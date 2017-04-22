Raptors
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
S. Ibaka PF1-60-22112
D. Carroll SF1-30-14002
D. DeRozan SG5-80-041211
D. Wright PG0-00-00100
C. Joseph PG0-20-00000
Bucks
T. Maker PF1-30-13013
G. Antetokounmpo SF2-70-14014
T. Snell SG3-42-32008
M. Brogdon SG0-10-01100
J. Terry SG1-10-00012

Game Flow

TOR
MIL
6:18 - 2nd Quarter

TOR

26

MIL

29

Raptors offensive team rebound

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • TOR 37.9
    • 37.9 MIL

  • Three Point %

    • TOR 16.7
    • 28.6 MIL

  • Turnovers

    • TOR 9
    • 8 MIL

  • Rebounds

    • TOR 14
    • 17 MIL

Game Information

BMO Harris Bradley Center
Coverage: TNT
  • Milwaukee, WI
  • Line: MIL -2.5
  • Over/Under: 195
Capacity: 18717
Referees: Brent Barnaky, Ron Garretson, Dan Crawford

Recent Plays

    6:18 - 2nd

    TNT1234T
    Raptors19726
    Bucks191029

    Conversation

    Now

    TOR vs MILNBA

    Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

    Raptors caught watching as Jason Terry flies in for a steal and layup before later beating two Raptors to an offensive rebound/tip to a teammate for a score. Raptors turned the ball over two times in a row for four straight Bucks points. Serge Ibaka did take an inadvertent elbow to the nose from Thon Maker on a drive. Ibaka was checked out on the bench during timeout before remaining in the game.

    Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

    Raptors playing survival defense while also keeping the game at a grinding pace. If Serge Ibaka was able to hit some of his open shots off screens, Raps would have a cushion. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 5-of-his-first-6 shots. Malcolm Brogdon didn't take a shot in the first and Greg Monroe off to slow start missing two shots. However, Jason Kidd will live with the shots the Bucks are getting and their defense so far. Surely he'd like to see Milwaukee get its transition game going.

    Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

    Raptors announce starting lineup change for Game 4. Dwane Casey looking for a spark by starting Norman Powell with Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, DeMarre Carroll and Serge Ibaka. Jonas Valancuinas to come off the bench.

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    ViewFromVegas of today's NBA playoff games: Bucks -2.5 vs. Raptors, O/U 195; Hawks -3 vs. Wizards, O/U 210.5; Spurs -5 at Grizzlies, O/U 185.5; Warriors -6 at Blazers, O/U 217.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    ESPN's BPI projects the Bucks with a 52 percent chance to win Game 4 vs. the Raptors and take a 3-1 lead on Saturday. Toronto has lost six consecutive road playoff games

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history to go 0-for-3 or worse in a playoff game after averaging 25 points per game during the regular season. DeRozan was 0-for-8 (via Elias Sports Bureau).

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Raptors are 6-27 all-time on the road in the playoffs, the 2nd-worst win percentage among active franchises (Pelicans).

    J.A. Adande ESPN Senior Writer 

    Kyle Lowry, after Toronto lost by 27 to MIL to fall behind 2-1: "I still think we can win the series...Our confidence is not changed."

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    Bucks rout Raptors 104-77 to take 2-1 series lead. The ViewFromVegas is they also covered as 2-point home favorites and it stayed under the betting total of 196.5. Faves are 2-0 ATS so far tonight and underdogs now only lead 10-8 ATS overall in the NBA playoffs. Overs also lead 10-8 as over/unders are 1-1 so far tonight.

    J.A. Adande ESPN Senior Writer 

    Through three quarters, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry combined to score as many points as Khris Middleton (18). Oh, and no made field goals for DeRozan.

    J.A. Adande ESPN Senior Writer 

    Bucks F Khris Middleton has made 6 shots. The Raptors starters have made 4.

    J.A. Adande ESPN Senior Writer 

    Serge Ibaka pins shot high on glass, called for goaltending, spikes ball and called for a technical foul. All the frustration

    J.A. Adande ESPN Senior Writer 

    DeMar DeRozan gets his first points with 5:54 left in 2Q

    J.A. Adande ESPN Senior Writer 

    Dellavedova crowded Kyle Lowry as Lowry stopped to call time out, and Lowry raised an elbow to let Delly know he didn't appreciate it

    J.A. Adande ESPN Senior Writer 

    Bad body language alert for the Raptors, trudging to the bench for a TO, down 39-15 in 2Q. They are 5/21 on FGs

    J.A. Adande ESPN Senior Writer 

    Add Serge Ibaka vs. Tony Snell to the list of great blocked dunks these playoffs (Draymond Green vs. Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson vs. Lillard and the rim vs. Dwyane Wade).

    J.A. Adande ESPN Senior Writer 

    Dominant 1Q for Bucks, shooting 67% and contesting almost every shot on defense. Lead Raptors, 26-10.