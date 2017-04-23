Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer

During Chris Paul's first season with the Clippers, the team's longtime play-by-play announcer Ralph Lawler at a shootaround in Utah mentioned that the Clippers hadn't won in Salt Lake City forever. Paul told Lawler that was going to change and to to tell him of similar droughts in other road arenas during his first season in Los Angeles. With tonight's win, the Clippers have won 10 of their last 11 games in Utah and take a 2-1 series lead against the Jazz. Paul had 34 points and 10 assists as the Clippers came back from 14 points down to beat the Jazz without Blake Griffin, who went down in the first half with a right toe injury.