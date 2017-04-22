Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • WSH 41.6
    • 49.4 ATL

  • Three Point %

    • WSH 24.1
    • 36.0 ATL

  • Turnovers

    • WSH 16
    • 12 ATL

  • Rebounds

    • WSH 42
    • 50 ATL

Game Information

Philips Arena
Coverage: TNT
  • Atlanta, GA
  • Line: ATL -2.5
  • Over/Under: 211
Attendance: 18,866
100%
Capacity: 18,729
Referees: James Capers, Pat Fraher, Kane Fitzgerald

9m Associated Press

Hawks deliver early playoff KO, romp past Wizards 116-98

Paul Millsap scored 29 points, Dennis Schroder had 27 and the Atlanta Hawks delivered an early knockout blow against Washington, cruising to a 116-98 victory Saturday that sliced the Wizards' lea

1234T
Wizards2026213198
Hawks38262626116

Game Flow

WSH
ATL
0:00 - 4th Quarter

WSH

98

ATL

116

End of Game

Shot Chart

  • Bradley Beal misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Otto Porter Jr. misses 12-foot jumper
  • Otto Porter Jr. makes 17-foot two point shot (John Wall assists)
  • Markieff Morris misses two point jumper
  • Markieff Morris misses driving layup
  • Bradley Beal misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Markieff Morris misses 18-foot two point jumper
  • Bradley Beal misses 20-foot jumper
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. misses
  • Bojan Bogdanovic makes 13-foot two point shot (Brandon Jennings assists)
  • Marcin Gortat misses 9-foot hook shot
  • John Wall makes two point shot
  • Bradley Beal makes 18-foot two point shot
  • Bradley Beal makes 15-foot two point shot
  • Markieff Morris makes two point shot
  • Bojan Bogdanovic misses 19-foot two point jumper
  • Markieff Morris misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • Bradley Beal misses 24-foot three point running jumper
  • Otto Porter Jr. makes 24-foot three point jumper (John Wall assists)
  • Bradley Beal misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • John Wall makes two point shot
  • Markieff Morris makes two point shot
  • Markieff Morris misses 13-foot two point shot
  • Otto Porter Jr. misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • Bradley Beal makes two point shot (John Wall assists)
  • Bradley Beal misses 18-foot two point jumper
  • Bradley Beal misses 25-foot three point running jumper
  • John Wall makes two point shot
  • Otto Porter Jr. makes 22-foot jumper (John Wall assists)
  • John Wall makes 14-foot two point shot
  • Bradley Beal misses 26-foot three point running jumper
  • Kent Bazemore blocks Bradley Beal 's 17-foot shot
  • Marcin Gortat makes two point shot (Tomas Satoransky assists)
  • Bojan Bogdanovic misses Running Pullup Jump Shot
  • Brandon Jennings makes 25-foot three pointer
  • Brandon Jennings misses Running Pullup Jump Shot
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. makes 26-foot three point running jumper (Brandon Jennings assists)
  • Jason Smith makes layup (Brandon Jennings assists)
  • Brandon Jennings misses Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Paul Millsap blocks Kelly Oubre Jr. 's 3-foot shot
  • Bojan Bogdanovic misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. makes 25-foot three point jumper (Bojan Bogdanovic assists)
  • Bojan Bogdanovic makes dunk (John Wall assists)
  • Bradley Beal makes 19-foot two point shot
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Taurean Prince misses 5-foot
  • Paul Millsap makes two point shot
  • Dennis Schroder makes 25-foot three pointer (Paul Millsap assists)
  • Dennis Schroder makes 12-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists)
  • Taurean Prince makes 6-foot two point shot
  • Paul Millsap makes two point shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
  • Paul Millsap misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Dwight Howard makes layup (Dennis Schroder assists)
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Dwight Howard makes two point shot (Kent Bazemore assists)
  • Dwight Howard misses alley oop dunk shot
  • Dennis Schroder makes two point shot
  • Kent Bazemore makes layup (Dennis Schroder assists)
  • Dennis Schroder misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Mike Muscala misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Paul Millsap makes layup (Jose Calderon assists)
  • Markieff Morris blocks Paul Millsap 's 12-foot shot
  • Kent Bazemore misses 19-foot two point jumper
  • Jose Calderon makes 17-foot two point shot
  • Kent Bazemore makes driving layup
  • Paul Millsap misses
  • Paul Millsap makes two point shot (Jose Calderon assists)
  • Paul Millsap makes two point shot
  • Mike Muscala misses 1-foot
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. makes driving layup
  • Bradley Beal blocks Paul Millsap's shot
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. misses 25-foot
  • Marcin Gortat blocks Dennis Schroder's Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Dennis Schroder makes 25-foot three pointer
  • Dennis Schroder misses 16-foot two point jumper
  • Paul Millsap makes layup (Dennis Schroder assists)
  • Ersan Ilyasova misses step back jumpshot
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. misses Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Taurean Prince makes two point shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
  • Paul Millsap makes tip shot
  • Markieff Morris blocks Dennis Schroder 's 5-foot layup
  • Paul Millsap makes two point shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists)
  • Paul Millsap makes 19-foot two point shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
  • Taurean Prince makes layup (Paul Millsap assists)
  • Paul Millsap misses two point shot
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. makes dunk (Kent Bazemore assists)
  • Paul Millsap makes 12-foot two point shot
  • Kent Bazemore misses Running Pullup Jump Shot
  • Jose Calderon makes 2-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Ersan Ilyasova makes layup (Mike Dunleavy assists)
  • Jose Calderon misses 25-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Kent Bazemore misses driving layup
  • Kent Bazemore misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Mike Dunleavy misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Mike Muscala misses 1-foot
  • Ersan Ilyasova misses
  • Dennis Schroder misses Running Pullup Jump Shot
  • Paul Millsap makes driving layup (Dennis Schroder assists)
  • Dennis Schroder misses
  • Dwight Howard misses 1-foot
  • Taurean Prince misses 19-foot step back jumpshot
  • Dennis Schroder makes driving layup
  • Taurean Prince makes two point shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
  • Malcolm Delaney makes 20-foot two point shot
  • Malcolm Delaney makes 25-foot three pointer (Mike Dunleavy assists)
  • Malcolm Delaney makes 21-foot two point shot

Conversation

