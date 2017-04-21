Game Leaders
Points
- 44PTS
- 11/21FG
- 18/18FT
- 32PTS
- 11/24FG
- 10/14FT
Rebounds
- 8REB
- 6DREB
- 2OREB
- 13REB
- 13DREB
- 0OREB
Assists
- 6AST
- 7TO
- 38MIN
- 11AST
- 5TO
- 39MIN
Adams' tip-in, Harden's miss gives OKC the win
Westbrook gets triple-double, then starts transition offense
Westbrook hits jumper in Anderson's face
Westbrook's dime sets up Grant's jam
Westbrook goes coast-to-coast on two straight possessions
Russell Westbrook scored 32 points in a triple-double, and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Houston Rockets 115-113 on Friday night to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the first-round Western Co
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rockets
|25
|33
|25
|30
|113
|Thunder
|34
|31
|28
|22
|115
|HOU
|OKC
HOU
113
OKC
115
End of Game
