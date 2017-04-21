Game Leaders
Points
- 34PTS
- 12/22FG
- 8/8FT
- 40PTS
- 13/21FG
- 10/11FT
Rebounds
- 13REB
- 9DREB
- 4OREB
- 8REB
- 8DREB
- 0OREB
Assists
- 10AST
- 2TO
- 36MIN
- 5AST
- 1TO
- 34MIN
CP3 dazzles with behind-the-back move for layup
Hayward ignites crowd with massive jam
CP3 sinks off-balanced 3 plus the foul
Hayward muscles to basket for layup and foul
Griffin exits game with apparent toe injury
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Clippers
|21
|28
|33
|29
|111
|Jazz
|34
|24
|26
|22
|106
|LAC
|UTAH
LAC
111
UTAH
106
End of Game
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Without the injured Rajon Rondo, the Bulls' offense lost its mojo, totaling 14 assists and committing 17 turnovers in a Game 3 blowout loss to Boston.
Russell Westbrook's 32-point triple-double came in a much more inclusive performance, allowing the Thunder to hold off a late Rockets rally in Game 3.
Propelled by Kevin Garnett's pregame pep talk Friday, the Celtics had a much different look after beating the Bulls to cut their series deficit to 2-1.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|67
|15
|.817
|0
|W1
|LA
|51
|31
|.622
|16
|W7
|Sacramento
|32
|50
|.390
|35
|L1
|Los Angeles
|26
|56
|.317
|41
|L1
|Phoenix
|24
|58
|.293
|43
|L1
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Utah
|51
|31
|.622
|0
|W2
|Oklahoma City
|47
|35
|.573
|4
|L1
|Portland
|41
|41
|.500
|10
|L1
|Denver
|40
|42
|.488
|11
|W2
|Minnesota
|31
|51
|.378
|20
|L6