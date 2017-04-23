Rockets
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Ariza SF1-21-10005
J. Harden SG0-30-23102
N. Hilario C2-20-01014
E. Gordon SG0-20-00000
L. Williams SG0-10-00100
Thunder
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Roberson SF2-31-11015
S. Adams C3-30-02106
R. Westbrook PG2-50-05316
D. McDermott SF0-00-00000
A. Abrines SG0-00-00000

Game Flow

HOU
OKC
2:50 - 1st Quarter

HOU

15

OKC

23

Rockets Full timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • HOU 26.7
    • 56.3 OKC

  • Three Point %

    • HOU 20.0
    • 100.0 OKC

  • Turnovers

    • HOU 5
    • 3 OKC

  • Rebounds

    • HOU 8
    • 8 OKC

Game Information

Chesapeake Energy Arena
Coverage: ABC
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Line: EVEN
  • Over/Under: 224
Capacity: 18203
Referees: Brian Forte, Josh Tiven, Monty McCutchen

Recent Plays

2:50 - 1st

Rockets Full timeout

15 - 23
2:50
Rockets Full timeout
15 - 23
2:50
Thunder defensive team rebound
15 - 23
2:50
Steven Adams blocks Eric Gordon 's 3-foot layup
15 - 23
3:01
Russell Westbrook makes free throw 2 of 2
15 - 23

Game Highlights

Westbrook finds Oladipo backdoor for the jam

Westbrook finds Oladipo backdoor for the jam
play0:15
ABC1234T
Rockets1515
Thunder2323

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

Now

HOU vs OKCNBA

Westbrook finds Oladipo backdoor for the jam

Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo are in sync as the two connect as Oladipo finishes with a two-handed dunk.

play0:15

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

After Westbrook hit that turnaround jumper over Beverley, he ran back down making the "too small" hand gesture. Pretty emphatically, too. Westbrook enjoys scoring over Beverley.

Beverley not OK with 'blatant disrespect' by fan

Patrick Beverley explains the events that led to him confronting a fan during the Rockets' Game 3 loss to the Thunder.

play1:06

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets guard Patrick Beverley said he was disrespected by a fan after Game 3 on Friday and he said he was trying to protect himself when he confronted the fan after the game.

play1:06

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

This isn't the first incident Patrick Beverley has had with fans in Oklahoma City. The Rockets guard ran into Thunder guard Russell Westbrook during the 2013 playoffs. Westbrook injured his knee during the play and several fans have reacted angrily since then. But a ballboy went on twitter and threatened to kill Beverley.

play0:31

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets guard Patrick Beverley said he was disrespected by a fan after Game 3 on Friday and he said he was trying to protect himself when he confronted the fan after the game.

play1:06

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Here's Patrick Beverley's opening statement to the media on the $25,000 fine: "If the NBA won't or help protect players in situations with fans, I'm okay with the hazing, I'm okay with the boos, I'm okay with the other fans rooting for their team but I'm not okay with the blatant disrespect. When I'm on the ground, after a foul, and a fan yelling after me, 'FU Patrick Beverley FU Patrick Beverley, FU Patrick Beverley', waving a clapper in my face, I'm not comfortable with that. So if the NBA won't protect the players in that manner, I feel the need as a man, as a grown man who has children, who has morals, stand up for the right thing. I have to protect myself and I felt like I didn't do anything out of the ordinary. I felt like I addressed him and (said), 'At the end of the day this is a basketball game this is a game, I'm a grown man, your a grown man, let's keep it professional.' Just like that. There's no need for plant disrespect, and that's all."

Ramona Shelburne ESPN Senior Writer 

Patrick Beverley with some strong words about the incident involving the fan in OKC. Says the fan yelled "F-you Patrick Beverley" multiple times while he was down on the ground and waved the clicker in his face.

ESPN Stats and Information  

ESPN's BPI is split on who it believes will win Game 4 between the Rockets and Thunder. A victory on Sunday would give Houston a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Mike D'Antoni on Pat Beverley $25,000 fine: "It's normal procedure."

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Mike D'Antoni on Beverley's $25,000 fine for confronting a fan following Game 3: "I think it's normal procedure."

Beverley avoids suspension for incident with fan

Ramona Shelburne reports the latest on Patrick Beverley, who has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for an incident with a fan during the Rockets' Game 3 loss to the Thunder.

play0:51

Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

ViewFromVegas of today's Game 4s: Cavaliers -4 vs. Pacers, O/U 214: Thunder -1 vs. Rockets, O/U 224; Celtics -2 at Chicago, O/U 204; Jazz -3 vs. Clippers, O/U 198 (Rudy Gobert still doubtful for Utah, but Blake Griffin out for L.A.).

Ramona Shelburne ESPN Senior Writer 

Patrick Beverley will be fined $25k for the incident involving the fan in Game 3, per source

Rockets to wrap series in Game 5?

Stephen A. Smith is expecting Houston to win Game 4 against Oklahoma City and then finish off the series with a victory in Game 5.

play1:25

Miles Brown takes on SC Scavenger Hunt

SportsCenter kid reporter, Miles Brown, takes on Game 3 of Rockets-Thunder to complete an epic scavenger hunt.

play2:39

Miles Brown tests Rockets and Thunder fan allegiances

We tried to accomplish the impossible at the Thunder-Rockets playoff game, have fans admit the opposing player is the real MVP.

play1:29

Shelburne doesn't expect Beverley to be suspended

Ramona Shelburne explains why it's more likely that Patrick Beverley receives a fine and not a suspension for his incident with a fan during Game 3 against the Thunder.

play0:53

Beverley letting Rockets investigate incident with fan

Patrick Beverley announces he will comment on the situation with a Thunder fan once the investigation is done.

play0:27

ESPN Stats and Information  

Rockets PG Patrick Beverly had a rough performance in Friday's Game 3 vs. the Thunder following impressive outings in the first two games of the series.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Thunder coach Billy Donovan didn't like the foul discrepancy in Game 3. A closer look reveals the Rockets were called for just three more fouls than the Thunder. But Donovan might have been referring to James Harden attempting 18 free throws in Game 3. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni joked about Donovan's comments with a bunch of "I don't knows."

play0:30

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets guard Pat Beverley greets the media and declines to speak in detail about his confrontation with a fan following the Game 3 loss.

play0:37

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets guard James Harden said the team has to be more aggressive at the start of games.

play0:17

Beverley gets into it with a fan

During the Rockets' Game 3 matchup, Patrick Beverley appears to take exception to something a fan says to him. After the game concluded, Beverley went up to the fan before being escorted away.

play0:34

'Harden' polls seniors for MVP votes

ESPN's Sam Alipour transforms into James Harden to ask Oklahoma City senior residents about who deserves the MVP honor.

play1:32