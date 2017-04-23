Clippers
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
L. Mbah a Moute PF1-80-35105
D. Jordan C4-70-1101310
C. Paul PG8-181-5911123
J. Redick SG3-102-600111
J. Crawford SG9-125-712525
Jazz
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. Ingles SF2-51-361135
G. Hill PG4-111-312113
D. Favors PF7-100-061016
J. Johnson SF12-162-323326
R. Hood SG4-142-441413

Game Flow

LAC
UTAH
3:04 - 4th Quarter

LAC

91

UTAH

94

JJ Redick makes free throw 1 of 2

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • LAC 43.5
    • 52.9 UTAH

  • Three Point %

    • LAC 36.7
    • 40.0 UTAH

  • Turnovers

    • LAC 9
    • 12 UTAH

  • Rebounds

    • LAC 31
    • 39 UTAH

Game Information

Vivint Smart Home Arena
Coverage: TNT
  • Salt Lake City, UT
  • Line: UTAH -4.0
  • Over/Under: 195
Capacity: 19911
Referees: Bill Kennedy, James Williams, Marc Davis

Recent Plays

    3:04 - 4th

    JJ Redick makes free throw 1 of 2

    91 - 94
    3:04
    JJ Redick makes free throw 1 of 2
    91 - 94
    3:04
    Joe Ingles personal foul (JJ Redick draws the foul)
    90 - 94
    3:24
    Joe Ingles makes 25-foot three point jumper (Joe Johnson assists)
    90 - 94
    3:42
    Jamal Crawford lost ball turnover (Rodney Hood steals)
    90 - 91
    TNT1234T
    Clippers2626281191
    Jazz2431221794

    Now

    LAC vs UTAHNBA

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    All-Star SF Gordon Hayward (food poisoning) has been ruled out the rest of the game, the Jazz announce.

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Jazz 55, Clippers 52 at half. Rudy Gobert has 10 points, 6 rebounds and 1 block in 12 minutes in his return from a knee injury. Gordon Hayward, who is reportedly dealing with food poisoning, has been limited to 3 points in 9 minutes. Clippers sixth man Jamal Crawford snapped out of a series-long slump with a game-high 15 points.

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Rudy Gobert will play in Game 4, the Jazz announced. He has not played since suffering a hyperextension and bone bruise to his left knee on the first possession of the series against the Clippers.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The Jazz are favored by ESPN's BPI to win Game 4 against the Blake Griffin-less Clippers and tie the series 2-2.

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Jazz C Rudy Gobert has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight's Game 4. He has not played since suffering a hyperextension and bone bruise to his left knee on the first possession of the series against the Clippers.

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    ViewFromVegas of today's Game 4s: Cavaliers -4 vs. Pacers, O/U 214: Thunder -1 vs. Rockets, O/U 224; Celtics -2 at Chicago, O/U 204; Jazz -3 vs. Clippers, O/U 198 (Rudy Gobert still doubtful for Utah, but Blake Griffin out for L.A.).

    Lob City coming to an end?

    Jalen Rose believes that Blake Griffin's injury could just be the start of many changes for the Clippers and admits that it very well could be the end of an era.

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Jazz C Rudy Gobert (knee) is listed as doubtful for Game 4 against the Clippers

    Doc feels for Griffin

    Doc Rivers admits that it's hard to see Blake Griffin suffer a season-ending injury and shares his conversation with a "heartbroken" Griffin.

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Jazz C Rudy Gobert is being evaluated on a daily basis, but a source says it's unlikely that he will be ready to play in Sunday's Game 4.

    Griffin's season-ending injury could spell trouble for L.A.

    Take a look at how devastating a blow Blake Griffin's season-ending injury is for the Clippers.

    Could Griffin's injury be end of an era for Clippers?

    Ramona Shelburne reacts to Blake Griffin's season-ending toe injury and if it could signal the end of the Clippers' current roster configuration.

    Daugherty: Griffin injury 'devastating' for Clippers

    Brad Daugherty evaluates how Blake Griffin's season-ending injury will affect the Clippers.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The Clippers have dominated the Jazz when Blake Griffin has been on the court this season, but that hasn't been the case when he's been on the bench.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    On Saturday, Blake Griffin was ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs (toe). He was injured in the 1st Round of last year's postseason as well, when he aggravated a left quadriceps injury in Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, forcing him to miss the final 2 games of that series (Clippers lost both of those games as the series ended in 6). It's notable Chris Paul also missed both of those games with a broken right hand.

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    The Clippers announced that Blake Griffin is out for the rest of the playoffs due to an injury to the plantar plate in his right big toe suffered during Friday's Game 3 win.

    CP3's 34 points lead Clips past Jazz

    Blake Griffin is forced to leave the game late in the second quarter with a bruised big toe but the Chris Paul and the Clippers prevail, defeating the Jazz 111-106.

    CP3: 'We showed a lot of fight'

    Chris Paul explains how the Clippers were able to weather the storm and defeat the Jazz in Game 3 despite Blake Griffin leaving the game in the second quarter.

    Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

    During Chris Paul's first season with the Clippers, the team's longtime play-by-play announcer Ralph Lawler at a shootaround in Utah mentioned that the Clippers hadn't won in Salt Lake City forever. Paul told Lawler that was going to change and to to tell him of similar droughts in other road arenas during his first season in Los Angeles. With tonight's win, the Clippers have won 10 of their last 11 games in Utah and take a 2-1 series lead against the Jazz. Paul had 34 points and 10 assists as the Clippers came back from 14 points down to beat the Jazz without Blake Griffin, who went down in the first half with a right toe injury.

    Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

    Clippers rally to beat Jazz 111-106 and take 2-1 series lead. The ViewFromVegas is they also covered as 1.5-point road favorites and it went over the total of 197. Underdogs still lead 12-10 ATS in the NBA playoffs (though only 1-2 ATS tonight and 2-4 ATS in Game 3s); overs improve to 13-9 (2-1 tonight, 4-2 in Game 3s).

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Clippers 111, Jazz 106 (final). L.A. takes a 2-1 series lead despite losing Blake Griffin to a bruised toe. Chris Paul (34 points, 10 assists) dominated down the stretch. Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 40 points but had only one field goal in the fourth quarter.

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Gordon Hayward's 40 points are a career high, but his first bucket of the fourth quarter didn't come until there were 11 seconds left.

    CP3 dazzles with behind-the-back move for layup

    Chris Paul bounce the ball behind his back to himself as he drives between multiple defenders toward the basket for a layup.

    Hayward ignites crowd with massive jam

    Gordon Hayward blows by the Clippers' defense for a thunderous jam in the third.

    CP3 sinks off-balanced 3 plus the foul

    Chris Paul goes up for a shot, draws a foul and knocks down an off-balanced 3-pointer. Paul would sink the free throw to complete the 4-point play.

