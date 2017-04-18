Jovan Buha ESPN Editor

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder on how Rudy Gobert is coping with his knee injury: "In spite of the injury, his spirits are good. ... Under the circumstances, I think he's in a good place. His focus is on trying to get back as quickly as he can." Snyder added that the Jazz hope Gobert can cut 2-3 days off his eventual timetable.