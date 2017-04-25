Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • OKC 38.5
    • 40.2 HOU

  • Three Point %

    • OKC 26.3
    • 16.2 HOU

  • Turnovers

    • OKC 14
    • 14 HOU

  • Rebounds

    • OKC 49
    • 47 HOU

Game Information

Toyota Center
Coverage: TNT
  • Houston, TX
  • Line: HOU -7.5
  • Over/Under: 224
Attendance: 18,055
100%
Capacity: 18,104
Referees: Bill Kennedy, Zach Zarba, Marc Davis

Capela touches the sky with jam over Westbrook

Capela touches the sky with jam over Westbrook
play0:18

Westbrook's fourth foul results in exchange with Beverley

Westbrook's fourth foul results in exchange with Beverley
play0:36

Westbrook cleaning up his own miss for 3

Westbrook cleaning up his own miss for 3
play0:24

Rockets owner walks on court to confront ref

Rockets owner walks on court to confront ref
play0:23

Gordon drives for filthy jam

Gordon drives for filthy jam
play0:22
33m Associated Press

Rockets advance with 105-99 win over Thunder

James Harden had 34 points and his supporting cast helped the Houston Rockets overcome a 47-point game by Russell Westbrook to get a 105-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night

1234T
Thunder2222332299
Rockets16352133105

Game Flow

OKC
HOU
0:00 - 4th Quarter

OKC

99

HOU

105

End of Game

Shot Chart

  • Russell Westbrook misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Victor Oladipo misses 9-foot two point shot
  • Russell Westbrook makes two point shot
  • Russell Westbrook makes 1-foot two point shot
  • Russell Westbrook makes two point shot
  • Russell Westbrook misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Russell Westbrook makes 1-foot two point shot
  • Alex Abrines misses
  • Steven Adams makes two point shot
  • Alex Abrines misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Russell Westbrook misses three point jumper
  • Andre Roberson misses 6-foot jumper
  • Clint Capela blocks Jerami Grant's layup
  • Victor Oladipo misses 16-foot two point jumper
  • Victor Oladipo makes 21-foot two point shot
  • Clint Capela blocks Enes Kanter's layup
  • Alex Abrines makes 25-foot three point jumper (Jerami Grant assists)
  • Victor Oladipo misses driving layup
  • Taj Gibson makes layup (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Jerami Grant makes 24-foot three point jumper (Andre Roberson assists)
  • Victor Oladipo misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Russell Westbrook makes 20-foot two point shot
  • Jerami Grant misses three point jumper
  • Victor Oladipo misses driving layup
  • James Harden blocks Taj Gibson's layup
  • Russell Westbrook misses 27-foot three point jumper
  • Andre Roberson misses three point jumper
  • Andre Roberson makes layup
  • Taj Gibson makes 4-foot two point shot (Andre Roberson assists)
  • Taj Gibson makes layup (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Victor Oladipo makes 24-foot three point jumper (Andre Roberson assists)
  • Russell Westbrook makes three pointer
  • Russell Westbrook makes tip shot
  • Russell Westbrook makes 25-foot three pointer
  • Alex Abrines makes driving layup (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Russell Westbrook makes 24-foot three pointer
  • Steven Adams misses 4-foot hook shot
  • Jerami Grant makes 5-foot two point shot
  • Victor Oladipo makes 19-foot two point shot
  • Clint Capela blocks Alex Abrines's shot
  • Clint Capela blocks Victor Oladipo's layup
  • Jerami Grant makes dunk (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Jerami Grant makes dunk (Russell Westbrook assists)
  • Victor Oladipo misses Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Russell Westbrook misses 28-foot three point jumper
  • Russell Westbrook misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Russell Westbrook misses 29-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Russell Westbrook misses driving layup
  • Andre Roberson misses jumper
  • Russell Westbrook misses
  • Russell Westbrook makes driving layup
  • Russell Westbrook misses 26-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Russell Westbrook misses 15-foot step back jumpshot
  • Andre Roberson misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Russell Westbrook makes layup
  • Alex Abrines makes 23-foot two point shot (Doug McDermott assists)
  • James Harden makes Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Patrick Beverley makes two point shot
  • Trevor Ariza misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • Steven Adams blocks Patrick Beverley's layup
  • James Harden misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Clint Capela misses layup
  • James Harden misses layup
  • Clint Capela makes dunk (Eric Gordon assists)
  • Nene makes layup (Trevor Ariza assists)
  • Eric Gordon misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Trevor Ariza makes driving layup (James Harden assists)
  • Lou Williams makes 25-foot three point jumper (James Harden assists)
  • Steven Adams blocks Nene 's shot
  • Lou Williams makes 4-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Lou Williams misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Patrick Beverley misses Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Lou Williams makes Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Eric Gordon misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Eric Gordon makes driving dunk (Ryan Anderson assists)
  • Patrick Beverley misses two point shot
  • Patrick Beverley makes tip shot
  • Nene makes layup (James Harden assists)
  • James Harden misses 25-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Patrick Beverley makes 23-foot three point jumper (Trevor Ariza assists)
  • Lou Williams makes 6-foot two point shot
  • James Harden makes driving layup
  • Nene makes dunk (Eric Gordon assists)
  • Andre Roberson blocks Lou Williams 's 25-foot three point jumper
  • James Harden misses 15-foot two point shot
  • Andre Roberson blocks James Harden 's 25-foot three point jumper
  • Ryan Anderson misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • Trevor Ariza misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Ryan Anderson misses 18-foot step back jumpshot
  • James Harden makes 27-foot three point jumper (Patrick Beverley assists)
  • Ryan Anderson misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • James Harden misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Patrick Beverley makes two point shot
  • Trevor Ariza misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Lou Williams misses driving layup
  • Nene makes 1-foot layup (James Harden assists)
  • Eric Gordon misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • James Harden misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Nene makes layup
  • James Harden misses three point jumper
  • Patrick Beverley makes 6-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Eric Gordon makes driving layup
  • Lou Williams makes driving layup
  • Clint Capela makes dunk (Lou Williams assists)
  • Lou Williams makes 11-foot two point shot
  • Lou Williams misses Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • James Harden misses 25-foot
  • Nene misses 24-foot three point jumper

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.