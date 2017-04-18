Game Flow
|UTAH
|LAC
9:27 - 4th Quarter
UTAH
74
LAC
83
Jazz offensive team rebound
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Ingles SF
|1-3
|1-2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|B. Diaw C
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|1
|7
|J. Johnson SF
|6-12
|0-2
|1
|1
|1
|13
|S. Mack PG
|2-4
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|R. Hood SG
|2-6
|1-3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Redick SG
|2-6
|0-1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|P. Pierce SF
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|M. Speights C
|3-3
|1-1
|2
|1
|1
|7
|R. Felton PG
|2-5
|1-3
|2
|5
|0
|5
|J. Crawford SG
|2-6
|0-2
|1
|2
|1
|6
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jazz
|18
|24
|28
|4
|74
|Clippers
|29
|22
|28
|4
|83
Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, are sitting courtside at Game 2 of Clippers-Jazz. Hart and Clippers star Chris Paul are good friends, and often tease each other about their heights.
Kevin Hart is courtside for tonight's Clippers-Jazz game.
Former Clipper Baron Davis is in attendance at Game 2 and wearing an Average Joes jersey, which is a reference to the movie "Dodgeball."
After scoring 40 points in the paint total in Game 1, the Clippers have scored 34 points in the paint in the first half of Game 2. That drastic change alone has them up 51-42 on the Jazz at halftime.
Blake Griffin might not be able to dunk like he used to, but his improved ball-handling skills allow him to create dunk opportunity just as well -- if not better -- than before.
Clippers coach Doc Rivers has adjusted his rotation in Game 2, bringing in his bench earlier and giving Blake Griffin a rest, which Rivers said was a goal of his pregame after playing Griffin two long separate stretches in Game 1.
Blake Griffin was just charged for a technical foul at the 3:29 mark of the first quarter for complaining on the bench after a foul call against the Clippers.
Game 2 has started much differently than Game 1. The Clippers have been the aggressors thus far, and have made it a point to attack the Jazz in the paint. Chris Paul, in particular, has been more assertive looking for his own shot.
Joe Johnson just checked in at the 7:16 mark of the first quarter and received loud boos from the Staples Center crowd.
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder on how Rudy Gobert is coping with his knee injury: "In spite of the injury, his spirits are good. ... Under the circumstances, I think he's in a good place. His focus is on trying to get back as quickly as he can." Snyder added that the Jazz hope Gobert can cut 2-3 days off his eventual timetable.
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder on the challenge ahead for Utah playing without injured center Rudy Gobert: "We're obviously not as good without Rudy. There's no way around that. But that doesn't mean we can't compete and do everything we can."
When asked about why home-court advantage has decreased over the years, Doc Rivers admitted he doesn't know why that is, but he doesn't think it matters for great teams that will need to win on the road in the playoffs.
Clippers head coach Doc Rivers says he doesn't envision going smaller in Game 2 to match the Jazz now that Rudy Gobert is out, in large part because he believes Blake Griffin is capable of defending smaller players.
Clippers guard Austin Rivers (hamstring) hopes to return for Game 4 of Utah first round series.
Joe Johnson, the hero of Game 1 for the Jazz, warming up before Game 2. Expect to see him play a lot of minutes at the 4 again tonight.
Doc Rivers: "Good question. Yes, I do say that at times."
It's going to take everything from the LA Clippers to tie their first round series against the Utah Jazz tonight.
The Clippers are handing out "It takes everything" shirts and LED bracelets ahead of Game 2 against the Jazz tonight.
ViewFromVegas of today's Game 2s: Raptors -7.5 vs. Bucks, O/U 194; Celtics -7.5 vs. Bulls, O/U 206; Clippers -9 vs. Jazz, O/U 198.5.
Rudy Gobert is out for Tuesday night's Game 2 after suffering a hyperextension and bone bruise to his left knee in Game 1. Utah's efficiency numbers with Gobert on and off the floor are staggering.
Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman give rapid-fire takes on Andrew Luck's shoulder injury, Chris Bosh's possible return to the NBA and whether the Clippers can even their series against the Jazz.
ESPN's BPI gives the Clippers a two-thirds chance to even their series with the Jazz at one apiece Tuesday night.
Amin Elhassan breaks down how losing to the Jazz in their first-round playoff series could bring about changes for the Clippers.
Home is where the ... pressure will be on Tuesday night in the NBA playoffs. Each host team will try to avoid falling behind 2-0 in first-round play.
ViewFromVegas of NBA: underdogs went 5-3 ATS in Game 1s with upsets by Bucks, Jazz, Bulls. Overs are also 5-3.