Jazz
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. Ingles SF1-31-23313
B. Diaw C2-41-20217
J. Johnson SF6-120-211113
S. Mack PG2-41-11105
R. Hood SG2-61-32018
Clippers
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. Redick SG2-60-12244
P. Pierce SF3-40-00226
M. Speights C3-31-12117
R. Felton PG2-51-32505
J. Crawford SG2-60-21216

Game Flow

UTAH
LAC
9:27 - 4th Quarter

UTAH

74

LAC

83

Jazz offensive team rebound

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • UTAH 44.8
    • 55.9 LAC

  • Three Point %

    • UTAH 45.0
    • 33.3 LAC

  • Turnovers

    • UTAH 12
    • 9 LAC

  • Rebounds

    • UTAH 26
    • 32 LAC

Game Information

STAPLES Center
Coverage: TNT
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Line: LAC -9.0
  • Over/Under: 199
Capacity: 19060
Referees: Pat Fraher, Kane Fitzgerald, Monty McCutchen

Recent Plays

    9:27 - 4th

    Jazz offensive team rebound

    74 - 83
    9:27
    Jazz offensive team rebound
    74 - 83
    9:29
    Rodney Hood misses 26-foot three point jumper
    74 - 83
    9:45
    Blake Griffin enters the game for Paul Pierce
    74 - 83
    9:45
    Marreese Speights personal take foul (Rodney Hood draws the foul)
    74 - 83
    TNT1234T
    Jazz182428474
    Clippers292228483

    Now

    Now

    UTAH vs LACNBA

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, are sitting courtside at Game 2 of Clippers-Jazz. Hart and Clippers star Chris Paul are good friends, and often tease each other about their heights.

    Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

    Kevin Hart is courtside for tonight's Clippers-Jazz game.

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    Former Clipper Baron Davis is in attendance at Game 2 and wearing an Average Joes jersey, which is a reference to the movie "Dodgeball."

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    After scoring 40 points in the paint total in Game 1, the Clippers have scored 34 points in the paint in the first half of Game 2. That drastic change alone has them up 51-42 on the Jazz at halftime.

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    Blake Griffin might not be able to dunk like he used to, but his improved ball-handling skills allow him to create dunk opportunity just as well -- if not better -- than before.

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    Clippers coach Doc Rivers has adjusted his rotation in Game 2, bringing in his bench earlier and giving Blake Griffin a rest, which Rivers said was a goal of his pregame after playing Griffin two long separate stretches in Game 1.

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    Blake Griffin was just charged for a technical foul at the 3:29 mark of the first quarter for complaining on the bench after a foul call against the Clippers.

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    Game 2 has started much differently than Game 1. The Clippers have been the aggressors thus far, and have made it a point to attack the Jazz in the paint. Chris Paul, in particular, has been more assertive looking for his own shot.

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    Joe Johnson just checked in at the 7:16 mark of the first quarter and received loud boos from the Staples Center crowd.

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    Jazz head coach Quin Snyder on how Rudy Gobert is coping with his knee injury: "In spite of the injury, his spirits are good. ... Under the circumstances, I think he's in a good place. His focus is on trying to get back as quickly as he can." Snyder added that the Jazz hope Gobert can cut 2-3 days off his eventual timetable.

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    Jazz head coach Quin Snyder on the challenge ahead for Utah playing without injured center Rudy Gobert: "We're obviously not as good without Rudy. There's no way around that. But that doesn't mean we can't compete and do everything we can."

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    When asked about why home-court advantage has decreased over the years, Doc Rivers admitted he doesn't know why that is, but he doesn't think it matters for great teams that will need to win on the road in the playoffs.

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    Clippers head coach Doc Rivers says he doesn't envision going smaller in Game 2 to match the Jazz now that Rudy Gobert is out, in large part because he believes Blake Griffin is capable of defending smaller players.

    Marc J. Spears The Undefeated 

    Clippers guard Austin Rivers (hamstring) hopes to return for Game 4 of Utah first round series.

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    Joe Johnson, the hero of Game 1 for the Jazz, warming up before Game 2. Expect to see him play a lot of minutes at the 4 again tonight.

    Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

    Doc Rivers: "Good question. Yes, I do say that at times."

    Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

    It's going to take everything from the LA Clippers to tie their first round series against the Utah Jazz tonight.

    Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

    The Clippers are handing out "It takes everything" shirts and LED bracelets ahead of Game 2 against the Jazz tonight.

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    ViewFromVegas of today's Game 2s: Raptors -7.5 vs. Bucks, O/U 194; Celtics -7.5 vs. Bulls, O/U 206; Clippers -9 vs. Jazz, O/U 198.5.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Rudy Gobert is out for Tuesday night's Game 2 after suffering a hyperextension and bone bruise to his left knee in Game 1. Utah's efficiency numbers with Gobert on and off the floor are staggering.

    Quick Takes on Luck, Bosh and Jazz-Clippers

    Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman give rapid-fire takes on Andrew Luck's shoulder injury, Chris Bosh's possible return to the NBA and whether the Clippers can even their series against the Jazz.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    ESPN's BPI gives the Clippers a two-thirds chance to even their series with the Jazz at one apiece Tuesday night.

    Could series loss signal changes for Clippers?

    Amin Elhassan breaks down how losing to the Jazz in their first-round playoff series could bring about changes for the Clippers.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Home is where the ... pressure will be on Tuesday night in the NBA playoffs. Each host team will try to avoid falling behind 2-0 in first-round play.

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    ViewFromVegas of NBA: underdogs went 5-3 ATS in Game 1s with upsets by Bucks, Jazz, Bulls. Overs are also 5-3.