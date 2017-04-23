Game Flow
|HOU
|OKC
2:50 - 1st Quarter
HOU
15
OKC
23
Rockets Full timeout
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Ariza SF
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|J. Harden SG
|0-3
|0-2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|N. Hilario C
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|E. Gordon SG
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Williams SG
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Roberson SF
|2-3
|1-1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|S. Adams C
|3-3
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|6
|R. Westbrook PG
|2-5
|0-0
|5
|3
|1
|6
|D. McDermott SF
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Abrines SG
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HOU
|OKC
HOU
15
OKC
23
Rockets Full timeout
Rockets Full timeout
Westbrook finds Oladipo backdoor for the jam
|ABC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rockets
|15
|15
|Thunder
|23
|23
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo are in sync as the two connect as Oladipo finishes with a two-handed dunk.
After Westbrook hit that turnaround jumper over Beverley, he ran back down making the "too small" hand gesture. Pretty emphatically, too. Westbrook enjoys scoring over Beverley.
Patrick Beverley explains the events that led to him confronting a fan during the Rockets' Game 3 loss to the Thunder.
Rockets guard Patrick Beverley said he was disrespected by a fan after Game 3 on Friday and he said he was trying to protect himself when he confronted the fan after the game.
This isn't the first incident Patrick Beverley has had with fans in Oklahoma City. The Rockets guard ran into Thunder guard Russell Westbrook during the 2013 playoffs. Westbrook injured his knee during the play and several fans have reacted angrily since then. But a ballboy went on twitter and threatened to kill Beverley.
Rockets guard Patrick Beverley said he was disrespected by a fan after Game 3 on Friday and he said he was trying to protect himself when he confronted the fan after the game.
Here's Patrick Beverley's opening statement to the media on the $25,000 fine: "If the NBA won't or help protect players in situations with fans, I'm okay with the hazing, I'm okay with the boos, I'm okay with the other fans rooting for their team but I'm not okay with the blatant disrespect. When I'm on the ground, after a foul, and a fan yelling after me, 'FU Patrick Beverley FU Patrick Beverley, FU Patrick Beverley', waving a clapper in my face, I'm not comfortable with that. So if the NBA won't protect the players in that manner, I feel the need as a man, as a grown man who has children, who has morals, stand up for the right thing. I have to protect myself and I felt like I didn't do anything out of the ordinary. I felt like I addressed him and (said), 'At the end of the day this is a basketball game this is a game, I'm a grown man, your a grown man, let's keep it professional.' Just like that. There's no need for plant disrespect, and that's all."
Patrick Beverley with some strong words about the incident involving the fan in OKC. Says the fan yelled "F-you Patrick Beverley" multiple times while he was down on the ground and waved the clicker in his face.
ESPN's BPI is split on who it believes will win Game 4 between the Rockets and Thunder. A victory on Sunday would give Houston a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Mike D'Antoni on Pat Beverley $25,000 fine: "It's normal procedure."
Mike D'Antoni on Beverley's $25,000 fine for confronting a fan following Game 3: "I think it's normal procedure."
Ramona Shelburne reports the latest on Patrick Beverley, who has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for an incident with a fan during the Rockets' Game 3 loss to the Thunder.
ViewFromVegas of today's Game 4s: Cavaliers -4 vs. Pacers, O/U 214: Thunder -1 vs. Rockets, O/U 224; Celtics -2 at Chicago, O/U 204; Jazz -3 vs. Clippers, O/U 198 (Rudy Gobert still doubtful for Utah, but Blake Griffin out for L.A.).
Patrick Beverley will be fined $25k for the incident involving the fan in Game 3, per source
Stephen A. Smith is expecting Houston to win Game 4 against Oklahoma City and then finish off the series with a victory in Game 5.
SportsCenter kid reporter, Miles Brown, takes on Game 3 of Rockets-Thunder to complete an epic scavenger hunt.
We tried to accomplish the impossible at the Thunder-Rockets playoff game, have fans admit the opposing player is the real MVP.
Ramona Shelburne explains why it's more likely that Patrick Beverley receives a fine and not a suspension for his incident with a fan during Game 3 against the Thunder.
Patrick Beverley announces he will comment on the situation with a Thunder fan once the investigation is done.
Rockets PG Patrick Beverly had a rough performance in Friday's Game 3 vs. the Thunder following impressive outings in the first two games of the series.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan didn't like the foul discrepancy in Game 3. A closer look reveals the Rockets were called for just three more fouls than the Thunder. But Donovan might have been referring to James Harden attempting 18 free throws in Game 3. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni joked about Donovan's comments with a bunch of "I don't knows."
Rockets guard Pat Beverley greets the media and declines to speak in detail about his confrontation with a fan following the Game 3 loss.
Rockets guard James Harden said the team has to be more aggressive at the start of games.
During the Rockets' Game 3 matchup, Patrick Beverley appears to take exception to something a fan says to him. After the game concluded, Beverley went up to the fan before being escorted away.
ESPN's Sam Alipour transforms into James Harden to ask Oklahoma City senior residents about who deserves the MVP honor.