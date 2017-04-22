Game Flow
|TOR
|MIL
6:18 - 2nd Quarter
TOR
26
MIL
29
Raptors offensive team rebound
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|S. Ibaka PF
|1-6
|0-2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|D. Carroll SF
|1-3
|0-1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|D. DeRozan SG
|5-8
|0-0
|4
|1
|2
|11
|D. Wright PG
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Joseph PG
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Maker PF
|1-3
|0-1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|G. Antetokounmpo SF
|2-7
|0-1
|4
|0
|1
|4
|T. Snell SG
|3-4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|8
|M. Brogdon SG
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J. Terry SG
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|TOR
|MIL
TOR
26
MIL
29
Raptors offensive team rebound
Raptors offensive team rebound
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Raptors
|19
|7
|26
|Bucks
|19
|10
|29
Raptors caught watching as Jason Terry flies in for a steal and layup before later beating two Raptors to an offensive rebound/tip to a teammate for a score. Raptors turned the ball over two times in a row for four straight Bucks points. Serge Ibaka did take an inadvertent elbow to the nose from Thon Maker on a drive. Ibaka was checked out on the bench during timeout before remaining in the game.
Raptors playing survival defense while also keeping the game at a grinding pace. If Serge Ibaka was able to hit some of his open shots off screens, Raps would have a cushion. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 5-of-his-first-6 shots. Malcolm Brogdon didn't take a shot in the first and Greg Monroe off to slow start missing two shots. However, Jason Kidd will live with the shots the Bucks are getting and their defense so far. Surely he'd like to see Milwaukee get its transition game going.
Raptors announce starting lineup change for Game 4. Dwane Casey looking for a spark by starting Norman Powell with Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, DeMarre Carroll and Serge Ibaka. Jonas Valancuinas to come off the bench.
ViewFromVegas of today's NBA playoff games: Bucks -2.5 vs. Raptors, O/U 195; Hawks -3 vs. Wizards, O/U 210.5; Spurs -5 at Grizzlies, O/U 185.5; Warriors -6 at Blazers, O/U 217.
ESPN's BPI projects the Bucks with a 52 percent chance to win Game 4 vs. the Raptors and take a 3-1 lead on Saturday. Toronto has lost six consecutive road playoff games
DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history to go 0-for-3 or worse in a playoff game after averaging 25 points per game during the regular season. DeRozan was 0-for-8 (via Elias Sports Bureau).
Raptors are 6-27 all-time on the road in the playoffs, the 2nd-worst win percentage among active franchises (Pelicans).
Kyle Lowry, after Toronto lost by 27 to MIL to fall behind 2-1: "I still think we can win the series...Our confidence is not changed."
Bucks rout Raptors 104-77 to take 2-1 series lead. The ViewFromVegas is they also covered as 2-point home favorites and it stayed under the betting total of 196.5. Faves are 2-0 ATS so far tonight and underdogs now only lead 10-8 ATS overall in the NBA playoffs. Overs also lead 10-8 as over/unders are 1-1 so far tonight.
Through three quarters, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry combined to score as many points as Khris Middleton (18). Oh, and no made field goals for DeRozan.
Bucks F Khris Middleton has made 6 shots. The Raptors starters have made 4.
Serge Ibaka pins shot high on glass, called for goaltending, spikes ball and called for a technical foul. All the frustration
DeMar DeRozan gets his first points with 5:54 left in 2Q
Dellavedova crowded Kyle Lowry as Lowry stopped to call time out, and Lowry raised an elbow to let Delly know he didn't appreciate it
Bad body language alert for the Raptors, trudging to the bench for a TO, down 39-15 in 2Q. They are 5/21 on FGs
Add Serge Ibaka vs. Tony Snell to the list of great blocked dunks these playoffs (Draymond Green vs. Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson vs. Lillard and the rim vs. Dwyane Wade).
Dominant 1Q for Bucks, shooting 67% and contesting almost every shot on defense. Lead Raptors, 26-10.