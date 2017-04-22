Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer

Raptors playing survival defense while also keeping the game at a grinding pace. If Serge Ibaka was able to hit some of his open shots off screens, Raps would have a cushion. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 5-of-his-first-6 shots. Malcolm Brogdon didn't take a shot in the first and Greg Monroe off to slow start missing two shots. However, Jason Kidd will live with the shots the Bucks are getting and their defense so far. Surely he'd like to see Milwaukee get its transition game going.