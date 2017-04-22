Game Leaders
Points
- 29PTS
- 10/12FG
- 8/10FT
- 29PTS
- 12/20FG
- 5/9FT
Rebounds
- 8REB
- 6DREB
- 2OREB
- 14REB
- 11DREB
- 3OREB
Assists
- 7AST
- 3TO
- 32MIN
- 9AST
- 3TO
- 31MIN
Prince buries Wizards with alley-oop
Bazemore hits cutting Hardaway for dunk
Bazemore lobs it to Howard for alley-oop
Wall dunks all over Bazemore
Paul Millsap scored 29 points, Dennis Schroder had 27 and the Atlanta Hawks delivered an early knockout blow against Washington, cruising to a 116-98 victory Saturday that sliced the Wizards' lea
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Wizards
|20
|26
|21
|31
|98
|Hawks
|38
|26
|26
|26
|116
|WSH
|ATL
WSH
98
ATL
116
End of Game
Dennis Schroder delivers the perfect lob to Taurean Prince and he stuffs it down with two hands. Prince would get a technical foul after the play.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|49
|33
|.598
|0
|L1
|Atlanta
|43
|39
|.524
|6
|L1
|Miami
|41
|41
|.500
|8
|W3
|Charlotte
|36
|46
|.439
|13
|L5
|Orlando
|29
|53
|.354
|20
|W1