 11-foot two point shot
  • Russell Westbrook makes 13-foot two point shot (Taj Gibson assists)
  • Russell Westbrook makes two point shot
  • Taj Gibson makes 15-foot jumper (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Alex Abrines misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • Doug McDermott misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Taj Gibson makes driving dunk
  • Andre Roberson makes layup
  • Steven Adams misses 5-foot
  • Steven Adams makes two point shot
  • Enes Kanter makes two point shot
  • Alex Abrines makes 25-foot three point jumper (Norris Cole assists)
  • Victor Oladipo makes 25-foot three point jumper (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Alex Abrines misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Enes Kanter makes two point shot (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Victor Oladipo misses 19-foot jumper
  • Russell Westbrook misses 20-foot two point jumper
  • Jerami Grant misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • Jerami Grant makes 3-foot layup (Andre Roberson assists)
  • Victor Oladipo makes 23-foot three point jumper (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Jerami Grant makes dunk (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Russell Westbrook misses driving layup
  • Taj Gibson misses 4-foot two point shot
  • Clint Capela blocks Andre Roberson's layup
  • Taj Gibson makes 17-foot jumper (Andre Roberson assists)
  • Taj Gibson makes dunk (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Russell Westbrook makes 12-foot two point shot
  • James Harden blocks Taj Gibson 's 2-foot layup
  • Taj Gibson makes jumper (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Russell Westbrook misses 21-foot jumper
  • Alex Abrines misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Andre Roberson makes 23-foot three point jumper (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Andre Roberson misses layup
  • Russell Westbrook misses two point shot
  • Russell Westbrook misses 15-foot two point jumper
  • Enes Kanter misses 13-foot jumper
  • Victor Oladipo misses layup
  • Clint Capela blocks Jerami Grant's shot
  • Eric Gordon blocks Victor Oladipo 's 24-foot three point jumper
  • Russell Westbrook misses 12-foot two point jumper
  • Russell Westbrook makes two point shot
  • Andre Roberson misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • Russell Westbrook misses driving layup
  • Jerami Grant makes driving layup
  • Russell Westbrook makes 17-foot two point shot
  • Russell Westbrook misses 24-foot three point pullup jump shot

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

NBA News