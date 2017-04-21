Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • LAC 54.7
    • 52.2 UTAH

  • Three Point %

    • LAC 36.8
    • 41.2 UTAH

  • Turnovers

    • LAC 8
    • 11 UTAH

  • Rebounds

    • LAC 41
    • 27 UTAH

Game Information

Vivint Smart Home Arena
Coverage: ESPN2
  • Salt Lake City, UT
  • Line: LAC -1.5
  • Over/Under: 198
Attendance: 19,911
100%
Capacity: 19,911
Referees: Eric Lewis, Mike Callahan, Tony Brothers

Game Highlights

CP3 dazzles with behind-the-back move for layup

CP3 dazzles with behind-the-back move for layup
play0:21

Hayward ignites crowd with massive jam

Hayward ignites crowd with massive jam
play0:25

CP3 sinks off-balanced 3 plus the foul

CP3 sinks off-balanced 3 plus the foul
play0:22

Hayward muscles to basket for layup and foul

Hayward muscles to basket for layup and foul
play0:24

Griffin exits game with apparent toe injury

Griffin exits game with apparent toe injury
play0:35
1234T
Clippers21283329111
Jazz34242622106

Game Flow

LAC
UTAH
0:00 - 4th Quarter

LAC

111

UTAH

106

End of Game

Shot Chart

  • Blake Griffin makes two point shot
  • Blake Griffin makes three point jumper (Chris Paul assists)
  • Blake Griffin misses hook shot
  • DeAndre Jordan makes dunk
  • Blake Griffin misses 21-foot jumper
  • Luc Mbah a Moute misses 20-foot jumper
  • Blake Griffin makes two point shot
  • Chris Paul makes 13-foot jumper
  • Chris Paul makes 17-foot two point shot
  • Paul Pierce misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Jamal Crawford misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Marreese Speights makes 11-foot two point shot
  • Blake Griffin misses
  • Jamal Crawford misses two point shot
  • Blake Griffin misses 4-foot jumper
  • JJ Redick misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Luc Mbah a Moute makes two point shot (Chris Paul assists)
  • Blake Griffin makes 17-foot jumper (Chris Paul assists)
  • Blake Griffin makes driving layup (Chris Paul assists)
  • Chris Paul makes 15-foot two point shot
  • Marreese Speights misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • DeAndre Jordan misses hook shot
  • DeAndre Jordan makes layup (Chris Paul assists)
  • DeAndre Jordan makes two point shot (Chris Paul assists)
  • Marreese Speights misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Chris Paul makes 5-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Chris Paul makes 25-foot three point jumper
  • DeAndre Jordan makes dunk (Chris Paul assists)
  • Chris Paul makes 17-foot two point shot
  • Luc Mbah a Moute makes 24-foot three point jumper (Raymond Felton assists)
  • Jamal Crawford misses 14-foot two point jumper
  • Raymond Felton makes driving layup
  • Jamal Crawford makes Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Raymond Felton misses 9-foot two point shot
  • DeAndre Jordan misses layup
  • Jamal Crawford makes 19-foot two point shot
  • Chris Paul misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Luc Mbah a Moute makes 21-foot jumper (Jamal Crawford assists)
  • Chris Paul misses Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Chris Paul makes 24-foot three point jumper
  • Chris Paul makes 2-foot two point shot
  • Chris Paul makes 6-foot two point shot
  • Gordon Hayward makes 18-foot two point shot
  • Gordon Hayward makes dunk (Boris Diaw assists)
  • George Hill makes 7-foot two point shot
  • Derrick Favors misses 12-foot jumper
  • Gordon Hayward makes 25-foot three point jumper (Derrick Favors assists)
  • Gordon Hayward makes 24-foot three point jumper (Joe Ingles assists)
  • Rodney Hood makes Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Joe Johnson makes 28-foot three point jumper (George Hill assists)
  • Joe Johnson makes 16-foot two point shot
  • Shelvin Mack misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Rodney Hood makes 25-foot three pointer
  • Joe Johnson misses 12-foot two point jumper
  • Gordon Hayward makes 11-foot two point shot
  • Marreese Speights blocks Shelvin Mack's shot
  • George Hill makes Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Gordon Hayward misses layup
  • George Hill makes 9-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot (Joe Ingles assists)
  • Derrick Favors makes dunk (Gordon Hayward assists)
  • Joe Johnson makes 6-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Joe Ingles makes three point jumper (Gordon Hayward assists)
  • George Hill misses Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Gordon Hayward makes two point shot
  • Joe Ingles misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Boris Diaw misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Gordon Hayward misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • George Hill misses two point shot
  • Gordon Hayward makes driving dunk
  • Gordon Hayward makes 10-foot two point shot
  • Joe Johnson makes 17-foot two point shot
  • Raul Neto makes three point jumper (Joe Ingles assists)
  • Joe Johnson misses 25-foot
  • George Hill misses 22-foot three point jumper
  • DeAndre Jordan blocks Joe Johnson's shot
  • Joe Johnson misses three point jumper
  • George Hill misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Gordon Hayward misses 6-foot jumper
  • Joe Johnson makes 4-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Joe Johnson makes 6-foot two point shot
  • Gordon Hayward misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Gordon Hayward makes layup (Joe Ingles assists)
  • George Hill makes 26-foot three point jumper (Joe Ingles assists)

Conversation

