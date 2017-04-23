Game Flow
|LAC
|UTAH
3:04 - 4th Quarter
LAC
91
UTAH
94
JJ Redick makes free throw 1 of 2
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|L. Mbah a Moute PF
|1-8
|0-3
|5
|1
|0
|5
|D. Jordan C
|4-7
|0-1
|10
|1
|3
|10
|C. Paul PG
|8-18
|1-5
|9
|11
|1
|23
|J. Redick SG
|3-10
|2-6
|0
|0
|1
|11
|J. Crawford SG
|9-12
|5-7
|1
|2
|5
|25
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Ingles SF
|2-5
|1-3
|6
|11
|3
|5
|G. Hill PG
|4-11
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|13
|D. Favors PF
|7-10
|0-0
|6
|1
|0
|16
|J. Johnson SF
|12-16
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|26
|R. Hood SG
|4-14
|2-4
|4
|1
|4
|13
All-Star SF Gordon Hayward (food poisoning) has been ruled out the rest of the game, the Jazz announce.
Jazz 55, Clippers 52 at half. Rudy Gobert has 10 points, 6 rebounds and 1 block in 12 minutes in his return from a knee injury. Gordon Hayward, who is reportedly dealing with food poisoning, has been limited to 3 points in 9 minutes. Clippers sixth man Jamal Crawford snapped out of a series-long slump with a game-high 15 points.
Rudy Gobert will play in Game 4, the Jazz announced. He has not played since suffering a hyperextension and bone bruise to his left knee on the first possession of the series against the Clippers.
The Jazz are favored by ESPN's BPI to win Game 4 against the Blake Griffin-less Clippers and tie the series 2-2.
Jazz C Rudy Gobert has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight's Game 4. He has not played since suffering a hyperextension and bone bruise to his left knee on the first possession of the series against the Clippers.
ViewFromVegas of today's Game 4s: Cavaliers -4 vs. Pacers, O/U 214: Thunder -1 vs. Rockets, O/U 224; Celtics -2 at Chicago, O/U 204; Jazz -3 vs. Clippers, O/U 198 (Rudy Gobert still doubtful for Utah, but Blake Griffin out for L.A.).
Jalen Rose believes that Blake Griffin's injury could just be the start of many changes for the Clippers and admits that it very well could be the end of an era.
Jazz C Rudy Gobert (knee) is listed as doubtful for Game 4 against the Clippers
Doc Rivers admits that it's hard to see Blake Griffin suffer a season-ending injury and shares his conversation with a "heartbroken" Griffin.
Jazz C Rudy Gobert is being evaluated on a daily basis, but a source says it's unlikely that he will be ready to play in Sunday's Game 4.
Take a look at how devastating a blow Blake Griffin's season-ending injury is for the Clippers.
Ramona Shelburne reacts to Blake Griffin's season-ending toe injury and if it could signal the end of the Clippers' current roster configuration.
Brad Daugherty evaluates how Blake Griffin's season-ending injury will affect the Clippers.
The Clippers have dominated the Jazz when Blake Griffin has been on the court this season, but that hasn't been the case when he's been on the bench.
On Saturday, Blake Griffin was ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs (toe). He was injured in the 1st Round of last year's postseason as well, when he aggravated a left quadriceps injury in Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, forcing him to miss the final 2 games of that series (Clippers lost both of those games as the series ended in 6). It's notable Chris Paul also missed both of those games with a broken right hand.
The Clippers announced that Blake Griffin is out for the rest of the playoffs due to an injury to the plantar plate in his right big toe suffered during Friday's Game 3 win.
Blake Griffin is forced to leave the game late in the second quarter with a bruised big toe but the Chris Paul and the Clippers prevail, defeating the Jazz 111-106.
Chris Paul explains how the Clippers were able to weather the storm and defeat the Jazz in Game 3 despite Blake Griffin leaving the game in the second quarter.
During Chris Paul's first season with the Clippers, the team's longtime play-by-play announcer Ralph Lawler at a shootaround in Utah mentioned that the Clippers hadn't won in Salt Lake City forever. Paul told Lawler that was going to change and to to tell him of similar droughts in other road arenas during his first season in Los Angeles. With tonight's win, the Clippers have won 10 of their last 11 games in Utah and take a 2-1 series lead against the Jazz. Paul had 34 points and 10 assists as the Clippers came back from 14 points down to beat the Jazz without Blake Griffin, who went down in the first half with a right toe injury.
Clippers rally to beat Jazz 111-106 and take 2-1 series lead. The ViewFromVegas is they also covered as 1.5-point road favorites and it went over the total of 197. Underdogs still lead 12-10 ATS in the NBA playoffs (though only 1-2 ATS tonight and 2-4 ATS in Game 3s); overs improve to 13-9 (2-1 tonight, 4-2 in Game 3s).
Clippers 111, Jazz 106 (final). L.A. takes a 2-1 series lead despite losing Blake Griffin to a bruised toe. Chris Paul (34 points, 10 assists) dominated down the stretch. Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 40 points but had only one field goal in the fourth quarter.
Gordon Hayward's 40 points are a career high, but his first bucket of the fourth quarter didn't come until there were 11 seconds left.
Chris Paul bounce the ball behind his back to himself as he drives between multiple defenders toward the basket for a layup.
Gordon Hayward blows by the Clippers' defense for a thunderous jam in the third.
Chris Paul goes up for a shot, draws a foul and knocks down an off-balanced 3-pointer. Paul would sink the free throw to complete the 4-point play.