Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer

Here's Patrick Beverley's opening statement to the media on the $25,000 fine: "If the NBA won't or help protect players in situations with fans, I'm okay with the hazing, I'm okay with the boos, I'm okay with the other fans rooting for their team but I'm not okay with the blatant disrespect. When I'm on the ground, after a foul, and a fan yelling after me, 'FU Patrick Beverley FU Patrick Beverley, FU Patrick Beverley', waving a clapper in my face, I'm not comfortable with that. So if the NBA won't protect the players in that manner, I feel the need as a man, as a grown man who has children, who has morals, stand up for the right thing. I have to protect myself and I felt like I didn't do anything out of the ordinary. I felt like I addressed him and (said), 'At the end of the day this is a basketball game this is a game, I'm a grown man, your a grown man, let's keep it professional.' Just like that. There's no need for plant disrespect, and that's all."