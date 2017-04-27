Game Flow
|TOR
|MIL
10:11 - 1st Quarter
TOR
2
MIL
8
Raptors Full timeout
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|S. Ibaka PF
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Carroll SF
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Lowry PG
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. DeRozan SG
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Powell SG
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Maker PF
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Antetokounmpo SF
|3-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|T. Snell SG
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Brogdon SG
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Middleton SG
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
The Raptors look to improve to 2-5 all-time with a chance to close out series on the road in Game 6 vs. the Bucks. ESPN's BPI gives each team a 50 percent chance to win on Thursday.
Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo has shot 52.8 percent from from field this postseason. All other Milwaukee players are shooting a combined 42.6 percent. (Photo: Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
ICYMI: NBA favorites went 3-0 ATS last night and now lead 17-14-1 ATS in the playoffs after underdogs dominated early; overs went 2-0-1 last night and are 19-13-1 overall.
Jemele Hill doesn't see any Eastern Conference teams emerging as a threat to the Cavaliers.
See all that was going on around Serge Ibaka during a ferocious dunk against the Bucks in Game 5 Monday night.
Golden State rolls on, and Norman Powell dominates the hoop as the Raptors take a 3-2 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Norman Powell gets the crowd roaring with a pair of highlight-reel dunks to put a bow on the Raptors' Game 5 over the Bucks.
Kyle Lowry pushes the media to ask Norman Powell a question after his big game in the Raptors' Game 5 win.
Toronto gets 25 points from Norman Powell, and five other Raptors score in double digits in a 25-point victory over Milwaukee to take a 3-2 series lead.
Giannis Antetokounmpo grabs the loose ball on the defensive end and takes it the other way for a dunk in the third quarter against the Raptors.
Norman Powell scored a team-high 25 points in Game 5, after being inserted into the starting lineup in Game 4 for Jonas Valanciunas. The Raptors are +39 with him on the court, and -38 with him off this series. They were 9-9 in the regular season when Powell started.
Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan combined to score 34 points and assist on 36. It's the first time the duo has assisted on more points than they scored this postseason. The Raptors shot 67% off their passes in Game 5, including a perfect 6-of-6 on uncontested looks. They also created shots much closer to the basket than in the previous games this series.
Norman Powell is 7-of-7 from 3-point range the last 2 games, but he's taking advantage of being open. Only 1 of those 3-pointers was contested
Serge Ibaka didn't settle for the perimeter shot off screens in Game 5. He went to work inside, making 6-of-6 shots in the paint en route to 19 points. Per ESPN Stats and Info, Ibaka was 9-of-18 in the paint in the first four games combined.
The Bucks were pummeled on the glass in Game 5 with the Raptors outrebounding them by 40-23. While Milwaukee won points in the paint 44-40, it certainly felt like the Raptors' baskets inside came much easier and were more impactful.
Norman Powell appears from out of nowhere to grab the ball from Fred VanVleet and explode to the hoop for the dunk.
Raptors beat Bucks 118-93 to take 3-2 series lead. The ViewFromVegas is they also covered as 6-point home favorites and it flew over the betting total of 193.
Norman Powell threw down a monstrous one-handed dunk like he was one of those in-game entertainment dunkers jumping off a trampoline. He also had another dunk in between the long arms of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thon Maker. Powell exploded for a team-high 25 points to go with 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. "He's been ready to go and locked in," Kyle Lowry told NBA TV after the game of Powell. "And now he is showing his skills on the biggest stage."
Norman Powell makes an energetic drive to the basket and delivers a powerful slam.
DeMar DeRozan drills his first 3 since March 31 (1O games without a 3) to push Raps up by 23. Jason Kidd starts to move on to Game 6 by clearing his bench.
PJ Tucker dishes the pass to Jonas Valanciunas who drives to the hoop for a jam in the fourth quarter.
After Jonas Valanciunas blocks Greg Monroe's layup attempt, the two get into a heated exchange and receive double technical fouls.
Dwane Casey's move to start Norman Powell has paid huge dividends. Powell has followed up a 12-point effort in Game 4 with 21 points in three quarters thus far in Game 5. Powell has made all four of his 3-point attempts and he's given the Raptors offense a new weapon while Milwaukee's Khris Middleton continues to struggle with only eight points.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was perfect from the field in the 2nd quarter for the Bucks.
Kyle Lowry sends a long pass to Serge Ibaka who finishes with the slam.