Norman Powell threw down a monstrous one-handed dunk like he was one of those in-game entertainment dunkers jumping off a trampoline. He also had another dunk in between the long arms of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thon Maker. Powell exploded for a team-high 25 points to go with 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. "He's been ready to go and locked in," Kyle Lowry told NBA TV after the game of Powell. "And now he is showing his skills on the biggest stage."