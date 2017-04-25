Game Leaders
Points
- 47PTS
- 15/34FG
- 12/17FT
- 34PTS
- 8/25FG
- 16/17FT
Rebounds
- 11REB
- 6DREB
- 5OREB
- 9REB
- 6DREB
- 3OREB
Assists
- 9AST
- 7TO
- 42MIN
- 4AST
- 5TO
- 38MIN
James Harden had 34 points and his supporting cast helped the Houston Rockets overcome a 47-point game by Russell Westbrook to get a 105-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Thunder
|22
|22
|33
|22
|99
|Rockets
|16
|35
|21
|33
|105
|OKC
|HOU
OKC
99
HOU
105
End of Game
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Utah
|51
|31
|.622
|0
|W2
|Oklahoma City
|47
|35
|.573
|4
|L1
|Portland
|41
|41
|.500
|10
|L1
|Denver
|40
|42
|.488
|11
|W2
|Minnesota
|31
|51
|.378
|20
|L6
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|61
|21
|.744
|0
|L3
|Houston
|55
|27
|.671
|6
|W1
|Memphis
|43
|39
|.524
|18
|L2
|New Orleans
|34
|48
|.415
|27
|W1
|Dallas
|33
|49
|.402
|28
|W1